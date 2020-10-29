 Skip to content
 
(Politico)   Teensy tiny bit of fraud found in SBA disaster aid loan program, just $78 billion or so. How many different businesses can use the same office, IP address and bank account, anyway?   (politico.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm gonna bet that some of these businesses have ties to the GOP.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wonder what percentage they had to kick upstairs.

Knowing how the GOP works...

78,000,000,000 stolen
        75,000 campaign donation

/bribing the GOP is the best ROI you'll ever make
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The SBA was more like a funnel than a gatekeeper.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
SBA Inspector General to be fired in 3,2,1
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Theoretically an infinite number can share resources like that.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Only Linda McMahon was holding that place together? She leaves and now they had issues
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And they're all owned by someone named "Tronald Dump," which is obviously a fake name, so we may never know who was really behind it all.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How'd that no oversight work out for ya GOP?

/ probably just like they wanted it to.
 
