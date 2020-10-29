 Skip to content
(CNBC) United Airlines to begin free Covid testing on London-bound flights. The nasal swabs are shaped like human fists, but otherwise it's just like going to the doctor (cnbc.com)
272 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 9:52 PM



The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given United's reputation for abuse and the fact that I had a (regular) COVID nasal swab, I chuckled.

Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The EU still bans American citizens from entering and vice versa, so this will impact the dozens of people with dual passports who are willing to fly longhaul during a global pandemic.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I seem to remember at least one Sci-Fi 1950 radio show or pulp, where people faked their health certificates to travel into space or travel from space with strange space diseases and killing everyone at the destination but the dogs or spacedogs.

So like Species, but while the Hays Code was still powerful and in effect.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is a scam. They are looking for as much second-hand cocaine as they can possibly scrape out of your sinuses.
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: This is a scam. They are looking for as much second-hand cocaine as they can possibly scrape out of your sinuses.


Mining for nose candy.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cool. A private company performing medical procedures on their customers to ensure quality control.
This is how the franchise wars begin.
 
