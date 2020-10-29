 Skip to content
(CNBC) Much like your grandmother learning to walk after a broken hip, the US GDP surged to a 33.1% annualized growth rate for Q3. Subby apologizes for the last-minute Trump talking point
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the investor class will enjoy its brief uptick in ROI as hospitals in the Midwest and Upper Northwest are overrun.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if the GDP was "100" and it fell by 33%, it would fall to "67". If that "67" rose by 33% it would be "89" and some change.

I think that's right.

The economy isn't back to where it was.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posting Im_Gumby's comment from the red thread.

Firstly, we were all assured there would be no math.
Secondly no, as the percentages are of different sized numbers.
The percentage change of period 1 is of a higher base number:  31.4% of 5,000 is 1,570
The percentage change of period 2 is of a lower base number: 33.1% of 3,430 is 4,565.33.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: Posting Im_Gumby's comment from the red thread.

Firstly, we were all assured there would be no math.
Secondly no, as the percentages are of different sized numbers.
The percentage change of period 1 is of a higher base number:  31.4% of 5,000 is 1,570
The percentage change of period 2 is of a lower base number: 33.1% of 3,430 is 4,565.33.


Thanks :)
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That is correct. The economy is still farked

I think that's right.

The economy isn't back to where it was.


That is correct. The economy is still farked
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think history will show we need some kind of Covid-adjusted metric here to see where we stand in the longer term. I swear if this little blip gets brought up in the political arena it's going to be pretty pathetic to see people lapping it up.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is correct. My understanding as the raw numbers were announced was it was a little over half of what was lost. The rest won't be back until AT LEAST 2023.

I think that's right.

The economy isn't back to where it was.


This is correct. My understanding as the raw numbers were announced was it was a little over half of what was lost. The rest won't be back until AT LEAST 2023.
 
Safari Ken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let him talk, who cares.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I remember reading last night that we would have had to see an increase of 50% or higher to count what we're seeing as an actual recovery.

So yeah, we're still farked, especially if we see another dip.

I think that's right.

The economy isn't back to where it was.

That is correct. The economy is still farked


I remember reading last night that we would have had to see an increase of 50% or higher to count what we're seeing as an actual recovery.

So yeah, we're still farked, especially if we see another dip.
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you could say that Trump crashed the economy so thoroughly that it produced the highest dead-cat bounce in history.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And the graph to help folks visualize

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Firstly, we were all assured there would be no math.
Secondly no, as the percentages are of different sized numbers.
The percentage change of period 1 is of a higher base number:  31.4% of 5,000 is 1,570
The percentage change of period 2 is of a lower base number: 33.1% of 3,430 is 4,565.33.


And the graph to help folks visualize

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So everybody should get a 30% raise, right?  RIGHT?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bear in mind this 'recovery' has cost over $3 trillion in government spending - a massive debt burden that will bleed money for years.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: hugram: Posting Im_Gumby's comment from the red thread.

Firstly, we were all assured there would be no math.
Secondly no, as the percentages are of different sized numbers.
The percentage change of period 1 is of a higher base number:  31.4% of 5,000 is 1,570
The percentage change of period 2 is of a lower base number: 33.1% of 3,430 is 4,565.33.

And the graph to help folks visualize

[pbs.twimg.com image 583x287]


And a person smarter than me pointed out most of that growth/recovery was before our new spike in cases.  With hospitals reaching capacity in more states, expect less recovery, if not some shrinkage.

/I WAS IN THE POOL!
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The wound we inflicted is healing. PRAISE US!"
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitter expects us to just trust that headline and not read context from the article? I know. I know. Welcome to Frak.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if I have one good day I can annualize it to say I experienced a bazillion percent improvement?

/sounds legit.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he doesn't own any contribution to the collapse
he takes ALL the credit for the bump

cool
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what cost?
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustHereForThePics: At what cost?


Tree-fiddy
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's amazing. The sky's the limit, baby!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: So if the GDP was "100" and it fell by 33%, it would fall to "67". If that "67" rose by 33% it would be "89" and some change.

I think that's right.

The economy isn't back to where it was.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: So if the GDP was "100" and it fell by 33%, it would fall to "67". If that "67" rose by 33% it would be "89" and some change.

I think that's right.

The economy isn't back to where it was.


Subby is not good with numbers.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya but next quarter we'll be up another 30% and then another 30% like that for infinity.

MAGA
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Eh only 300 000 people had to die... maybe if 100 000 more die in the next month the economy will be back to where it was??

MAGA!! BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!!
 
snowshovel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So tax cuts work?
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

And the graph to help folks visualize

Firstly, we were all assured there would be no math.
Secondly no, as the percentages are of different sized numbers.
The percentage change of period 1 is of a higher base number:  31.4% of 5,000 is 1,570
The percentage change of period 2 is of a lower base number: 33.1% of 3,430 is 4,565.33.

And the graph to help folks visualize

[pbs.twimg.com image 583x287]


Also, to add to this, unemployment filings were 786K. Again.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
they do the analysis on an annualized basis so the math is all farked up.  but it's less bad, but still not great.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I bet Germany had kick ass economic growth in 1946.
 
KCinPA [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think we should've shut down longer like Europe did. That would've really helped the GDP.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Xai: Bear in mind this 'recovery' has cost over $3 trillion in government spending - a massive debt burden that will bleed money for years.


I see Paul Ryan has returned.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Xai: Bear in mind this 'recovery' has cost over $3 trillion in government spending - a massive debt burden that will bleed money for years.


Yup if  you take out the $4 trillion deficit, the recovery is non existant.
 
mdemon81
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The annualized measure represents how much GDP would grow over the course of a year at the current pace from the same level a year ago. In terms of raw percent change from a year earlier, the economy contracted 9% in the second quarter and 2.9% in Q3.

Talk about burying the lede.
 
whidbey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Safari Ken: Let him talk, who cares.


That's kind of the problem.

We should have been vocally telling this crook to F*CK OFF from the get-go.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Nadie_AZ: So if the GDP was "100" and it fell by 33%, it would fall to "67". If that "67" rose by 33% it would be "89" and some change.

I think that's right.

The economy isn't back to where it was.

Subby is not good with numbers.


Trump will use it as a talking point anyway. He was talking about "record" drop in unemployment a few weeks ago, as if he didn't have a hand in the preceding larger spike in unemployment.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And like all Trump talking points, Subby.  It is BS.  When compared to the plummet our economy has already taken, it is like a death rattle, not a recovery.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stonks (S&P 500) are up about one percent today, nowhere close to undoing yesterday's rout. The jump was well within the range of expectations and will have been priced in long ago.

Expect Trump to boast anyway.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Trump signed the 2 largest stimulus packages in history. Both targeted the wrong class. Other countries who targeted workers and the poor didn't suffer the setback and collapse that we did. That's who you measure Trump against. Other leaders who were faced with the same problem.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

And the graph to help folks visualize

Firstly, we were all assured there would be no math.
Secondly no, as the percentages are of different sized numbers.
The percentage change of period 1 is of a higher base number:  31.4% of 5,000 is 1,570
The percentage change of period 2 is of a lower base number: 33.1% of 3,430 is 4,565.33.

And the graph to help folks visualize

[pbs.twimg.com image 583x287]


For us math and graph challenged.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's nothing left to be said.  You all had the chance to apologize for the way you treated our President.  Thirty-percent economic growth and it only cost a quarter-million American lives.

I'm already working on the legislation that will be unanimously passed by my criminal buddies in Washington, declaring the national holiday that is "Apologize Day", as we are all forced to apologize to Mr. Trump at gunpoint.

People making over a quarter-million dollars every year will be exempt from doing this, it will be considered "voluntarily", but I'm going to apologize to Mr. Trump, anyway, because he needs my sacrifice.
 
red5ish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: Firstly, we were all assured there would be no math.
Secondly no, as the percentages are of different sized numbers.
The percentage change of period 1 is of a higher base number: 31.4% of 5,000 is 1,570
The percentage change of period 2 is of a lower base number: 33.1% of 3,430 is 4,565.33.


33.1% of 3,430 is 1,135.33

Those guys from the STEM Tab are going to come over here and kick your ass if you're not careful.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Large chunks of the economy are still banned, restricted, or have their demand lowered due to the virus.  Namely almost all tourism (airlines/hotels/car rental/cruises/amusement parks/museums/etc.), things where large numbers of people gather in the same place (movie theaters/live theater/concerts/sporting events), and restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.  Also businesses that supply products or services for any of the above.

This 20-30% of the economy is going to simply not be there until the virus is gone or nearly gone.  The only fix is to get rid of the virus via a vaccine or outright cure.
 
danielem1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cornelius Dribble: Or you could say that Trump crashed the economy so thoroughly that it produced the highest dead-cat bounce in history.


"unlike anything we have ever seen" *does accordion arms*
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: NateAsbestos: Nadie_AZ: So if the GDP was "100" and it fell by 33%, it would fall to "67". If that "67" rose by 33% it would be "89" and some change.

I think that's right.

The economy isn't back to where it was.

That is correct. The economy is still farked

I remember reading last night that we would have had to see an increase of 50% or higher to count what we're seeing as an actual recovery.

So yeah, we're still farked, especially if we see another dip.


Hey now, it's the right thing for this country that we all take a haircut to support bezos.
 
RI_Red [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is all just mathematical gymnastics to avoid the dreaded "depression" label, which requires a certain number of quarters of GDP loss (IIRC) to be invoked.

But let's not be coy here; the U.S. has been in a depression in all but name since at least the summer because of COVID-related job losses and business closures, and all the stonk trading in the world can't obscure it forever.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KCinPA: I think we should've shut down longer like Europe did. That would've really helped the GDP.


But it wouldn't have hurt people the GOP does not like.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

red5ish: Im_Gumby: Firstly, we were all assured there would be no math.
Secondly no, as the percentages are of different sized numbers.
The percentage change of period 1 is of a higher base number: 31.4% of 5,000 is 1,570
The percentage change of period 2 is of a lower base number: 33.1% of 3,430 is 4,565.33.

33.1% of 3,430 is 1,135.33

Those guys from the STEM Tab are going to come over here and kick your ass if you're not careful.


Ok, 1.331 x 3,430... Better?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Also, to add to this, unemployment filings were 786K. Again.

Firstly, we were all assured there would be no math.
Secondly no, as the percentages are of different sized numbers.
The percentage change of period 1 is of a higher base number:  31.4% of 5,000 is 1,570
The percentage change of period 2 is of a lower base number: 33.1% of 3,430 is 4,565.33.

And the graph to help folks visualize

[pbs.twimg.com image 583x287]

Also, to add to this, unemployment filings were 786K. Again.


Good point.

Here is that graph, which doesn't look so bad but only because April-June's unbelievably historic numbers raised the max on the y-axis

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Stonks (S&P 500) are up about one percent today, nowhere close to undoing yesterday's rout. The jump was well within the range of expectations and will have been priced in long ago.

Expect Trump to boast anyway.


Yeah, looking at the numbers for the Dow today, I expect that it will close down yet again.  Mainly due to the fact that anyone who actually knows what's happening realizes that the shiat has still hit the fan, and without any chance of stimulus or any action taken by DC until sometime in January (if we're lucky), no one is going to have the money to do anything.
 
