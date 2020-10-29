 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Chancellor Angela Merkel told Germans to expect a "difficult winter," with a lockdown affecting businesses but not schools. To be fair, the German people have learned hard lessons in the past about winter and stallin' grads
little big man
1 hour ago  
JerseyTim
1 hour ago  
mofa
1 hour ago  
AdmirableSnackbar
1 hour ago  
scottydoesntknow
1 hour ago  
Myrdinn
1 hour ago  
hervatski
1 hour ago  
Jesterling
1 hour ago  
OrionXVI
1 hour ago  
oldfarthenry
1 hour ago  
BenSaw2
1 hour ago  
markie_farkie
1 hour ago  
asciibaron
1 hour ago  
gilatrout
1 hour ago  
Cornelis de Gyselaer
1 hour ago  
RidgeRacerZX6
1 hour ago  
virgo47
1 hour ago  
Combustion
1 hour ago  
dothemath
1 hour ago  
SirEattonHogg
1 hour ago  
dothemath
1 hour ago  
weddingsinger
56 minutes ago  
When Chekhov saw the long winter, he saw a winter bleak and dark and bereft of hope. Yet we know that winter is just another step in the cycle of life. But standing here among the people of Punxsutawney and basking in the warmth of their hearths and hearts, I couldn't imagine a better fate than a long and lustrous winter. From Punxsutawney, it's Phil Connors. So long.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
53 minutes ago  
Stalingrad was no joke.
 
Nesher
47 minutes ago  
special20
46 minutes ago  
This kind of difficult winter?
RI_Red
45 minutes ago  
gopats
43 minutes ago  
toraque
41 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Stalingrad was no joke.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I read horror, I write horror as a hobby, not much fazes me in that way any more.  But I had to put this book down and walk away a couple of times when it got to be too much.
 
vdrog
41 minutes ago  
xxxHAHAguyxxx
40 minutes ago  
Pugdaddyk
39 minutes ago  
After the initial outbreak in early spring, restrictions took hold and Covid infections were down at a very manageable level in Germany all summer. In many areas the virus was as good as gone. While every death is one too many, the number of fatalities were even lower. Local outbreaks got contained quickly.
Over time, people got more and more careless. They just had to vacation in high risk areas or they just had to get together and party. Thus, they did not expose themselves to unnecessary risk. They also brought the virus back to the communities' more vulnerable. The snowball that had almost melted away started rolling.
Within the last couple of weeks, this initially small ball has grown exponentially and become bigger and bigger. It's turning into an avalanche at a frightening speed.
Almost all of Germany is "red", "dark-red" or even violet now (the darker the numbers, the more infected people). One can only hope that the health care system doesn't break down. Not surprisingly, the number of deaths (which was almost stagnant) is also on the rise.
I hope it was worth it.
 
dothemath
37 minutes ago  

toraque: some_beer_drinker: Stalingrad was no joke.

[Fark user image 203x309]

I read horror, I write horror as a hobby, not much fazes me in that way any more.  But I had to put this book down and walk away a couple of times when it got to be too much.


I know what you mean.

To see the good guys get so close and then lose everything is hard to think about.
 
mofa
35 minutes ago  
But back to the article: how are we actually going to survive the winter? It feels like someone flipped a switch and Los Angeles abruptly started winter yesterday, but that's not saying much. (I closed a couple of windows.)

But IIRC growing up in NYC and Chicago, winter sucked. Taking a shower was like planning to storm the beaches in Normandy, as was getting to school and back. At school there were crowds everywhere, and I always had the sniffles.

Nowadays, if someone accidentally offers to shake hands, I recoil in horror, and I'm taking my temperature every day. I get a headache and instantly start searching the net to refresh my memory about Covid-19 symptoms.

I had the good fortune to be homeless for about six months as a young adult, so I'm relatively confident I can live in a low impact, small footprint, incredibly miserable way, and I have passive income. How will people who've lived on the edge in normal times get through this?
 
SirEattonHogg
15 minutes ago  

toraque: some_beer_drinker: Stalingrad was no joke.

[Fark user image 203x309]

I read horror, I write horror as a hobby, not much fazes me in that way any more.  But I had to put this book down and walk away a couple of times when it got to be too much.


Excellent book. Yeah, it's incredibly brutal.

The other one which is hard to read but fascinating by same author -

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy
13 minutes ago  
Breaker Moran
10 minutes ago  
dsmith42
8 minutes ago  

toraque: some_beer_drinker: Stalingrad was no joke.

[Fark user image 203x309]

I read horror, I write horror as a hobby, not much fazes me in that way any more.  But I had to put this book down and walk away a couple of times when it got to be too much.


Some of the German prisoners in gulag setting up a cartel to resell the corn picked out of camp prisoners shiat was one breaking point that I remember. The Eastern Front was just so beyond horrific.
 
ArcadianRefugee
1 minute ago  
  4. Click here to submit a link.