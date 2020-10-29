 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Think you know how your drunk uncle got so far down the crazy train track? The answer won't surprise you   (huffpost.com) divider line
151
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

4195 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Oct 2020 at 11:35 AM (53 minutes ago)



151 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why yes, yes I do. And my parents and my neighbors and somewhere about fifty percent of the population.
More and faster availability of information, consolidation of ownership of media sources, easier access to audiences for adverse, aggressive governments and partisan disinformation campaigning are the top of the pyramid.
Economic disparities, politicized religious organizations, the clandestine efforts of wealthy individuals to sway public opinion and and philosophies, and equating money with free speech.
/ Enough
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Why yes, yes I do. And my parents and my neighbors and somewhere about fifty percent of the population.
More and faster availability of information, consolidation of ownership of media sources, easier access to audiences for adverse, aggressive governments and partisan disinformation campaigning are the top of the pyramid.
Economic disparities, politicized religious organizations, the clandestine efforts of wealthy individuals to sway public opinion and and philosophies, and equating money with free speech.
/ Enough


On board with the words above.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since Donald Trump's election, John watched his 67-year-old father's Facebook feed

Why would you do that?

Facebook?

Block that shiat at the firewall.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All just to keep people suckered into voting for your party.

Old and busted:  Southern Strategy
New lameness:  Hurrdurr Strategy
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to say it, but over the last couple of years, I've been completely rethinking what free speech ought to look like after I realized that the proverbial market place of ideas doesn't actually filter out bad ideas as advertise, but legitimizes and spreads them instead.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My brother has fallen down that rabbit hole. It's strange as hell to see smart people believe crazy shiat.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Why yes, yes I do. And my parents and my neighbors and somewhere about fifty percent of the population.
More and faster availability of information, consolidation of ownership of media sources, easier access to audiences for adverse, aggressive governments and partisan disinformation campaigning are the top of the pyramid.
Economic disparities, politicized religious organizations, the clandestine efforts of wealthy individuals to sway public opinion and and philosophies, and equating money with free speech.
/ Enough


Dunning-Kruger is a hell of an opiate for the masses
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA - "It was heartbreaking," John said. "That was the moment when I knew my father trusted these right-wing Facebook groups more than he trusts his own son."

That is terrifying, I never realised how strongly people believed.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I hate to say it, but over the last couple of years, I've been completely rethinking what free speech ought to look like after I realized that the proverbial market place of ideas doesn't actually filter out bad ideas as advertise, but legitimizes and spreads them instead.


I've reached the same conclusion.  Lifetime member of the ACLU and yet the last few years have me struggling with the idea of the constitution as a suicide pact. Right-wing media's alternative universe is choking the country to death.

Among on things the speed of modern life and modern communication doesn't leave room for most folks to discern fact from fiction, even if they had the tools or critical thinking skills to do so.
 
Explodo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
AGE RELATED MENTAL DECLINE.
 
mpirooz [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I hate to say it, but over the last couple of years, I've been completely rethinking what free speech ought to look like after I realized that the proverbial market place of ideas doesn't actually filter out bad ideas as advertise, but legitimizes and spreads them instead.


It's not bad ideas. It's malicious ideas. There is a very big difference. Bad ideas are subjective, open to interpretation, can change over time. Malicious ideas are not actually ideas at all - they are viruses, targeting a population looking to spread.

Disinformation campaigns aren't your parents' friends sharing their "bad" ideas, it's them sharing disinformation campaigns that have infected them.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

xanadian: All just to keep people suckered into voting for your party.

Old and busted:  Southern Strategy
New lameness:  Hurrdurr Strategy


Oh like we're not just voting for who we're told to vote for too.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Between facebook and youtube autoplay being optimized to pull up more and more extreme content, it's pretty worrying
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA: Over the last decade, older adults reporting that they get their news from social media rocketed from 8% to 40%.

And that is why we're farked.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

xanadian: All just to keep people suckered into voting for your party.

Old and busted:  Southern Strategy
New lameness:  Hurrdurr Strategy


To be fair, they are also happy convincing people not to vote at all.
That's half their strategy.
 
chewd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The divide in america isn't left vs right, its fact vs fiction.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Its repetition of message, solidarity of message, the addictive nature of fear and anger and the innate human desire to believe in simple solutions to complex problems.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Why yes, yes I do. And my parents and my neighbors and somewhere about fifty percent of the population.
More and faster availability of information, consolidation of ownership of media sources, easier access to audiences for adverse, aggressive governments and partisan disinformation campaigning are the top of the pyramid.
Economic disparities, politicized religious organizations, the clandestine efforts of wealthy individuals to sway public opinion and and philosophies, and equating money with free speech.
/ Enough


And for some, drugs and alcohol put the cherry on top.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The solution to this is getting the cult-like brainwashed subject away from the right-wing material that started this. Completely. They start to become rational again. (at least in this case)
 
TFerWannaBe [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: My brother has fallen down that rabbit hole. It's strange as hell to see smart people believe crazy shiat.


It's easy for smart people to convince themselves they're too smart to fall for the crazy shiat - so when they do they rationalize their beliefs instead of analyzing them. After all, how can their beliefs be wrong? They're too smart!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chewd: The divide in america isn't left vs right, its fact vs fiction.


Same thing.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love how people pretend this doesn't go both ways.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Xai: FTA - "It was heartbreaking," John said. "That was the moment when I knew my father trusted these right-wing Facebook groups more than he trusts his own son."

That is terrifying, I never realised how strongly people believed.


Same. I used to be that free speech absolutist that'd be like "even hate speech needs to be platformed!"

And then I saw that that hate speech quickly gained traction and pushed all other speech out, and I was like "oh."
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The mistake a lot of people make is thinking the court appointed psychiatrist is your friend.
 
whidbey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cleffer: I love how people pretend this doesn't go both ways.


Do tell.

We could use a good laugh.  At you.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cleffer: I love how people pretend this doesn't go both ways.


Both Sides are Bad is one of the core tenets of Republican brain-washing.
 
scarmig [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Xai: FTA - "It was heartbreaking," John said. "That was the moment when I knew my father trusted these right-wing Facebook groups more than he trusts his own son."

That is terrifying, I never realised how strongly people believed.


The mental contortions are amazing and toxic.
 
henryhill
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cleffer: I love how people pretend this doesn't go both ways.


It is just crazy seeing people get radicalized to believe everyone should have healthcare.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The first and most obvious explanation for older internet users' increased vulnerability to misinformation is the effect of aging on the brain.

So, this is bad for our uncle, but it isn't a factor for politicians. Got it.

/There should be a constitutional amendment for an age limit on the presidency.
 
12349876
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cleffer: I love how people pretend this doesn't go both ways.


It's at least a 100 to 1 ratio right versus left. Just go look up the most shared "news" on facebook.  It's all right wing crazy.

Or are you going to be one of those loonies who tries to both sides are bad equate AOC and Alex Jones.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is something that doesn't surprise anyone educated in a technical or scientific field (even the ones who get caught in it).

The old joke is that an engineer comes to a downed plant, replaces one bolt that gets the whole thing working, and charges a thousand bucks.

When the owners protest that it was one ten cent bolt and five minutes of work, the engineer submits the following bill: parts $.10, labor $.90, knowing which bolt needed replacement $999.00.

The internet is a giant assembly of various databases, and even navigating one database with highly reliable information requires a set of skills and usually some experience to retrieve actual relevant info that actually means what you think it means.

Millennials and younger grew up in a situation where they learned where to put the one bolt, generally as children but at least by the end of secondary education. Old people who haven't actually set aside time to learn about how the internet in general don't know where the bolt goes when their information starts failing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

henryhill: Cleffer: I love how people pretend this doesn't go both ways.

It is just crazy seeing people get radicalized to believe everyone should have healthcare.


That is viewed as an "extreme left" position.
 
Cheron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Family in town were hardcore Democrats for generations. The mother was repeatedly elected to the state Democratic Committee. Then in 2008 they "weren't comfortable" helping with the election. Slowly the whole family became fox news junkies, derpers and finally conspiracy theorists. Wonder what it was about 2008 that changed their minds?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ha! Jokes on you subby. I'm a millennial crazy uncle. And it wasn't the internet. Just good ole bipolar mixed with drugs and a shiat-ton of booze.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Cleffer: I love how people pretend this doesn't go both ways.

Both Sides are Bad is one of the core tenets of Republican brain-washing.


Both Sides are Bad is a core tenet of political reality since human beings hopped down from the trees. What people always forget though is that "bad" is not a binary judgement, but a spectrum. Getting a parking violation and being shot in the face are both "bad."
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: xanadian: All just to keep people suckered into voting for your party.

Old and busted:  Southern Strategy
New lameness:  Hurrdurr Strategy

Oh like we're not just voting for who we're told to vote for too.


In other words, BSAB. Who were you told to vote for, and who told you?
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It never once in this article do they talk about Putin and his scheme starting around 2005 to woo conservative males through email an order bride scheme that started in the Ukraine. My father got hooked into this after his divorce, and ended up bringing over a Ukrainian national and her son. After three years they divorced according to their agreement and now we have a Ukrainian and Russian national child ( his father was Russian) able to vote in this country along with thousands of other women who have brought their children to this country from Russia or the Ukraine. My father was against communism is entire life and stood against everything Russia stood for but after being inundated with Pravda and propaganda from Russia that seemed to line up with the conservatism of Fox News, he now supports Trump ism in full, a man he hated his entire life. This disinformation campaign goes far deeper than social media and touches directly into physicality and Customs and Border Patrol.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Propaganda works.
It works by endless repetition.
It works best when backed up by TV and print and other media that constantly self references itself creating an entire world full of people repeating the same lies.
Also when nobody is effectively refuting it it can become the default reality in the minds of people who imagine themselves to be non-political.
I have been witnessing this phenom for decades now.
 
whidbey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cheron: Family in town were hardcore Democrats for generations. The mother was repeatedly elected to the state Democratic Committee. Then in 2008 they "weren't comfortable" helping with the election. Slowly the whole family became fox news junkies, derpers and finally conspiracy theorists. Wonder what it was about 2008 that changed their minds?


That the Tea Party was an acceptable thing.  Hey, the name comes from the days of the Revolution!

Lower Taxes! Less Gubbamint!

No Black Presidents!--wait.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size



Once someone starts watching this, they're done.  Write them off.  Do all you can to remove them from your life.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My wife has an old friend who is big into QAnon.  This person was into yoga and founded an interpretive dance troupe and assorted things like that.  Now she's leading yoga sessions to #SavetheChildren.  My wife is shocked, but I'm not. People into woo are not wedded to the politics associated with woo.  They're happy to leap into any woo that proves that they're way smarter than all other sheeple.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Boomers are dying off and old white dudes are the fastest shrinking demographic so just give it time.
 
whidbey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Begoggle: Cleffer: I love how people pretend this doesn't go both ways.

Both Sides are Bad is one of the core tenets of Republican brain-washing.

Both Sides are Bad is a core tenet of political reality since human beings hopped down from the trees. What people always forget though is that "bad" is not a binary judgement, but a spectrum. Getting a parking violation and being shot in the face are both "bad."


If by "reality" you mean "delusion," I'd agree.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

12349876: Cleffer: I love how people pretend this doesn't go both ways.

It's at least a 100 to 1 ratio right versus left. Just go look up the most shared "news" on facebook.  It's all right wing crazy.

Or are you going to be one of those loonies who tries to both sides are bad equate AOC and Alex Jones.


To be fair, wanting people to have healthcare is pretty close to denying that parents lost their children to a murderer and calling them crisis actors.
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can't get over the fact that Republicans (Which I am registered as) are now willing to blatantly lie in political ads.  I have heard several times on the radio stating that Biden is going to ban fracking.  This is in ads that are approved by the president.

/Why yes I am in PA.
//Voting straight D for the first time in my life.
 
Oshawa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I hate to say it, but over the last couple of years, I've been completely rethinking what free speech ought to look like after I realized that the proverbial market place of ideas doesn't actually filter out bad ideas as advertise, but legitimizes and spreads them instead.


The market theory assumes that agents within it have 'perfect information'. When the base assumption is you already know what is true and what is right it's easy to see why this all falls down. Step one is not trying to stem the fire hose however, it needs to be teaching critical thinking in school. People need the tools to identify bullshiat and how to be skeptical about what they are hearing.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Leaded gas?
 
whidbey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

allears: Cosmic Cowboy: xanadian: All just to keep people suckered into voting for your party.

Old and busted:  Southern Strategy
New lameness:  Hurrdurr Strategy

Oh like we're not just voting for who we're told to vote for too.

In other words, BSAB. Who were you told to vote for, and who told you?


Funny how they all drop a deuce and leave.

I was expecting a bold vibrant discussion on the matter.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: My brother has fallen down that rabbit hole. It's strange as hell to see smart people believe crazy shiat.


Hitler knew the power of Propaganda.

Thats why every German got a free state paid for radio.
 
fernt [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTFA: "A huge body of research has demonstrated that the same factors that make older Americans susceptible to financial scams"

An equally huge body of research has demonstrated that people under the age of 25 don't have evolved/developed enough brains to make good decisions.

/yet the Left wants younger and younger people to vote
//because the younger one is, the more susceptible to socialistic pablum
///don't trust anyone under 30!
 
