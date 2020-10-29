 Skip to content
(CNBC)   COVID-20 is not the sequel that we need, it's the one we deserve   (cnbc.com) divider line
twistedknickers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry, it's all under control...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is only one response...

aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody expects the Spanish Inquis... uh, COVID?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye bye herd immunity even more so.....

Hi, Captain Trips.....
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason they've identified COVID-20 is because we have virologists looking for it.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh good.  Now, Donald will go to war with Spain.  And, Switzerland.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't worry, it will go away in April, with the heat.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A new Spanish flu?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, weren't we assured a few days ago by President Stable Genius that COVID-19 is over? Time for season two.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
https://www.unibas.ch/en/News-Events/​N​ews/Uni-Research/Spread-of-a-novel-SAR​S-CoV-2-variant-across-Europe-in-summe​r-2020.html

"It is important to note that there is currently no evidence the new variant's spread is due to a mutation that increases transmission or impacts clinical outcome," stresses Dr. Emma Hodcroft of the University of Basel, lead author of the study.

Emergence and spread of a SARS-CoV-2 variant through Europe in the summer of 2020

Sequences in this cluster (20A.EU1) differ from ancestral sequences at 6 or more positions, including the mutation A222V in the spike protein and A220V in the nucleoprotein.
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: Don't worry, it will go away in April, with the heat.


Space Force's mission is to build the biggest, yuuuugest, most tremendous rocket ever and push the earth towards the sun so the heat can kill the virus and all other illnesses.  This is Trump's healthcare plan.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is another reason you don't let viruses replicate in a host population.  It mutates.    The same thing could happen with measles some day if there's enough anti-vaxer nut balls.  Or any other disease we thought we had beaten.


You don't necessarily get 'herd immunity'  you get virus diversity.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: Oh good.  Now, Donald will go to war with Spain.  And, Switzerland.


Spanish Gyna.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The findings of the study indicate that people returning from vacations in Spain may have played a role in spreading the new variant of the virus across Europe.

The strain from Spain falls mainly from the planes and trains.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Well, weren't we assured a few days ago by President Stable Genius that COVID-19 is over? Time for season two.


Okay, who renewed this and cancelled Supergirl?
 
Internet Meme Rogers [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: The findings of the study indicate that people returning from vacations in Spain may have played a role in spreading the new variant of the virus across Europe.

The strain from Spain falls mainly from the planes and trains.


By George, I think s/he's got it!
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm really looking forward to picking up a Covid-21 model.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: This is another reason you don't let viruses replicate in a host population.  It mutates.    The same thing could happen with measles some day if there's enough anti-vaxer nut balls.  Or any other disease we thought we had beaten.


You don't necessarily get 'herd immunity'  you get virus diversity.


But the economy
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: https://www.unibas.ch/en/News-Events/​N​ews/Uni-Research/Spread-of-a-novel-SAR​S-CoV-2-variant-across-Europe-in-summe​r-2020.html

"It is important to note that there is currently no evidence the new variant's spread is due to a mutation that increases transmission or impacts clinical outcome," stresses Dr. Emma Hodcroft of the University of Basel, lead author of the study.

Emergence and spread of a SARS-CoV-2 variant through Europe in the summer of 2020

Sequences in this cluster (20A.EU1) differ from ancestral sequences at 6 or more positions, including the mutation A222V in the spike protein and A220V in the nucleoprotein.


I was discussing the UK vaccine news yesterday with my brother.  He was saying that virologists don't expect mutations until we put the virus under pressure with a vaccine.  As hosts are limited, that's when we'll see more and possibly more lethal strains.  It's not beyond the bounds of possibility that one of these mutations could be the one that ends us.

That scared the sh*t out of me.  But he's also convinced about UFOs being here, so I seek some solace in that.

If this scenario scares you, do NOT read this book:

If this scenario scares you, do NOT read this book:
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh yeah? Says WHO?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm still binge watching seasons covid2 and -19.  Do I need to finish those 2 before I watch covid20 or can I just jump right in?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Bye bye herd immunity even more so.....

Hi, Captain Trips.....


LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Trump orders his administration to ignore it.
 
houginator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: The Irresponsible Captain: Well, weren't we assured a few days ago by President Stable Genius that COVID-19 is over? Time for season two.

Okay, who renewed this and cancelled Supergirl?


I mean, its the season cliffhanger, meant to draw people in and raise demand for continuing the series.  We will find out in the next week or so whether or not the executives decide to keep producing new seasons of American Democracy, or switch to one of the spinoff series they have been teasing about all season.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: https://www.unibas.ch/en/News-Events/​N​ews/Uni-Research/Spread-of-a-novel-SAR​S-CoV-2-variant-across-Europe-in-summe​r-2020.html

"It is important to note that there is currently no evidence the new variant's spread is due to a mutation that increases transmission or impacts clinical outcome," stresses Dr. Emma Hodcroft of the University of Basel, lead author of the study.

Emergence and spread of a SARS-CoV-2 variant through Europe in the summer of 2020

Sequences in this cluster (20A.EU1) differ from ancestral sequences at 6 or more positions, including the mutation A222V in the spike protein and A220V in the nucleoprotein.


If I wanted any of that info I'd rtfa
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: I'm still binge watching seasons covid2 and -19.  Do I need to finish those 2 before I watch covid20 or can I just jump right in?


They're all stand-alone episodes. Smaller cast, though, as you move through the seasons.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We have let so many people get infected that additional strains are inevitable. Forget about herd immunity. When you surrender to the virus and let is infect over 300 million Americans, some new strains will evolve with different antigens and infect everyone again. Rinse and repeat. This is essentially why we get new flu strains every year.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just got off isolation last week after testing positive at the beginning of the month. I'll be donating plasma next week. I am officially working harder to fight COVID than Tr*mp ever has.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Envoy: He was saying that virologists don't expect mutations until we put the virus under pressure with a vaccine.


Well thats bullshiat because theres already several COVID mutations.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: I'm still binge watching seasons covid2 and -19.  Do I need to finish those 2 before I watch covid20 or can I just jump right in?


Meh. It all just falls apart, like TWD and it's stupid spin offs and no real conclusion of the original

As bad as Lost
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: dr_iacovone: I'm still binge watching seasons covid2 and -19.  Do I need to finish those 2 before I watch covid20 or can I just jump right in?

They're all stand-alone episodes. Smaller cast, though, as you move through the seasons.


Lifeless
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The Envoy: He was saying that virologists don't expect mutations until we put the virus under pressure with a vaccine.

Well thats bullshiat because theres already several COVID mutations.


Yeah, we already knew that the outbreak in Italy early on had first mutated in Sudan or Egypt. There's no reason to assume that process isn't persisting.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

40 degree day: We have let so many people get infected that additional strains are inevitable. Forget about herd immunity. When you surrender to the virus and let is infect over 300 million Americans, some new strains will evolve with different antigens and infect everyone again. Rinse and repeat. This is essentially why we get new flu strains every year.


See.
I was correct to wonder why Trump had an ordered martial law.
That might have saved the United States.
What's hilarious is after the election he probably will order martial law but it'll be too late and we'll still all die
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The Envoy: He was saying that virologists don't expect mutations until we put the virus under pressure with a vaccine.

Well thats bullshiat because theres already several COVID mutations.


Right.  More mutations with a higher chance of them being more lethal/contagious/both.  Happy?
 
crackpancake
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a dead mans party, who could ask for more?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Envoy: Ivo Shandor: https://www.unibas.ch/en/News-Events/N​ews/Uni-Research/Spread-of-a-novel-SAR​S-CoV-2-variant-across-Europe-in-summe​r-2020.html

"It is important to note that there is currently no evidence the new variant's spread is due to a mutation that increases transmission or impacts clinical outcome," stresses Dr. Emma Hodcroft of the University of Basel, lead author of the study.

Emergence and spread of a SARS-CoV-2 variant through Europe in the summer of 2020

Sequences in this cluster (20A.EU1) differ from ancestral sequences at 6 or more positions, including the mutation A222V in the spike protein and A220V in the nucleoprotein.

I was discussing the UK vaccine news yesterday with my brother.  He was saying that virologists don't expect mutations until we put the virus under pressure with a vaccine.  As hosts are limited, that's when we'll see more and possibly more lethal strains.  It's not beyond the bounds of possibility that one of these mutations could be the one that ends us.

That scared the sh*t out of me.  But he's also convinced about UFOs being here, so I seek some solace in that.

If this scenario scares you, do NOT read this book:

If this scenario scares you, do NOT read this book:


UFO.'s are very real. Study it out.

//not kidding.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

twistedknickers: [Fark user image image 600x417]

Not to worry, it's all under control...


It will never be "under control". We will be expected to be the masked faceless beings of consumption with less and less jobs. Personal ownership of motor vehicles will be gone. Our every movement will be tracked. It is of course for our own benefit that our masters have planned for us.

We could just say no of course and stop the restrictions on coal so we can bring back manufacturing but that's crazy talk.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Envoy: I was discussing the UK vaccine news yesterday with my brother. He was saying that virologists don't expect mutations until we put the virus under pressure with a vaccine.


Ask him to name some of those virologists or link to papers they've published. The virus is mutating all the time, but at a relatively low rate and not in ways which (so far) seem to limit the effectiveness of a vaccine. One of the mutations, "D614G", does seem to make the virus more transmissible. This new one might also do that, but more experiments will be required to distinguish it from the "founder effect" where one particular variant becomes more prevalent simply because it was the first one to spread into a new population.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not even going to bother with what a nothingburger this story is. It's still SARS-CoV-2 and it's still COVID-19.

One base pair, or even six, doesn't change everything. If it did, we wouldn't be human, we'd each be a different species.

This headline is bad and you should feel bad, submitter.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Envoy: lolmao500: The Envoy: He was saying that virologists don't expect mutations until we put the virus under pressure with a vaccine.

Well thats bullshiat because theres already several COVID mutations.

Right.  More mutations with a higher chance of them being more lethal/contagious/both.  Happy?


Why would a vaccine produce more mutations? Your immune system already fights the virus, and either it wins or you die. If your immune system is primed by a vaccine it fights the virus much faster and so there are fewer copies made and so less chance of there being a mutation.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know that's a fun and trendy catchphrase, and it's cool to be a misanthrope and all, but why do we "deserve" it?
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: The Envoy: I was discussing the UK vaccine news yesterday with my brother. He was saying that virologists don't expect mutations until we put the virus under pressure with a vaccine.

Ask him to name some of those virologists or link to papers they've published. The virus is mutating all the time, but at a relatively low rate and not in ways which (so far) seem to limit the effectiveness of a vaccine. One of the mutations, "D614G", does seem to make the virus more transmissible. This new one might also do that, but more experiments will be required to distinguish it from the "founder effect" where one particular variant becomes more prevalent simply because it was the first one to spread into a new population.


She was on the BBC lunchtime news yesterday, short brown hair, glasses.  Note I did not claim that mutations would limit the effectiveness of a vaccine, just that he relayed that her expectation was that the pressure from a vaccine might trigger more successful mutations.

If you want to argue about virology, go somewhere else.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Well, weren't we assured a few days ago by President Stable Genius that COVID-19 is over? Time for season two.



I can assure you this one is much harder to win.
I can assure you this one is much harder to win.
 
way south
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ha ha, lockdown never ends!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I know that's a fun and trendy catchphrase, and it's cool to be a misanthrope and all, but why do we "deserve" it?


Trial of tears.
Tuskegee experiments.
Syphilis experiments.
Japanese Americans jailed.
Jim crow.
Slavery.
Manifest destiny.
Breaking of one treaty after another.
Demanding a cut of casino money from sovereign Nations.
Rodney king.
Floyd.
Martin.
Emit.
Triangle shirts fire.
Mississippi.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The Envoy: He was saying that virologists don't expect mutations until we put the virus under pressure with a vaccine.

Well thats bullshiat because theres already several COVID mutations.


Every branch in the tree represents a new mutation, and these samples only cover a small fraction of the total global cases. The vast majority of these are only significant in helping to track the way the virus is spreading around the planet.

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://nextstrain.org/ncov/global?c=​r​egion
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I know that's a fun and trendy catchphrase, and it's cool to be a misanthrope and all, but why do we "deserve" it?


Because you touch yourself at night
 
mescalito
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Corona Virus cures republicans.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The research, which is due to published on Thursday and has not been peer reviewed

Excuse me Farkers, please stick to your standards. This has not been peer reviewed and therefore means nothing.
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

robodog: The Envoy: lolmao500: The Envoy: He was saying that virologists don't expect mutations until we put the virus under pressure with a vaccine.

Well thats bullshiat because theres already several COVID mutations.

Right.  More mutations with a higher chance of them being more lethal/contagious/both.  Happy?

Why would a vaccine produce more mutations? Your immune system already fights the virus, and either it wins or you die. If your immune system is primed by a vaccine it fights the virus much faster and so there are fewer copies made and so less chance of there being a mutation.


No idea.  Ask these people.  Or this guy.

Now, these people seem to know their sh*t.  The words are English but they're not common:

In summary, our results indicate that, so far, SARS-CoV-2 has evolved through a nondeterministic, noisy process and that random genetic drift has played a dominant role in disseminating unique mutations throughout the world. Yet, it is important to note that founder effects do not exclude that the D614G can confer distinguishing properties in terms of protein stability, infectivity, or transmissibility. SARS-CoV-2 was only recently identified in the human population-a short time frame relative to adaptive processes that can take years to occur. Although we cannot predict whether adaptive selection will be seen in SARS-CoV-2 in the future,
 
