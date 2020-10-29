 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Military.com)   So basically it's a very expensive paintball gun?   (military.com) divider line
23
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

1285 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 10:12 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose the next iteration will carry CS or pepper loads, just to make the courses more fun.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've owned one for over 20 years, it was called the Tagline TS-1.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Off range training was absolute bullsh*t when I was at Hood in 2004... almost 20 years later, they should be able to do much of that wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy better.

You still need range time, but for combat units that require a lot more trigger pulling time, this stuff is pretty important.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
simunition, which seems to be the same product has been around for a long time.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
35 meter range. 30 cents a round. So one mag is pretty much $10?

The grift must flow. 

And I remember getting clocked at 220 which definitely can break skin.  How are they doing 350 fps without breaking skin? Unless the munition is not dense at all.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, whatever happened to the MILES?  You had a laser adapter on the end of your rifle.  Everyone had receivers. If you shot someone, it turned off their laser and set off an alarm on the victim.  You could 'fire' a TOW missile at a tank and if you tracked the tank for the requisite time, you scored a kill.

Cool stuff.

Heartbreak Ridge Clip: Duty
Youtube XWzG1TZmXYs

NSFW language
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought the BANG of a primer load was an integral part of training.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Actually selling it to the military for $500 each seems pretty cheap.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Todays military.
Pussies.

In my day we trained with live ammo and if you got hit then you got killed and we mailed you back to momma postage due along with a funeral bill.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They should get these for Space Force, it will go nicely with their non-functional spacecraft.
 
Stibium
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thehobbes: 35 meter range. 30 cents a round. So one mag is pretty much $10?

The grift must flow. 

And I remember getting clocked at 220 which definitely can break skin.  How are they doing 350 fps without breaking skin? Unless the munition is not dense at all.


With a range of 35 meters and 8mm caliber it's also a bit bigger than an airsoft pellet, which lends more credence that it is indeed a light projectile
 
noitsnot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Stibium: thehobbes: 35 meter range. 30 cents a round. So one mag is pretty much $10?

The grift must flow. 

And I remember getting clocked at 220 which definitely can break skin.  How are they doing 350 fps without breaking skin? Unless the munition is not dense at all.

With a range of 35 meters and 8mm caliber it's also a bit bigger than an airsoft pellet, which lends more credence that it is indeed a light projectile


"We are certified by the FBI to not break skin or quarter-inch glass outside of five feet."

Because it's the FBI that does safety testing.
 
v2micca
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No subby, this appears to be a glorified air-soft rifle.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: simunition, which seems to be the same product has been around for a long time.


Came to say this.  I used the 9mm simunition multiple times.  Not a lot of range, jams a lot, but GREAT for CQB training.
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thehobbes: 35 meter range. 30 cents a round. So one mag is pretty much $10?

The grift must flow. 

And I remember getting clocked at 220 which definitely can break skin.  How are they doing 350 fps without breaking skin? Unless the munition is not dense at all.


Hell, 300 breaks the skin consistently.  Those extra 50 fps is is going to sting even more.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, whatever happened to the MILES?  You had a laser adapter on the end of your rifle.  Everyone had receivers. If you shot someone, it turned off their laser and set off an alarm on the victim.  You could 'fire' a TOW missile at a tank and if you tracked the tank for the requisite time, you scored a kill.

Cool stuff.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/XWzG1TZm​XYs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
NSFW language


That movie is set in the early 1980's but it captures the zeitgeist of the late 1980's military pretty well.

I remember pretty much every one of the lower enlisted in that film as being just like someone I knew, and I knew an LT like LT Ring and an SGM not all that different from Choozoo.

However, shooting from the hip like in that scene is pure Hollywood.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thehobbes: 35 meter range. 30 cents a round. So one mag is pretty much $10?

The grift must flow.

And I remember getting clocked at 220 which definitely can break skin.  How are they doing 350 fps without breaking skin? Unless the munition is not dense at all.


My airsoft rifle shoots at 415fps

I'm not allowed to use the full-auto setting during matches.

/stopped playing because the group was all Trumpers
 
stray_capts [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ShadeeJake: thehobbes: 35 meter range. 30 cents a round. So one mag is pretty much $10?

The grift must flow. 

And I remember getting clocked at 220 which definitely can break skin.  How are they doing 350 fps without breaking skin? Unless the munition is not dense at all.

Hell, 300 breaks the skin consistently.  Those extra 50 fps is is going to sting even more.


Maybe a bit less likely on a fully kitted soldier wearing long sleeves and armor.  I assume they wear face shields while training, but maybe they are just disciplined enough to aim lower.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: SumoJeb: simunition, which seems to be the same product has been around for a long time.

Came to say this.  I used the 9mm simunition multiple times.  Not a lot of range, jams a lot, but GREAT for CQB training.


Maybe that's why it's so good for CQB training.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stray_capts: ShadeeJake: thehobbes: 35 meter range. 30 cents a round. So one mag is pretty much $10?

The grift must flow. 

And I remember getting clocked at 220 which definitely can break skin.  How are they doing 350 fps without breaking skin? Unless the munition is not dense at all.

Hell, 300 breaks the skin consistently.  Those extra 50 fps is is going to sting even more.

Maybe a bit less likely on a fully kitted soldier wearing long sleeves and armor.  I assume they wear face shields while training, but maybe they are just disciplined enough to aim lower.


You don't want them to do that in training.

You fight like you train.  The whole idea of training is to make actions automatic.  If you're aiming lower in training, you're almost certainly going to aim lower when it's for real.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Carbon dioxide?

Well, there goes the ozone...

Thanks Obama...
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, whatever happened to the MILES?  You had a laser adapter on the end of your rifle.  Everyone had receivers. If you shot someone, it turned off their laser and set off an alarm on the victim.  You could 'fire' a TOW missile at a tank and if you tracked the tank for the requisite time, you scored a kill.

Cool stuff.

[YouTube video: Heartbreak Ridge Clip: Duty]
NSFW language


Yeah, a buddy of mine told me about that while he was in the army.

The company medic just randomly wrote down injuries on cards that you put in your pocket. If you got hit, you took the card out and it told you where you were hit.

For a laugh, he wrote yeast infection on a couple of them.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, whatever happened to the MILES?  You had a laser adapter on the end of your rifle.  Everyone had receivers. If you shot someone, it turned off their laser and set off an alarm on the victim.  You could 'fire' a TOW missile at a tank and if you tracked the tank for the requisite time, you scored a kill.

Cool stuff.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XWzG1TZm​XYs]
NSFW language


Ever go to laser tag and some dipshiat kid covers his sensors?  It's like that.  Soldiers quickly learned if they stood behind some leaves they were invincible.  That's not the sort of training we want.

As for this, I'm wondering what the rounds are.  Sounds like some proprietary first strike round which makes me wonder how they got around the patent.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.