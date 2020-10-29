 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is World Stroke Day, so let's all enjoy a pleasant stroke or two   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
34
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 11:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Squier - The Stroke
Youtube C_OGARBe6W0
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stroke me, stroke me
Hey diddle diddle, the cat and the fiddle now.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My pool is closed.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like submitter is married...

/ me too
//😭
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
TempeSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already beat you to it subby
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stroke it to the left,
Stroke it to the right....
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
paulitifact.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Abacus9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was in May?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all the stress I'm under lately because of work, I'll consider it an accomplishment to get through today without having a stroke.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rattchett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father died from a stroke.  It's amazing how a word, that before that happened had little meaning to me, now carries such significance.

Any way, enjoy your day, wankers.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In first.
Clarence Carter- Strokin'
Youtube P7gMkiOPSeA
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recently lost a sister because she knew more than those silly doctors. Just take damn pills!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vsavatar: With all the stress I'm under lately because of work, I'll consider it an accomplishment to get through today without having a stroke.


Awwww, poor you
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rattchett: My father died from a stroke.  It's amazing how a word, that before that happened had little meaning to me, now carries such significance.

Any way, enjoy your day, wankers.


You didn't know what it meant before?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/C_OGARBe​6W0]


Done in one
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pixelpower
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keke Palmer - Super Jerkin' (With Lyrics)
Youtube xO0Gn3vdyOU
 
A Cave Geek [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stroker ace was born to race...stand on it Stroker..."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were three little old ladies sitting on a park bench.
A man in a trench coat exposes himself to them.
The first little old lady had a stroke.
The second little old lady had a stroke.
The third little old lady couldn't reach.
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World Stroke Day? That's fairly amamurf murf. Potato elbow salad, banana?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh wait...I may have read the headline wrong.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ive already got stroke marked off on my bingo card
Fark user imageView Full Size

Would not recommend one
 
Thwack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had a stroke.  Ok, well a "mini-stroke" aka a TIA.  Two in one night.

I was at a friend's house with several other people.  Started by not being able to focus on anything, like all the filters in my brain dropped and I was hearing every conversation in the room.  Then there was a loud ringing in my left ear.  That was followed by the entire left side of by body going numb/pins and needles, like someone had turned on static in me, but just one side. Lasted a few minutes, but I was still weakened by after. At the hospital later, my blood pressure had risen to 210/175.  Then it happened again while I was being examined.

I had already begun a "self improvement" plan by losing weight and exercising more  Doctors said if I had not been doing that, then it probably would have been much worse for me.

Take care of yourselves.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anyone else here have a stroke? I did! April 21, 2018. Hell of a day.

Sometime in the afternoon I saw flashes of light in my peripheral vision. At first I did nothing (researching on Dr. Google, which I don't recommend, the leading theory was that it was an issue with the vitreous that would self-resolve). But the flashes persisted, and after a few days I made an appointment with the ophthalmologist. I was afraid he would say it was a detached retina. The actual diagnosis was something that had never occurred to me: it was a blood clot known as a "branch retinal artery occlusion" (BRAO), sometimes known as an "eye stroke."

After many cardiologist visits, it was determined to have been caused by a-fib. I had a catheter ablation procedure done in November of that year. On the plus side, all the tests showed me that my heart is otherwise squeaky clean, with no blockages or calcium buildups or anything. But I do need to stay on anticoagulants for the rest of my life, even though the a-fib appears to have been resolved. (Cardiologists use what seems to me a rather crude tool, called the "CHADS2 score" -- the "S2" part of it essentially means if you've ever had a stroke, don't ask any more questions and go straight to anticoagulants.)

I now have a small blind spot where the flashes once appeared, but it's really nothing -- way off in the periphery, lower right-hand corner. I hardly ever notice it. The fun part is when I'm holding a cup of black coffee, I pass it through that spot and it looks like I have coffee with cream.

/cool story, BRAO
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thwack: I had a stroke.  Ok, well a "mini-stroke" aka a TIA.  Two in one night.

I was at a friend's house with several other people.  Started by not being able to focus on anything, like all the filters in my brain dropped and I was hearing every conversation in the room.  Then there was a loud ringing in my left ear.  That was followed by the entire left side of by body going numb/pins and needles, like someone had turned on static in me, but just one side. Lasted a few minutes, but I was still weakened by after. At the hospital later, my blood pressure had risen to 210/175.  Then it happened again while I was being examined.

I had already begun a "self improvement" plan by losing weight and exercising more  Doctors said if I had not been doing that, then it probably would have been much worse for me.

Take care of yourselves.


Fist bump. (I have a post right after yours.) I also had a crazy-high blood pressure when I was being examined, though not quite that high -- I think it was like 170/120. The ophthalmologist passed me along to a retina specialist in a different office (me: "I thought you were the retina specialist"). When the intake nurse took my BP I just looked at him and said "have you ever been told you'd had a stroke?"

/otherwise have pretty normal BP
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Computing Expert Examines Legitimacy of Viral Trump Interview Video | Sassy Justice with Fred Sassy
Youtube LIxLKYP2mnY
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Perfect! I have a Zoom call later...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
PRO TIP:NOT EVERY STROKE GIVES YOU A SPEECH PROBLEM OR ONE WEAK SIDE.
i had a stroke in 2012. i could talk fine and only had some tingling on the side of my head.
then i tried to get out of bed and i had no balance. laying on my right side is where "upright" was.
my balance if still off and i have the drunk feeling all day, and i don't drink !


/and since i feel drunk, i walk drunk...i am fun to watch
//laugh with me or at me, as long as you laugh
 
LionHound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Anyone else here have a stroke? I did! April 21, 2018. Hell of a day.


Kind of similar, in June of 2018. I had experienced a series of a couple of what I thought were ocular migraines over the course of a few days, which were kind of "swirly", circular jagged lines of distortion in my vision that lasted about 15 minutes per episode. Those were probably TIAs. Dr. Google suggested that they matched ocular migraine symptoms so I chose to watch and wait.

On the way to work one following Saturday, I noticed some darkness in peripheral vision. I kept feeling like something was there in the distance, blocking light. I worked a pretty stressful day, and had a moderate headache most of the day. I noticed that I was also pretty agitated and not able to focus. I went home and I think I noticed that the darkness was getting worse and affecting the same basic quadrant of both eyes field of vision. The next morning, I thought it was better until I started trying to read or look at pics, things just looked really strange.

I took a shower, and suddenly felt dizzy and almost went down after the shower. My heart was racing, I was having flashes of heat and cold and I called my wife and said that I needed to go to the ER. At the ER we talked about all of the symptoms, my BP was very high, I think it was around 175/120. They did a CAT scan and found no bleeds so the ER doc diagnosed migraines, gave me a shot of some opioid and sent me home, to have a follow up in week or so with primary care.

The next day, the vision issues were just too persistent and strange to ignore. Faces in pics did not seem recognizable. I also noticed some strange vibrating, changing computer animation like hallucinations.  This prompted me to get in to the doctor sooner than the original follow-up appointment. The doctor suspected something neurological but was not sure and sent me across the street to an eye doctor to have testing done on my vision (mostly field of vision stuff). After the tests the doctor noted a major vision deficit. I had a blind spot that maybe covered 20% of my field of vision, in both eyes, in the same quadrant. Based on this, an emergency MRI was ordered by my doctor, so off we went to the next city for the MRI.

After the MRI, I was informed that I had suffered at least one stroke, with infarcts in my visual cortex and another nearby part of the brain. I was admitted to the ER and then into the hospital and stayed for 3 days, having a team of various stroke specialists come to evaluate me. It was determined that I likely had a clot or two, of unknown origin, but likely a part of uncontrolled hypertension. Over the next 8-10 weeks there was much improvement in the vision deficit and other visual symptoms, but I am left with a noticeable blind spot.

TL;DR monitor your BP farkers. Take care of yourself. If you are prescribed BP meds, take them and keep watching your BP.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.