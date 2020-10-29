 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1929, the stock market crashed, heralding the "Great Depression" which many observers later noted was not really all that great after all   (history.com) divider line
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is what Trump meant by MAGA, I guess it's working.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My genius maternal grandmother converted her inheritance into gold coin and stashed it, and not in a bank. When the Crash happened, her coins became more valuable, and she slowly used them up over a period of ten years. Mom said they ate pork chops during the height of the Depression, and that at mealtimes, skinny hungry people would look through the windows just to watch them eat. It's a helluva story how she smuggled them, and jewels, out of Ireland in 1894, when she emigrated.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I absolutely believe 100% of that story as does my wife, Morgan Fairchild
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline tickled my funny bone. ++++++++++
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Two Maui men. In the same thread?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Apparently back then everyone could afford a suit, though.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

it was law of society. hats, ties, pocket watches. even the homeless, hobos, bums and drunks. the B&W age may have lacked a million hues but it was a well dressed world.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Everything being in black and white didn't help.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The term Depression implies a belief that there will be an upswing of economic factors returning to normal in the future. I think the Valles Marinares analogy is more appropriate:
Fark user imageView Full Size
The US is not going to get out of this one in any recognizable form.
/learn to eat raw gophers and love it
 
mad cowboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That is some kind of history lesson. Simplified a bit though. A few details they might of added is until now they had the worst president ever. A big conspiracy thing is when we went off the gold standard it set a crash in motion  and the new deal had a bit to do with the recovery so it isn't all thank Hitler for the recovery.
 
skyotter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

And hats.  So many hats.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Why aren't we allowed to cook them?
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

THE SKY IS FALLING!
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DreamyAltarBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weren't we on gold until 1933?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

My great grandmother also emigrated from Ireland. She did not bring much except a good work ethic and shrewd business sense.

/ let's just said she did ok in life. I wish her kids and grandkids were half as good.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks Dave Barry/subby
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
History repeats itself.
 
