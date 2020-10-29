 Skip to content
Caption these two lions
19
    Caption, Contests  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
comedywildlifephoto.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Listen Frank..I don't care how drunk you say you were..You liked it...
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ugh. Last week I was so fed up with Joe Exotic's wife.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Let's extend Matt Patricia's contract because we're Lions and we're stupid.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Pssst, just ignore Tarzan's demands.  I'm so sick of him telling us what to do.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"My breath doesn't stink that bad. Does it?"
 
RedZoneTuba
‘’ 1 day ago  
My mane point is you weren't lion when you said that's the paws that refreshes.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Damn. I keep burping up that park ranger."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"If I hear 'a-weem-a-way' one more time, this lion ain't sleepin'."
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"I've got this damn thorn in my paw.. how does that story go again?"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"So then the guy yells out "Look out Karen it's a LION!" But of course it was too late.....Trump got to her first......  he moved on her like a................"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And I says to her.  I says to her.  Call me Leo.  If you wanna come by my den, you know.  Just hang out and maybe talk, just ask anyone where Leo the Lion lives.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dude, that looks like human poop on my paw.  Filthy animals.  Just shiat anywhere.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Listen.  I hear the St. Louis zoo has a captive breeding program.  Three or four chicks to bang and then they send the brats somewhere else!  All you gotta do is injure one of the gawkers.  Don't kill 'em.  Don't rip a tasty limb off.  Just a swipe.  Next thing you know, you're on the next flight to Lioness Land.
 
stevenboof [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I made a deal with the leopards, they get all the faces and we get everything else.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Girl, you didn't hear it from me, but your man been sluttin it up at the waterhole every damn night with every bear that walks in
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guy walks into a bar, sits down, puts a stuffed giraffe on the stool next to him.
So the bartender says, "you can't leave that lyin' around here."
And the guy says, "that's not a lion, that's a giraffe."
 
dammitbobby [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Listen, all we gotta do is ask $150 a piece for them to get "an immersive experience" with us, and viola, dinner is served!"
 
crzybtch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's new pussycat?  Whoa whoa whoaaaaaa
 
