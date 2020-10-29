 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Groom starts his marital relationship off just right at wedding, smashes ENTIRE top tier of the wedding cake in his wife's face at reception   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why save the top tier of your wedding cake for your first anniversary in the freezer ?

It'll only taste like fish sticks by then.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow! People really do that.
My wife and I got married at a resort and the photographer said to me "do not smash the cake into your bride's face".
I was bewildered. The thought had never occurred to me. I just assumed beforehand messing up her dress and hair would result in my death.
Go me.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Why save the top tier of your wedding cake for your first anniversary in the freezer ?

It'll only taste like fish sticks by then.


Or, worse, frozen cake.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Why save the top tier of your wedding cake for your first anniversary in the freezer ?

It'll only taste like fish dicks by then.


Fxt
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
First he got smashed, then she got smashed.
 
snoopy2zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Wow! People really do that.
My wife and I got married at a resort and the photographer said to me "do not smash the cake into your bride's face".
I was bewildered. The thought had never occurred to me. I just assumed beforehand messing up her dress and hair would result in my death.
Go me.


It was one of those "cute" accidents that turned into a full on wreck.

Like you miss her mouth by an inch and she gets a slight smear of frosting on her cheek and everyone laughs cause you are clumsy.

But then guys had to go for more and more along the lines of if people laughed little when it was just a bit of frosting think how much they will laugh when I cover her face in cake.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kinda worthless without pics or video of it actually happening, but we have social media comments of people stating the obvious about that guy, so there's that.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In before "we got married at the courthouse/park/etc. for $100 and a six-pack of beer".
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Wow! People really do that.
My wife and I got married at a resort and the photographer said to me "do not smash the cake into your bride's face".
I was bewildered. The thought had never occurred to me. I just assumed beforehand messing up her dress and hair would result in my death.
Go me.


Yep. I used to be a wedding photographer, and the person who was training me emphasized that I should *always* remind the groom not to pull that crap.

For some reason, one never had to remind the bride.

(this was before same-sex marriage was a thing)
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you are getting married and insisting on smashing cake, get a bunch of smaller stunt cakes and have an honest to goodness food fight with the bridal party. Planned chaos is more fun.
 
buntz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I went to a wedding where the bride smashed some cake in the grooms face, then he smashed a little bigger piece in her face, then she grabbed a handful and CHASED him around the hall... inside... outside....
they were both having a great time, they were laughing, they were enjoying themselves, but I was just shocked to be witnessing it.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buntz: I went to a wedding where the bride smashed some cake in the grooms face, then he smashed a little bigger piece in her face, then she grabbed a handful and CHASED him around the hall... inside... outside....
they were both having a great time, they were laughing, they were enjoying themselves, but I was just shocked to be witnessing it.


Yeah, I think we have all been to one of those weddings.
 
pounddawg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers: MillionDollarMo: Wow! People really do that.
My wife and I got married at a resort and the photographer said to me "do not smash the cake into your bride's face".
I was bewildered. The thought had never occurred to me. I just assumed beforehand messing up her dress and hair would result in my death.
Go me.

Yep. I used to be a wedding photographer, and the person who was training me emphasized that I should *always* remind the groom not to pull that crap.

For some reason, one never had to remind the bride.

(this was before same-sex marriage was a thing)


I was a wedding officiant for 15 years. Yes never smash cake in her face. She paid a lot of money for hair and make up for pictures.
 
