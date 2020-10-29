 Skip to content
(Portland Press Herald)   Maine church pastor would like all you masked heathen to stop criticizing him for continuing to host superspreader events. And like a Philistine, he accidentally reveals preference for deli sandwiches from the grocery store   (pressherald.com) divider line
    More: Awkward  
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Safeway makes a pretty good big sandwich, especially for $5 on Fridays.  Very big bread, but I like their bread.  Giant makes a good Italian.

/Philistine
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I prefer making my sandwiches at home. Seeded Jewish rye toasted just so, the right amount of mustard, and lots of ham.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not sure about up in Maine but here in the South East the Publix deli subs have a cult-like following
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He likes Grindrs?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This mofo should go to prison and his church closed.
 
dryknife
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Talking in tongues.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He went on to include the people his church has consoled at the burials of loved ones and the veterans with whom he's marched in the local July 4th parade, but the sudden shift here is crystal clear: Rather than talk about what he and his flock did wrong in October of 2020, the pastor deftly pivoted to a laundry list of all the things they've done right for the past 25 years.

I'm not sure he actually did the math on how many funerals and parades it takes to make people not blame your church for infecting people with a virus. The math gets a bit worse if you kill any of them, too.

Pentecostals are new to that kind of math, anyway. That's more the Catholics' thing: they do always seem to know how many hospitals it takes to make up for protecting a few child predators. Maybe he should ask them for some actuarial tips.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Because "his" people know he didn't mean no harm, even though he did cause harm.  So because his intentions were good, he shouldn't face consequences for his actions that caused harm!

In other words, typical Religious Right because they're RIGHT!
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That article has a very satisfying comments section.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He went on to include the people his church has consoled at the burials of loved ones and the veterans with whom he's marched in the local July 4th parade, but the sudden shift here is crystal clear: Rather than talk about what he and his flock did wrong in October of 2020, the pastor deftly pivoted to a laundry list of all the things they've done right for the past 25 years.

Ah, the Bill Chimpfarker scenario.  https://imgur.com/a/3a6CL
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This guy represents about 40% of the American population, and Election Day is less than a week away.  Sleep tight.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whatever god did that to his face clearly doesn't love him.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mateomaui: That article has a very satisfying comments section.


Reading those comments actually gave me hope for the future, instead of the usual dread.
 
bobadooey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Brooks is the farkin woods, not too surprised by this. Guy doesnt care at all, still gunna stick it to the libs
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We apologize that the sickness came to our church

Waltzed right in all by itself, without help, uninvited. Yep.
 
Littleturtle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I worked for a short time in a supermarket deli, making the pre-made sandwiches and salads for the deli case. I was extremely disconcerted that speed and volume was valued much higher than food safety. They  piled boxes in front of the only sink so that you weren't able to wash your hands (and once an hour had to go out to check for and pick up debris off the floors). I went to change the butcher paper on my work surface and was snapped at that I "didn't have time for that". I will never eat a prepackaged deli item that I did not personally witness being prepared.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: mateomaui: That article has a very satisfying comments section.

Reading those comments actually gave me hope for the future, instead of the usual dread.


Absolutely, I didn't see a single one defending him, hopefully that trend will last.
 
oopsboom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now, I'm not suggesting here that Pastor Shaw is a bad guy.

OK, I'll suggest it.
Pastor Shaw is a bad guy.  He's a terrible human being.  He's lying to you and trying to kill you, while at the same time taking your money to do it.  If you believe in hell he's going to be burning there when he dies.
 
