 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   New Zealand euthanasia bill expected to pass referendum, after arguments from proponents demanding the right to dignity and opponents calling them nasty, dirty, tricksey hobbitses   (aljazeera.com) divider line
35
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

370 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Oct 2020 at 5:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If a terminally ill person wants to end their suffering... what good does a government do by preventing that?
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sophomore year in high school I spent a solid afternoon in the library trying to find resources on people my age living in China, SE Asia, and India before a librarian explained homonyms to me.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Euthanasia! | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube PDy28havECM
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are forced to live in pain when you want to die then there is no right to life, there is an obligation to it.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woohoo! A bill about ME!
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Euthanasia and other end of life laws coming into existence around the world are a sign of human progress.

People should have agency in their own deaths if that is their will and not just depression talking.

To do anything less is inhumane, cruel and cowardly.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yuthinasia: Woohoo! A bill about ME!


User name checks out.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does NZ care so much about what young people on another continent want?

/had to be done
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect flights to the mainland are pretty cheap for NZ kids.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: If a terminally ill person wants to end their suffering... what good does a government do by preventing that?


The problem is that a lot of times, the terminally ill person cannot kill themselves without the help of someone else and that someone else could end up in prison for murder.

But yeah it should be legal to help someone terminally ill to get help from someone else to die off.

Animals we love have that right but not humans? Fark that.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Megadeth - Youthanasia (Original)
Youtube cEq5Djb9KnU
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilplatinum: If you are forced to live in pain when you want to die then there is no right to life, there is an obligation to it.


You worded that well.

/still sore about an essay I wrote back in high school that tried today the same Thing but wound up getting a bad grade with no explanation.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada has had a 'medical assistance in dying' law for sometime. Some of the stories are horrific. I'm glad I have that right.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ad campaign slogan was brilliant and simple.

Vote YES for the End of Life Choice Bill. IT'S KILLER!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oregon says hello.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Always seemed a bit strange to me how in 'free' nations, you do not have the right to peacefully and as painlessly as possible end your own life.

Nope.  If you want to do that, gotta do it the hard and messy way.  Like chewing on a shotgun, or jumping off a bridge.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GlamrLama: Canada has had a 'medical assistance in dying' law for sometime. Some of the stories are horrific. I'm glad I have that right.


And they are reforming it to make it clearer and more accessible, while at the same time preserving various safeguards against abuse. 

I wish that no one neededthis, but I am glad this country has a shred of humanity for those that do.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Its legal here in Canada.  A friends Granddad-in-law went out that way last year.  It seemed good for all involved.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Chiming in to report you can include me in the group of people that legitimately thought young'ungs from the largest continent were somehow involved with killing people at some point in my childhood.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sure, pass the bill.
Pretty soon, with AI taking over most of the jobs, and people living longer but costing more in terms of healthcare, this bill will become mandatory for anyone over 75.

/I leave it up to you to decide if I'm serious or not
 
zorkmcgork
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This how a functioning free society handles is Religious Right:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
illogic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We've had it in Canada for a few years.  And we used it for my Mom who was suffering from ALS which is a terrifying way to go.  Thank you Canada for allowing us to prevent unnecessary suffering for my mother, it really made the best of a horrible situation.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Canada legalized it a while back. Wife knows someone who is involved in it who acts as an official witness to the event. It isn't an easy job obviously but the amount of time it takes before (can't figure out how to convey this so give me some lattitude)  it occurs she is quite comfortable in witnessing the passing.  That is a job I could never take on and utmost respect for someone who can do it
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have what I need in the safe.

//Unless I decide to go out in blood and fire.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
smart 'muricans can save themselves from a lot of misery by getting tattoos like many medical people have. a small tatt can let life savers know the key info. and if you don't want certain things done to you, medical procedures, you can declare that.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Sure, pass the bill.
Pretty soon, with AI taking over most of the jobs, and people living longer but costing more in terms of healthcare, this bill will become mandatory for anyone over 75.

/I leave it up to you to decide if I'm serious or not


People have made that same argument in all seriousness, though. I will give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you are being facetious, because you don't seem that profoundly dumb.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't plan on needing this.  My biggest hope is to go out the same way I came into this world: naked, screaming, covered in blood, and surrounded by burning clowns.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GlamrLama: Canada has had a 'medical assistance in dying' law for sometime. Some of the stories are horrific. I'm glad I have that right.


Our law can also be problematic - you have to be 'of sound mind' when you take your life, so people who suffer from things like brain cancer, or rapid onset Alzheimer have to make the choice relatively early in their illness (a family friend with brain cancer has started the paperwork).

But for illnesses that don't impact the brain, it's been okay. It's just a bit weird because it's so new. A friend's grandmother (95, with congestive heart failure) basically had a week-long visit with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids at the retirement home, then took the meds with her kids there. Then they had a wake. But the days before when everyone was in town was a bit weird: 'Rosemary decided Wednesday would be a good to kick the bucket. I don't know why she doesn't wait until Friday, everyone's here through the weekend anyways and Friday is a much better day for a wake'. (paraphrasing her daughter in law... they may have not had the best relationship)
 
Suflig
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Isn't there an end around to that using a living will?

My MiL didn't want to be a quad so since she was already on a ventilator my wife decided her mother was "uncomfortable" and told the nurse, who she worked with, that she needed morphine. And more, and more...

This was all planned out with direction from the hospital and my FiL first obviously.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: GlamrLama: Canada has had a 'medical assistance in dying' law for sometime. Some of the stories are horrific. I'm glad I have that right.

And they are reforming it to make it clearer and more accessible, while at the same time preserving various safeguards against abuse. 

I wish that no one neededthis, but I am glad this country has a shred of humanity for those that do.


I'm for it but agree that safeguards need strong support. If you've ever been witness to elder abuse, you can see how this could be abused.
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Always seemed a bit strange to me how in 'free' nations, you do not have the right to peacefully and as painlessly as possible end your own life.

Nope.  If you want to do that, gotta do it the hard and messy way.  Like chewing on a shotgun, or jumping off a bridge.


Or an unsuccessful hanging and winding up brain dead but not dead dead.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If a terminally ill person wants to end their suffering... what good does a government do by preventing that?


Opposition to dignity of life is not about doing good, it's about control.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GlamrLama: Canada has had a 'medical assistance in dying' law for sometime. Some of the stories are horrific. I'm glad I have that right.


My mom chose assisted dying last June. Fairly simple process and it allowed her to die with dignity rather that waiting another 18 months as a blind invalid to die when her nervous system degenerated enough to stop her breathing. Or if she was really lucky to go by choking or pneumonia.
 
Todd300
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Illogic and Tyrosine, I am truly sorry for your losses and hope you have the brightest holiday possible this year.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.