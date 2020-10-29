 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Student uses profanity laced title as placeholder on term paper, accidentally submits it, starts bawling. Roommate does the obvious thing: records it and posts it to Tik Tok   (nypost.com) divider line
31
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

1415 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 3:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is something to be said for the old days of carving your papers out on wood blocks.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if life is not complicated enough.  Don't start none, won't be none.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've come close to doing this at work. "Proposal for machine relocation" rings better than "idiot useless project my moron boss wants to make it look like he does shiat".
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was doing a co-op in college and I was working with a power company designing a new cogen plant.  Anyway you had to keep a design notebook.  I did not know you had to submit your design notebook as part of the project just your final designs.  Yeah I had some pretty horrible things in there.

Luckily my professor had a sense of humor
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the F are we still allowing Post links??
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My professor for a class on religion knew how little I cared. I was 22 at the time, and saved that last class for my final year when I was taking 400lvl accounting classes.

My final paper was about how Christianity copied Zoroastrianism basically idea for idea. I submitted the paper with the file name "PleaseDontFailMe.pdf".

He got a good laugh, I got an A-.

Ohhh yeah.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abraham Lincoln regularly wrote his first drafts loaded with harsh language so that he can get all the anger out, then would throw them away and write again.

Granted, this lady is not going to be the next Abraham Lincoln, but I thought I'd mention it.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A young woman realized every student's worst nightmare after accidentally submitting an essay with a profanity-laden title ..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cockpuncher to the Stars
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a job for a long time that called for me to put in a LOT of placeholder text for various things and send documents down the line. You quickly learn that at some point, this text will accidently be left in the final draft. It's not usually a problem as long as it's a) inoffensive and b) obviously a placeholder. A title like "This is a placeholder title to illustrate a length of about 12 words" will result in nothing more serious that "hey, it looks like you forgot to put in the real title. Can you send that real quick?"

But hey, college is for learning. She learned something, that's for sure.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a math class, we all had to submit nicknames under which our grades would be displayed. This was a higher level course where one or two supergeniuses would ace every test and the rest of us would be in the 30s. So you could "bomb" everything and still wind up with like a B+ after the curve. Since the class was only about 15 people, grades were basically whatever the prof wanted.

You needed a C- for the class to count towards the math major. One student's posted nickname was "please C minus." He got a C-.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYP;DR
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sleze: Why the F are we still allowing Post links??


Now, now, Hunter.
 
tobcc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Daughter did a paper for Freshmen English Comp in college.  Was one of those classes with 300 people in it.   Had to be a certain length and a certain number of words.    She put sentences in the middle of it that was just gobbly gook, to fill space.   She said it never got caught.   Prof ran it thru some software to make sure you weren't plagiarizing or bought it from someone else, then they must have just skimmed over it.

She got an A.
 
MrScruffles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lots of news in the world but this...this, is what's most important, a tiktok video that's probably stages for views.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Even purported pedagogues expressed their support.

I mean... yes.

I'd be required professionally to express some form of official disapproval if this happened when I taught primary school students, but with high schoolers I'd just kinda snort, ignore it, and move on unless it violated an actual rule I'd set for the paper, and when I taught college students I... honestly am not sure that I'd even realize it wasn't just the title of the paper.

Frankly, I've done dumber stuff when writing up homework sets from the other end, did one filled with vulcan terms once (including curses and tolerances defined as 'being without honor' if they exceeded certain parameters).  A student getting snippy in a submission wouldn't even activate sensible_chuckle.gif at this point, in this girl's TA's place I'd probably just grade it and take off a point for the title not being sufficiently descriptive of the premise... or add a point for it succinctly describing the premise, potentially.

I think a lot of students don't fully grasp that the people grading their essays are almost inevitably the TAs and associate instructors.  You think going to classes and sometimes having grind weeks and needing to replace sleep with coffee here and there is rough, and your grouchiness is edgy and offensive?  Ha.  Have fun with your charmed, relaxed life, newbie.
 
fark account name
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lorem Ipsum is your friend
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was the title "Dixon sucks donkey dicks?"
 
GreenSun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, she isn't ready for adult life. She needs to be able to talk shiat without getting caught. That's what being an adult is all about.

She did get the "Cry and apologize when caught" tactic nicely though. She'd make a good politician or actress with this trait.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In the world of online document collaboration (Google docs, etc) please remember that all edits are archived and available for retrieval. That profanity laden first draft didn't disappear when you edited the text.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like that roommate is a real ass-hat.
 
ongbok
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is what happens when being passive aggressive goes horribly wrong
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sleze: Why the F are we still allowing Post links??


I'm guessing for the same reason twitter links are allowed.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sleze: Why the F are we still allowing Post links??


Why not?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MrScruffles: Lots of news in the world but this...this, is what's most important, a tiktok video that's probably stages for views.


Every thing is staged to some degree.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Unfortunately, she isn't ready for adult life. She needs to be able to talk shiat without getting caught. That's what being an adult is all about.

She did get the "Cry and apologize when caught" tactic nicely though. She'd make a good politician or actress with this trait.


No, "adult life" is admitting that certain combinations of letters in most circumstances hold no power. 

And as much as people like to fellate the wordier posters on the fark, more and biggerer words don't make your ideas any better, and the use of one of the scary words won't curl your spine if you read it. As a nation we need to grow up. Shoot someone? Well, that's justifiable - but don't you dare type the word "shiat"!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cockpuncher to the Stars: I had a job for a long time that called for me to put in a LOT of placeholder text for various things and send documents down the line. You quickly learn that at some point, this text will accidently be left in the final draft. It's not usually a problem as long as it's a) inoffensive and b) obviously a placeholder. A title like "This is a placeholder title to illustrate a length of about 12 words" will result in nothing more serious that "hey, it looks like you forgot to put in the real title. Can you send that real quick?"

But hey, college is for learning. She learned something, that's for sure.


Highlighting all placeholders prevents any issues there.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Abraham Lincoln regularly wrote his first drafts loaded with harsh language so that he can get all the anger out, then would throw them away and write again.

Granted, this lady is not going to be the next Abraham Lincoln, but I thought I'd mention it.


First draft: "Four score and seven motherfarking years ago..."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
See, that's why you should always use your professor's home address, working schedule, and license plate number as your term paper placeholders. This both says "I'm comfortable with you" and ensures minor spelling mistakes, grammar issues, and past indiscretions are overlooked...
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ha.  did that.  Some Poli Sci, Criminology classs, whatever.  I had under like, topics arguments A, B, C, and D, and conclusion.  For topic D i had it captioned something like, "this is where you argue how C proves B but also fails to explain B" (or some shiat like that).  Forgot to proofread the paper before submission.

turned the paper in.

got like, a C or some shiat, and was like, "WTF?"  I had murdered this class all semester.  read the last page:

"Pretty strong paper, excellent comprehension / synthesis of material, good arguments, but .  .. kinda incomplete, re the last argument."  idiot!
 
Prime [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ah, the classic blunders.
I once submitted a tech spec for work that included something to the effect of "Becaude someone was on crack, if you have this permission granted, you may no longer do this thing." I found out quick that the QA people on the list actually read the doc right away, and if anyone in product management did, they didn't notice, laughed it off, or didn't get around to it before I sent out a cleaner version.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm actually back in school to change careers, but *cough* years in programming and writing documentation has taught me to use TODO: for all my placemarkers.

Worked with a guy who put a fellow coworker's work number in the help text as a joke for an application we worked on, then forgot to change it.  That was fun.  I always enjoy getting yelled at for something someone else did just because I was also on the project.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.