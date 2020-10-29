 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Jerry Falwell Jr. now suing Liberty University for defamation while his wife watches   (abc3340.com) divider line
28
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

414 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 1:35 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great headline.

She gets to watch him get screwed this time...
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Falwell has declined to answer questions from the AP about the size of the exit package he received

His wife could probably provide some clarity regarding its size.
 
Mrs. Snipes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ha! Thank you, you funny farkers.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Your honor, we call to the stand Pool Boy #2."
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How is defamation of character even possible when it comes to Jerry Falwell, Jr.?  He already did it himself.
 
Orallo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I LOLd Subby!  11/10!
 
ZaxTrax
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's HOTY material right there.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

d23: How is defamation of character even possible when it comes to Jerry Falwell, Jr.?  He already did it himself.


I was just thinking, I'd love to see the day when one of these grifters actually takes responsibility for something other than purchasing another jumbo jet.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let me take you down, 'cause we're going to... the Texas Motel.
We might go to hell.
But we'll have lots of company.
Falwell and Pat and that weasel.

I don't have much except he deserves his misery and Zappa went way too soon.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
well he kinda IS into public humiliation, now isn't he?


The most interesting tidbit from the lawsuit is the allegation that the Lincoln Project was behind his takedown and encouraging his "bull" to speak out.

This is PROBABLY just Jerry's paranoid fantasy, but , if it is true...well...SALUTE George and "the boys"
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He should just straight up admit he is a cuck.  His wife would get so much action, Jerry Jr. would get pud callouses jerking it over in the corner.  In fairness, that may already be the case.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let them fight
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Mrs Falwell, Jr, yesterday
 
IKillBugs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

1funguy: Great headline.

She gets to watch him get screwed this time...


I just threw up in my mouth, a lot.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Another fine member of the Party of Personal Responsibility. Lol.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Excellent. A case in which I hope both sides go for scorched earth and I don't want either one of them to win.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Discovery is gonna be a hoot.
 
Huggermugger [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's got adult offspring who still work at Liberty U making very generous salaries.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I assumed he was born a coont into a coont family and given a coont Jr name well before this "scandal." If anything this gave him some bonus points to me, but instead off owning it he's using his boo-hoo poor little me coont card making him a bigger coont.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The fix is in. The U will settle, their insurance company will pay, and this is all a way to bump his severance.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's gonna go down swinging!
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Please let this get far enough along for discovery, and please Baby Jesus, with your Baby Einstein videos, please don't let the discovery be sealed...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe a bit of money laundering in plain sight, transfering funds donated to the university into his personal pockets. Sue them for something ridiculous, have them settle, and everything's on the up and up.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Excellent. A case in which I hope both sides go for scorched earth and I don't want either one of them to win.


While I would normally agree with you, the money will all go to the sort of people who have law degrees from Liberty University, and they aren't likely to be significantly better people.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would be 0% surprised if it comes out that Falwell was also getting some on the side by exploiting his fame and power. It actually makes a certain sense that Falwell would be more okay with his wife having a long-term outside boner-bestie if it was a concession to offset him being a prolific horndog.

Granda has denied extorting the Falwells. He issued a statement on Tuesday calling Falwell the "predator," and alleged Falwell sent him a picture of a "female Liberty University student exposing herself at their farm."

Bonus:

Video clip of a totally normal college administrator having a totally normal workout with some female undergrads that he totally isn't creeping on.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.