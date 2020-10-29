 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Things which seemed to be a good idea at the time but were in fact really terrible ideas, #3,906,163   (nypost.com) divider line
13
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

978 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 10:33 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat from earlier this week.

NYP: STOP LINKING TO THEM!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
😂😂😂😂😂😷🤡😷🤡😷☠☠🤡☠🤡☠🤡☠😷☠🤡☠🤡
 
noitsnot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oregonads
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Clicking on a NYPost link?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a Jerry Lewis movie?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Clicking on a NYPost link?


No, that did not even seem like a good idea ever.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope I am think of something nearly so awful when my last day at my job comes.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Its only a bad idea because people are such gigantic pussies who, because of some deep seated fetish for self abuse, seek out things to make them feel bad.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stop giving this Rupert Murdoch rag clicks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Be yourself, they said. Everyone will respect you for it, they said. Show your true colors and you'll never regret it... They said.
 
Snort
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

theteacher: Repeat from earlier this week.

NYP: STOP LINKING TO THEM!


Only if you stop linking to the Guardian.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh, come on.  EVERYBODY loves a clown.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's something wrong with the link
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.