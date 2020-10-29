 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Judge rules that John Hinckley can publicly display his artwork. Jodie Foster still unimpressed   (kxan.com) divider line
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't he display his artwork in 1981?

/he tried to win one for the Gipper
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How is a psychiatric patient's supervised interaction with the world asinine, subby?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Malenfant: How is a psychiatric patient's supervised interaction with the world asinine, subby?


Thank you. Came to say the same. Dude was insane beyond measure in 1981 and no doubt many years thereafter.

After decades of treatment he's not at the same place he was then. That's the goal of treatment.

Get over yourself subby. Reagan is still dead.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can't be worse than Mark David Chapman's cover of Imagine.

/The twitter outrage was intense!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jmr61: Malenfant: How is a psychiatric patient's supervised interaction with the world asinine, subby?

Thank you. Came to say the same. Dude was insane beyond measure in 1981 and no doubt many years thereafter.

After decades of treatment he's not at the same place he was then. That's the goal of treatment.

Get over yourself subby. Reagan is still dead.


Well than he knows that what he did was wrong and should be able to stand trial.
Right?
 
Fiona Nine Tails
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How dare he rehabilitate and improve as an individual.
 
skers69
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anyone have a link so i can view this priceless artwork?
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chitownmike: jmr61: Malenfant: How is a psychiatric patient's supervised interaction with the world asinine, subby?

Thank you. Came to say the same. Dude was insane beyond measure in 1981 and no doubt many years thereafter.

After decades of treatment he's not at the same place he was then. That's the goal of treatment.

Get over yourself subby. Reagan is still dead.

Well than he knows that what he did was wrong and should be able to stand trial.
Right?


What is the statue of limitations on attempted murder?
 
