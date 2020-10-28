 Skip to content
(NYPost)   This dire and completely sincere warning is brought to you by the department of totally true propaganda with no agenda or anything
posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 8:19 PM



Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and yet, I'll never know what it is, because there's no farking way I would click a link to the NY Post.

/still happy to comment on Fark about it though
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: ...and yet, I'll never know what it is, because there's no farking way I would click a link to the NY Post.

/still happy to comment on Fark about it though


Same here.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they can't good wifi for their laptops?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just didn't make it to Petticoat Junction where the real action is
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fleeing NYC is a good idea, pandemic or not.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: ...and yet, I'll never know what it is, because there's no farking way I would click a link to the NY Post.

/still happy to comment on Fark about it though


Yep. I stopped doing that months ago.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An ex-girlfriend and her wife fled Astoria for the wife's parents in rural NC in the early days of the pandemic. They are back now, but it may have saved their lives. So shove it back up your asshole, Klaus.
 
kp1230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy cow, as the article went on each person interviewed got more and more insufferable. Even the kids. And just wait until the person who moved from NYC to Whitefish, MT encounters the white supremacists who live there.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dressed like city guy visiting the farm and not wearing coveralls and muck boots.  Nicely staged farm dog and post driver props though.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: eKonk: ...and yet, I'll never know what it is, because there's no farking way I would click a link to the NY Post.

/still happy to comment on Fark about it though

Yep. I stopped doing that months ago.


I stopped after they tried to destroy a couple innocent people.  Fark them.:

El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all performance at this point.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: Fleeing NYC is a good idea, pandemic or not.


Yeah, they've been predicting the abandonment of New York City all my life.
Any day now, I'm sure.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SBinRR: [nypost.com image 662x441]

Dressed like city guy visiting the farm and not wearing coveralls and muck boots.  Nicely staged farm dog and post driver props though.


Yep. This guy has no idea what any of those things are. Including a real honest to dog, dog.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

El Borscht: It's all performance at this point.


It's been all performance for years.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Agenda" is like "bias" -- a nonsense word.

Only Brownian Motion doesn't exhibit either.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jso2897: MattyBlast: Fleeing NYC is a good idea, pandemic or not.

Yeah, they've been predicting the abandonment of New York City all my life.
Any day now, I'm sure.


Nah, it never has nor ever will be abandoned. However, it has cycled through prosperous and very challenging times. Throw a two year pandemic in the mix, a down turn is likely.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Fleeing NYC is a good idea, pandemic or not.


You're right, its an awful awful place.  Best to stay away.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: MattyBlast: Fleeing NYC is a good idea, pandemic or not.

You're right, its an awful awful place.  Best to stay away.


This.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kp1230: Holy cow, as the article went on each person interviewed got more and more insufferable. Even the kids. And just wait until the person who moved from NYC to Whitefish, MT encounters the white supremacists who live there.


There's a non-zero chance that's the reason that person moved to Whitefish in the first place.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can we get an article about the poor souls who have to listen to the transplanted New Yorkers whine and not very subtly insult the communities they find themselves too interesting to live in?
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Done in farking one.

Stop posting links from the &)(@&# NY Post.
 
billybobtoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I had the best of both worlds for six years. Lived in my one bedroom in Washington Heights from Thursday to Sunday. Monday morning I packed up and took the bus to Cornwall Bridge, Ct. to continue working with my boss who had a second home there. There was an a-frame guest house on the property which was combined with a jewelry studio. I loved the country life. Evenings I would walk down a small mountain to the general store. I had to laugh when my boss would complain that the store charged Madison Avenue prices. Wednesday evening I would get on  the bus to be let out at the bus terminal on the west side. What a difference!
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So many bubble boys on this thread.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but if this pandemic has taught me anything it's that at least 70% of Americans are pure selfish garbage. Rich, poor, educated, uneducated - they're mostly the same.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: So many bubble boys on this thread.


I'm old and I have a job. Can you explain to me what that means, please?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WRONG!  The coastal cities are doomed!  Everyone will be moving to the town you never left. You were right all along!

The pandemic has changed things forever!

Also, we need to get back to normal immediately.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, NYC might not be my vibe, but I didn't leave the podunks behind because of their tolerance and booming job prospects.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
try to walk barefoot in the snow like i do, while fixing your car in 30F
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, it was a man fleeing NYC who brought our first Covid case to our rural area. Unfortunately for him, he'll never get the chance to go back. So, thanks, I guess.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby thinks it's unlikely and propaganda that city people like to live in the city.
Subby's inner-world may not be congruent with reality.
 
cheesewheel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

billybobtoo: I had the best of both worlds for six years. Lived in my one bedroom in Washington Heights from Thursday to Sunday. Monday morning I packed up and took the bus to Cornwall Bridge, Ct. to continue working with my boss who had a second home there. There was an a-frame guest house on the property which was combined with a jewelry studio. I loved the country life. Evenings I would walk down a small mountain to the general store. I had to laugh when my boss would complain that the store charged Madison Avenue prices. Wednesday evening I would get on  the bus to be let out at the bus terminal on the west side. What a difference!


That sounds awesome. I've lived in Manhattan for 20+ years and would love to split time between the city and country. Nowadays, I'm stuck in a studio for home and work.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My work territory is a mix of built up areas a super rural areas. If you lived in a place like NYC and moved to the country it's going to be an adjustment that most won't be able to make. When you've gotten accustomed to walking everywhere (or having easy access to mass transit) it's going to be eye opening when it takes 45 minutes one way to go grocery shopping.
 
