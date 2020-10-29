 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   If you date the Governor's daughter, don't be surprised when you get transferred far, far away   (nypost.com) divider line
48
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

1306 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 4:25 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bruce Hornsby wrote a song about it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think a cheesy rom-com concept was just born...not Netflix caliber, though, maybe Crackle or one of those services that are run out of a strip mall in Akron.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That feels like incest
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Non-NY Post article:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/state-t​r​ooper-transferred-for-allegedly-dating​-governor-andrew-cuomos-daughter-cara-​kennedy-cuomo
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The governor knows the domestic violence statistics among cops.
ACAB.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: That feels like incest


How do you know what incest feels li....

Never mind.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Group Captain Townsend unavailable for comment...
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Non-NY Post article:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/state-tr​ooper-transferred-for-allegedly-dating​-governor-andrew-cuomos-daughter-cara-​kennedy-cuomo


They just use the NY Post as the source. Plus this:
On the flip side, spokespeople for both Cuomo and the state police insist Pfeiffer requested the transfer.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Protecting your adult daughter from having a relationship.  What a great dad!

/s
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I think a cheesy rom-com concept was just born...not Netflix caliber, though, maybe Crackle or one of those services that are run out of a strip mall in Akron.


Uhhhh...go watch Season 1 of The Crown.

Just saying...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: waxbeans: That feels like incest

How do you know what incest feels li....

Never mind.


Hes a republican. He knows the way.
 
goodncold
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I think a cheesy rom-com concept was just born...not Netflix caliber, though, maybe Crackle or one of those services that are run out of a strip mall in Akron.


A small town of lonely men...serving their country in a remote desolate outpost...longing for one woman.

Ya it would be a comedy.
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The governor knows the domestic violence statistics among cops.
ACAB.

The governor knows the domestic violence statistics among is a cops.
 
pacochu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stormy McStormFace?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
WAIT!!!!!
I think I've seen this...
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And of course she went on to found internet giant Hooli.
 
Make More Hinjews [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The governor knows the domestic violence statistics among cops.
ACAB.


Yes, and All Cuomos are Also Bastards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pfeiffer wasn't found to have committed misconduct and his transfer to a state police station in Plattsburgh - about 160 miles north of the Capitol, and about 25 miles south of the Canadian border - didn't go on his record as official discipline, sources said.

Quand l'autobus est arrivé
On a applaudit le chauffeur
Sa pancarte bleue c'était marqué
"Welcome to Plattsburgh" !

Plattsburg
Youtube ird6o6xOK-s
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: waxbeans: That feels like incest

How do you know what incest feels li....

Never mind.


HEY!!!!
Fark(®™)is *not* your personal erotica site...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Protecting your adult daughter from having a relationship.  What a great dad!

/s


She's only 25. Heavens to betsey, how could she handle herself?

/thinks back to flying nuclear bombers at 25...
 
Birnone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a misleading headline. The guy was working the governor's security detail. It's unprofessional for a bodyguard to get personally involved with their target's...I mean their employer's family.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just ask Lane Kiffin, he had to go coach at FAU for two years.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On May 24, Pfeiffer requested a "voluntary transfer" to Troop B in northeastern New York, a state police spokesman said. Pfeiffer began his career there after graduating from the State Police Academy in 2015, records show.

"He was transferred to keep him away from the daughter because the governor didn't like whatever they were doing," a source familiar with the situation said.

Difficulty: New York Post levels of credibility.

Wouldn't surprise me if the governor had something to do with it, but it also wouldn't surprise me if this wasn't a natural consequence of any relationship between a 35-year-old state trooper and the 25-year-old daughter of the governor reaching the natural end of its less-than-one-year lifespan.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dining with governors daughter
And her father say I remind him of Obama

(NSFW)

Jidenna - Long Live the Chief
Youtube H_AQFnqMY3E
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


She's a perfect specimen of Cuomoness, breathtaking.
 
Fissile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dad is an idiot.  With a face like this she's lucky to get any male attention, well other than from her father.  Sounds like a very Italian idiot dad kind of thing.    These people should be on the Jersey Shore relaunch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dick move and all, but I'm finding this endlessly amusing.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Politicians shouldn't have children.  It opens the door to conflicts of interest.  Either we need to have only candidates that don't have children, and have be sterilized, or candidates willing to sacrifice their children upon an alter of fire or stone if they are elected.  IF a candidate is willing to immolate thier children in a sacrifice to the great machine, then I know they will have our countrys best interests at heart.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bslim: She's a perfect specimen of Cuomoness


So she knows how to work the pipe.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I think a cheesy rom-com concept was just born...not Netflix caliber, though, maybe Crackle or one of those services that are run out of a strip mall in Akron.


How long ago was "captain of her guard" old slang for "personal trainer"?
 
hi13760
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, The Gov wants his daughter to marry into money instead.


/wish I was joking but this happens a lot in well to do families.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fissile: Dad is an idiot.  With a face like this she's lucky to get any male attention, well other than from her father.  Sounds like a very Italian idiot dad kind of thing.    These people should be on the Jersey Shore relaunch.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


This is the best she's ever gonna look.
 
Fissile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Politicians shouldn't have children. It opens the door to conflicts of interest.  Either we need to have only candidates that don't have children, and have be sterilized, or candidates willing to sacrifice their children upon an alter of fire or stone if they are elected.  IF a candidate is willing to immolate thier children in a sacrifice to the great machine, then I know they will have our countrys best interests at heart.


Hitler didn't have any children, look how well that turned out.   You may want to reconsider your cunning plan.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fissile: Hitler didn't have any children


And whats your point...?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

goodncold: beezeltown: I think a cheesy rom-com concept was just born...not Netflix caliber, though, maybe Crackle or one of those services that are run out of a strip mall in Akron.

A small town of lonely men...serving their country in a remote desolate outpost...longing for one woman.

Ya it would be a comedy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: Fissile: Dad is an idiot.  With a face like this she's lucky to get any male attention, well other than from her father.  Sounds like a very Italian idiot dad kind of thing.    These people should be on the Jersey Shore relaunch.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

This is the best she's ever gonna look.


Any info on the sharpness of her knees, lads?
 
semiautomagic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fissile: Dad is an idiot.  With a face like this she's lucky to get any male attention, well other than from her father.  Sounds like a very Italian idiot dad kind of thing.    These people should be on the Jersey Shore relaunch.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Wow, that is an incredibly unkind and sexist remark to make. You must be a peach in real life; then again, folks like you tend to love making nasty comments when you're anonymous so you don't have to face any real consequences. I'm sure you have absolutely no physical flaws and are a perfect specimen of humanity.
 
semiautomagic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bslim: Fissile: Dad is an idiot.  With a face like this she's lucky to get any male attention, well other than from her father.  Sounds like a very Italian idiot dad kind of thing.    These people should be on the Jersey Shore relaunch.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

This is the best she's ever gonna look.


And you're always a jerk about women's looks. One draws the conclusion that no woman wants anything to do with you in the real world.
 
camarugala
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

semiautomagic: Fissile: Dad is an idiot.  With a face like this she's lucky to get any male attention, well other than from her father.  Sounds like a very Italian idiot dad kind of thing.    These people should be on the Jersey Shore relaunch.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

Wow, that is an incredibly unkind and sexist remark to make. You must be a peach in real life; then again, folks like you tend to love making nasty comments when you're anonymous so you don't have to face any real consequences. I'm sure you have absolutely no physical flaws and are a perfect specimen of humanity.


And yet he's not wrong...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fissile: AmbassadorBooze: Politicians shouldn't have children. It opens the door to conflicts of interest.  Either we need to have only candidates that don't have children, and have be sterilized, or candidates willing to sacrifice their children upon an alter of fire or stone if they are elected.  IF a candidate is willing to immolate thier children in a sacrifice to the great machine, then I know they will have our countrys best interests at heart.

Hitler didn't have any children, look how well that turned out.   You may want to reconsider your cunning plan.


The Trump (who is a butt baby made from 99 hitler clones raping the 100th hitler clone in the butt until he got pregnant in the Butt) has children.  So obviously just not having children isn't 100% of the solution.  But it gets us 95% of the way to not having politicians with conflicts of interest.

You don't want a rep who is willing to do whatever it takes to get you to vote, including sacrificing their own flesh and blood to the great machine?  You prefer reps who have shady deals with russia and china so their kids get rich?
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pisses off Mario... I like this guy.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, we jumped right into bashing the girls' looks.

Good ole' fark
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm really not getting the hate on her looks.
But then again, I never understand why Farkers comment on women's looks.

I mean honestly, I know what you guys look like and I've never even seen you.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fissile: With a face like this she's lucky to get any male attention, well other than from her father.


Tough but fair.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

semiautomagic: Fissile: Dad is an idiot.  With a face like this she's lucky to get any male attention, well other than from her father.  Sounds like a very Italian idiot dad kind of thing.    These people should be on the Jersey Shore relaunch.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

Wow, that is an incredibly unkind and sexist remark to make. You must be a peach in real life; then again, folks like you tend to love making nasty comments when you're anonymous so you don't have to face any real consequences. I'm sure you have absolutely no physical flaws and are a perfect specimen of humanity.


No, I'm kinda hideous.   A great big hideous orangutan.  A guy can make ugly work for him...look at Trump.  An unattractive girl is a tragedy.
 
semiautomagic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

camarugala: semiautomagic: Fissile: Dad is an idiot.  With a face like this she's lucky to get any male attention, well other than from her father.  Sounds like a very Italian idiot dad kind of thing.    These people should be on the Jersey Shore relaunch.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

Wow, that is an incredibly unkind and sexist remark to make. You must be a peach in real life; then again, folks like you tend to love making nasty comments when you're anonymous so you don't have to face any real consequences. I'm sure you have absolutely no physical flaws and are a perfect specimen of humanity.

And yet he's not wrong...


I appreciate when misogynists like you out yourself, so thank you for doing it!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

semiautomagic: Bslim: Fissile: Dad is an idiot.  With a face like this she's lucky to get any male attention, well other than from her father.  Sounds like a very Italian idiot dad kind of thing.    These people should be on the Jersey Shore relaunch.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

This is the best she's ever gonna look.

And you're always a jerk about women's looks. One draws the conclusion that no woman wants anything to do with you in the real world.


Ah, lemme take care of something real quick.

Now, I'll never have to read your whining again.

*toodles*
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.