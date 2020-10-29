 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Hi I am Chris Snapchat, give me access to your account please teen girls   (fox5dc.com) divider line
    More: Creepy  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For some reason I had immediate PTSD flashbacks of Chris-Chan over this submission

Um. For those un-internet-educated..  Do not go down the Chris-Chan rabbit hole. This is your warning
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's awfully bold of you to assume it was teen girls.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, teen girls are not getting noticeably smarter.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Please don't tell my mom. I promised her the whole "sex offender stuff" was behind me
 
K3rberos [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be legit, I googled the guy's last name and the first result is the real Snapshot page.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"...contacted by another Snapchat user who was apparently in possession of private and sensitive information from the victims' accounts. "

Private and sensitive information, when it concerns teens on social media, usually means sexually explicit fun stuff.

"Police also say Martini threatened to expose students' private videos and pictures."

And there we go. Come on people, don't upload your sexy stuff on the "cloud". If in the future you plan to be a politician, they'll be used against you. "Oh look at this slut and her 2 liter coke bottle!"
 
SirMadness
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

styckx: For some reason I had immediate PTSD flashbacks of Chris-Chan over this submission

Um. For those un-internet-educated..  Do not go down the Chris-Chan rabbit hole. This is your warning


Very ironic choice of words
Sonichu and Christian Weston Chandler (CWC) - Down the Rabbit Hole
Youtube 5IPtLvxO8hs
 
1derful
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's Todd from Obamacare's wayward son.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I did not see that coming.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So some guy with questionable sexual preferences is going to be locked up with other people who have questionable preferences.
Someone is gonna drive home what it means to be on the wrong end of that equation
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Phoenix19851
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The dumbass is on probation for his conviction that landed him on the sex offender registry.  The farko was convicted on 24 Sep. 2020.  Less than a month ago.

https://sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov/​sor/offenderDetails.html?regId=102679
 
Phoenix19851
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Phoenix19851: The dumbass is on probation for his conviction that landed him on the sex offender registry.  The farko was convicted on 24 Sep. 2020.  Less than a month ago.

Bah, the link got farked somehow, lets try that again.

https://sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov/​sor/offenderDetails.html?regId=102679
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

styckx: For some reason I had immediate PTSD flashbacks of Chris-Chan over this submission

Um. For those un-internet-educated..  Do not go down the Chris-Chan rabbit hole. This is your warning


You could at least provide a TLDR
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: [Fark user image image 466x262]

Please don't tell my mom. I promised her the whole "sex offender stuff" was behind me


So he likes getting peged?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GreenSun: And there we go. Come on people, don't upload your sexy stuff on the "cloud". If in the future you plan to be a politician, they'll be used against you. "Oh look at this slut and her 2 liter coke bottle!"


They say that about tattoos.
Maybe, we should not let society do stupid crap like be prejudice?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

special20: I did not see that coming.
[Fark user image 317x432]


Worst rendering of the Corinthian ever.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GreenSun: "...contacted by another Snapchat user who was apparently in possession of private and sensitive information from the victims' accounts. "

Private and sensitive information, when it concerns teens on social media, usually means sexually explicit fun stuff.

"Police also say Martini threatened to expose students' private videos and pictures."

And there we go. Come on people, don't upload your sexy stuff on the "cloud". If in the future you plan to be a politician, they'll be used against you. "Oh look at this slut and her 2 liter coke bottle!"


Yeah but, Mom only bought me a phone with 64Gb.  There's like not enough room for all my selfies and duck pucks on there.  I need to use the Cloud to store them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Phoenix19851: The dumbass is on probation for his conviction that landed him on the sex offender registry.  The farko was convicted on 24 Sep. 2020.  Less than a month ago.

https://sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov/​sor/offenderDetails.html?regId=102679

https://sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov/​sor/offenderDetails.html?regId=102679


Look, he's really horny OK.

/I'm not the guy
 
anfrind
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Flab: Yeah but, Mom only bought me a phone with 64Gb.  There's like not enough room for all my selfies and duck pucks on there.  I need to use the Cloud to store them.

Private and sensitive information, when it concerns teens on social media, usually means sexually explicit fun stuff.

"Police also say Martini threatened to expose students' private videos and pictures."

And there we go. Come on people, don't upload your sexy stuff on the "cloud". If in the future you plan to be a politician, they'll be used against you. "Oh look at this slut and her 2 liter coke bottle!"

Yeah but, Mom only bought me a phone with 64Gb.  There's like not enough room for all my selfies and duck pucks on there.  I need to use the Cloud to store them.


I don't know about iPhones, but the vast majority of Android phones support external USB storage.  I've used it on occasion to transfer files to and from USB flash drives, but there's no reason you couldn't use it with large external drives.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

anfrind: Flab: GreenSun: "...contacted by another Snapchat user who was apparently in possession of private and sensitive information from the victims' accounts. "

Private and sensitive information, when it concerns teens on social media, usually means sexually explicit fun stuff.

"Police also say Martini threatened to expose students' private videos and pictures."

And there we go. Come on people, don't upload your sexy stuff on the "cloud". If in the future you plan to be a politician, they'll be used against you. "Oh look at this slut and her 2 liter coke bottle!"

Yeah but, Mom only bought me a phone with 64Gb.  There's like not enough room for all my selfies and duck pucks on there.  I need to use the Cloud to store them.

I don't know about iPhones, but the vast majority of Android phones support external USB storage.  I've used it on occasion to transfer files to and from USB flash drives, but there's no reason you couldn't use it with large external drives.


No external storage on iPhone.  You must buy space on iCloud.
 
