(BBC-US)   Team GB mountain runner left for four Munros in Glen Lyon at 15:00 and may have gotten lost around Carn Gorn. And Bob's your missing uncle?   (bbc.com) divider line
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a math problem?  I don't do math problems.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is a "mountain runner"?

Is that their name for cross country?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Bob is my uncle, but he's not missing.

/He's also a Republican that's already voted for Biden in Florida
//Pip pip
///Cherio
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: WTF is a "mountain runner"?


Basically just jogging or running on uneven scrabble and obstacles. It's fun but gotta be real careful.
cdn1.matadornetwork.comView Full Size

/if I break my ankle just let me die in peace here and be covered in peat moss
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gorn? in UK?

Help me, Captain Kirk! You're my only hope!
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm afraid I don't understand your banter, old chap.
 
Bob's Your Uncle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gorn?  What's gorn dear?

Nothing, nothing, I just like the word. It gives me confidence. Gorn ... gorn. It's got a sort of woody quality about it. Gorn. Gorn. Much better than 'newspaper' or 'litterbin'.

/ I am not missing
// Though Scotland mountains look nice
/// How many slashies?
 
Yoleus [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This just in - countries that are not the USA may have different cultures, customs and language
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Gorn? in UK?

Help me, Captain Kirk! You're my only hope!


The alien planets in British TV SF tend to be Welsh quarries, not the Vasquez Rocks.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Help me, Captain Kirk! You're my only hope!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

berylman: FrancoFile: WTF is a "mountain runner"?

Basically just jogging or running on uneven scrabble and obstacles. It's fun but gotta be real careful.
[cdn1.matadornetwork.com image 560x420]
/if I break my ankle just let me die in peace here and be covered in peat moss


There's also a lot of orienteering, extreme elevation changes, self sufficiency (carry your own food/water/clothing), and marathon length is usually a minimum distance.  Most are 50 to 100 miles.  Check out the Barkley Marathon documentary, the Leadville 100, or the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc.

/I have friends who do this stuff for fun.
//People do weird things for fun.
///Such as juggling baby geese.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is why I don't run.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: WTF is a "mountain runner"?


You not got search engines where you are?

According to WMRA, the first recorded mountain race was in the 11th century, and fell racing began in 1895.

There's even a film about America's first mountain running race, that took place in 1911.

I mean, it seems there's nuance between what the sport involves regarding officially sanctioned WMRA events, fell running and hill running, but there's a lot of info out there.

/The wmra site is farked for me, btw, I got info from it from The Wayback Machine.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All I was able to parse from that article is 1) he went for a run of some kind, 2) he's dead now, and 3) it happened in a place where sex with sheep is not presumptively frowned upon.

Have I got it basically right?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: berylman: FrancoFile: WTF is a "mountain runner"?

Basically just jogging or running on uneven scrabble and obstacles. It's fun but gotta be real careful.
[cdn1.matadornetwork.com image 560x420]
/if I break my ankle just let me die in peace here and be covered in peat moss

There's also a lot of orienteering, extreme elevation changes, self sufficiency (carry your own food/water/clothing), and marathon length is usually a minimum distance.  Most are 50 to 100 miles.  Check out the Barkley Marathon documentary, the Leadville 100, or the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc.

/I have friends who do this stuff for fun.
//People do weird things for fun.
///Such as juggling baby geese.


Username checks out.
 
