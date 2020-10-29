 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Caption this primate
16
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Original:
static.emol.clView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
🎶 Take the last train to Clarksville and I'll meet you at the station ... 🎶
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Didn't think I could throw that accurately did ya punk?"!
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"Well if you hadn't been STANDING THERE GAWKING AT ME you wouldn't have gotten HIT BY IT!!"
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take your stinking hands off me, you damn dirty human!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You voted for who!?
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Look at my opposable big toe and FEAR ME!!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I'll swap you a Hunter Biden laptop for a banana."
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Human, I am Hanuman. Bow before me. BOW!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"If my hand was 12 inches long, it would be a foot! Also, my foot is a hand!"
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
NO I AM NOT AN UNDECIDED VOTER LEAVE ME THE HELL ALONE!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"How's that big brain working out for you?"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Yeah, I know him. He's my cousin, an orangutan. His coloring is the most disturbing shade of orange. He's always saying something stupid, embarrassing the family.  The humans chose him to be their leader, and now they are having second thoughts.  That's what you get for voting for a orangutan."
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Pick you're own goddamn coconuts!"
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey I'm not to blame this time. That slutty human screwed a  bat
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
what do you call a monkey with a banana in each ear?
anything you want, they can't hear you!

why do gorillas have such big nostrils?
because they have such big fingers!

thanks, you guys are too much, I'll be here all week! Try the veal.
 
