ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you're like me, this time of the year brings back memories from my teenager years of a rake and a bunch of garbage bags and hours of backbreaking "character building" work when I'd rather be playing Nintendo. We recently ran this article from Treehugger on why it's a far better idea to let the leaves stay there, or to just mow over them to spread them around the yard. It's unfortunate that this article wasn't published back in the 80's or 90's, but even if it had been, I doubt anyone I knew would have read it in a publication called "Treehugger".

But mowing the leaves is something I definitely do every year I'm somewhere with a yard. This year, I've been planning to do so, but for the past week west Tennessee has looked like the Dagobah planet where Luke found Yoda - completely overcast, with a mist-like not-rain that just makes everything wet. With remnants of hurricane Zeta (really? We're up to Zeta?) moving through yesterday and today, everything's probably going to be soaked for the next few days, so I'm probably gonna wind up in that spot where you can only mow half the deck width to keep the mower from sputtering out. Our front yard is less than an acre but has about 20 trees in it, and is surrounded on both sides by untamed forest.

So what are you planning on doing with your yard? Paying the neighbor kid to rake it? Giving it about as much attention as you did shaving this past year? Making a great big pile so you can do an Assassin' Creed-style leap of faith from the top of the roof? (Don't do this, and if you do, please film it and upload it to something that's not TikTok)

Anyway, take the Quiz, but only if you've already voted or are currently standing in line to vote (the dev team has made an excellent mobile version of the Quiz interface). Then come back and tell us what you're planning on doing with all the tree litter.

Winners and easiest/hardest from last week are in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have an issues.
 
