(CBS Minnesota)   Apparently 28 was his limit   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
cwheelie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
An obituary says 67-year-old Danny Lee Bettcher, of New York Mills, died last week from what his family said was natural causes.
More like Natural Light causes, ammiright?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Henry Earl unable to be reached for comment.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cwheelie: An obituary says 67-year-old Danny Lee Bettcher, of New York Mills, died last week from what his family said was natural causes.
More like Natural Light causes, ammiright?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Right you are.
 
phedex
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
28 dui, that is absolutely insane.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
$10 says this guy is a WI transplant

/Sconnie
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

phedex: 28 dui, that is absolutely insane.


You'll never get the hughscore if you don't try.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I want to know why he still had a valid driver's lic.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
His postmortem reminds me of my favorite appetizer.

Seared foie gras in a raspberry brandy, heavy on the brandy, sauce

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: phedex: 28 dui, that is absolutely insane.

You'll never get the hughscore if you don't try.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Trees are natural.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: phedex: 28 dui, that is absolutely insane.

You'll never get the hughscore if you don't try.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Hughscore
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: Axeofjudgement: phedex: 28 dui, that is absolutely insane.

You'll never get the hughscore if you don't try.

[Fark user image image 394x750]
Hughscore


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Danny Lee Bettcher"

Parents fail not naming him Hugh.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Must be one of those 29 strikes and you're out laws, and he took the easy way out.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
His blood type was 40 proof.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: I want to know why he still had a valid driver's lic.


Probably because there is some loophole where the suspensions could be served while he was behind bars.

5-year suspension and he's locked up for 8 years? He walks out of prison and his license is valid because his suspension was served.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bettcher had a valid driver's license despite spending much of the past 10 years in and out of jails and prison for drinking and driving.

WTF?
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: $10 says this guy is a WI transplant

/Sconnie


In Wisconsin, we call 28 a chaser.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

special20: "Danny Lee Bettcher"

Parents fail not naming him Hugh.


Everyone in MN approves of this post.
 
uck It
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cwheelie: An obituary says 67-year-old Danny Lee Bettcher, of New York Mills, died last week from what his family said was natural causes.
More like Natural Light causes, ammiright?


I'm guessing he died of alcohol withdrawal from prison.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He was from Havana?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
lets play guess his skin color.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder how many times the dude got stopped in the '70s and told to "Go home and sleep it off and if I catch you out here again today I'm giving you a ticket."  That attitude was pretty common prior to about the early '80s.  A lot of places in the US considered drunk driving "No harm, no foul", i.e. if you made it home without hurting anybody it was OK.  The biggest victory won by MADD back in the '80s was getting cops and courts and the general public to take DUI seriously.  Party responsibly, drink less, don't drink at all, take a cab or public transport home, use a designated driver, but whatever you do, don't get sloshed and drive, and if you do, and you get caught, you're losing your license for a long time and possibly going to jail.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cwheelie: An obituary says 67-year-old Danny Lee Bettcher, of New York Mills, died last week from what his family said was natural causes.
More like Natural Light causes, ammiright?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good.

/sorry
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If he had killed someone he'd likely still be in prison. So thanks for drunk driving responsibly, guy.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
so, the answer here was not 42...
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bettcher had a valid driver's license despite spending much of the past 10 yearsin and out of jails and prison for drinking and driving.

How many DUIs can 1 person get in a year? Let alone find the time to drink and drive.
 
Coronach
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: lets play guess his skin color.


Congratulations! I now have a new farky color after all these years you ignorant bigot!
GFYS
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In a row?
 
