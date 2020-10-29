 Skip to content
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for October 29 is 'rue,' as in rue, rue, rue yer boot, goontly doon the stroom. Also, rue the day? Who talks like that?
29
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll rue the day you crossed me, Curtis!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I need to rue the whole day?  Or will an hour suffice?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
La Roux - Bulletproof (Official Video)
Youtube EUsbpmQ9-mc
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rue back in the day:

pics.wikifeet.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hither too undreamt of.

Who talks like that?
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I plan on making my own Mornay sauce by starting with a roux.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have a nice rue for my crawfish gumbo.
 
stinkynuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: RIP


[Fark user image 340x255]


"...Rue Dies MotherFarker..."
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Your mother puts license plates in your underwear?  How do you sit?
 
Cheron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rue

1 - a mixture of flour and fat toasted

2 - baby kangaroo

2- the feeling when a leopard eats your face
 
SuperSix-Two
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rue the day? Who talks like that?

This guy of course:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dahmers love zombie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, and Kent?

Y...yes?
STOP PLAYING WITH YOURSELF.

...It is God...

/A big laser makes a big beam...
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Geez, it's not like someone disassembled and then reassembled my Citroen in my dorm room.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Cheez_Wit [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

xanadian: I plan on making my own Mornay sauce by starting with a roux.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Examples
"He rued his small feet, which turned inwards ever so slightly. When standing still, he always had to remember to turn his feet out, to avoid looking pigeon-toed." - Natasha Solomons, Mr. Rosenblum Dreams in English, 2010

AHAHAHAHA

What a fitting example.
 
catchow [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This guy...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nevel Papperman inconsolable
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sara Rue not available for comment, but I spent a few minutes looking at pictures of her anyway.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xanadian: I plan on making my own Mornay sauce by starting with a roux.


Shakespeare's Monkey: I have a nice rue for my crawfish gumbo.


I see my fellow smartasses have already beat me to it! Bah! You will roux the day!
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
2020 word of the year will be 'coronavirus'
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A long-ago former girlfriend of mine used to be the Word of the Day person for Merriam Webster. So I am really getting a kick out of most of these replies. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about. But trust me.... You don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

xanadian: I plan on making my own Mornay sauce by starting with a roux.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Becky De Mornay helped me make me make "sauce" during my teenage year.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I do, Subby, because I prefer my discourse to be enhanced by a complete and varied use of the English lexicon.
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are these they?
The Venture Bros. School You in Grammar
Youtube BOLkslA6XK4
 
