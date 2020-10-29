 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes requests for Death Cult and Dramatis. It's a pastFORWARD Family Spooktacular. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #161. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
25
    More: Live  
•       •       •

108 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 29 Oct 2020 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning beautiful people.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Good morning beautiful people.


Devo | Beautiful World | Official Video
Youtube omEX35pbelI
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with beautiful people everywhere, the way they show they care...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awright?

Did I hear Death Cult?

:o)
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dancing already here
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is a bit like being back in The Subterfuge club in Brighton in the 80's.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: This is a bit like being back in The Subterfuge club in Brighton in the 80's.


is that good?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: This is a bit like being back in The Subterfuge club in Brighton in the 80's.

is that good?


It's brilliant. Like being 18/19 all over again.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Sisters used to do Ghost Rider as an encore back when Eldritch could still howl.
It was outrageous.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Haha.
The Jazz Butcher channelling their inner Pronography era The Cure
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: Haha.
The Skellies channelling their inner Pronography era The Cure


Farking fat fingers
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: This is a bit like being back in The Subterfuge club in Brighton in the 80's.

is that good?

It's brilliant. Like being 18/19 all over again.


oh lordy why would anyone want that?!?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Loving this #pastforwardfamilyspooktacular.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: This is a bit like being back in The Subterfuge club in Brighton in the 80's.

is that good?

It's brilliant. Like being 18/19 all over again.

oh lordy why would anyone want that?!?


I'd go back there in a heartbeat.
Wall to wall goths & none of those glow stick waving berks in stacked boots.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
D d d dead and buried!

I had an incredible crush on Mrs Fiend
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: This is a bit like being back in The Subterfuge club in Brighton in the 80's.

is that good?

It's brilliant. Like being 18/19 all over again.

oh lordy why would anyone want that?!?

I'd go back there in a heartbeat.
Wall to wall goths & none of those glow stick waving berks in stacked boots.


not even the chance to shag the hottest 18/19 year old goth chick on the planet would make me go back to ME being 18/19 again.

[rafaFACT.jpg]
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Eat a banana, put it in your cereal....ooh yeah
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I love Sassy.


lol
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: I love Sassy.



she uses big words.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: I love Sassy.


she uses big words.


That whole PSA has me laughing so much. It's even better than cat magnet & OMGPS
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i still almost can't believe how dark this track is compared to some of their latter output.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
After the Thompson Twins/ Boris Williams question on Tuesday a fun fact. Boris played drums for Strawberry Switchblade's album.
Phil Thornally (also ex The Cure) played keyboards too
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pista: After the Thompson Twins/ Boris Williams question on Tuesday a fun fact. Boris played drums for Strawberry Switchblade's album.
Phil Thornally (also ex The Cure) played keyboards too


it's a good thing you aren't at the station, or i'd have to relinquish my "kuci resident new wave expert" title.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.