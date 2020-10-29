 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Germany and France go into lockdown. This is not a repeat from earlier this year   (reuters.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a lockdown if people still go to work and school, Macron.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sooner you learn to be slaves the sooner we can end the lockdowns.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
France and Germany have a long history of fruitful collaboration.
 
Insain2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: The sooner you learn to be slaves the sooner we can end the lockdowns.


Yupperz!!!!
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't believe Donald Trump has so badly mismanaged the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Under the new French measures which come into force on Friday, people will be required to stay in their homes except to buy essential goods, seek medical attention, or exercise for up to one hour a day. They will be permitted to go to work if their employer deems it impossible for them to do the job from home. Schools will stay open.

Than why bother with a lockdown?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somacandra: It's not a lockdown if people still go to work and school, Macron.


"Get a brain Mocran!"
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But look at the bright side, at least they aren't digging trenches along the Somme.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CSB : A local ice cream shop had a contest to combine 2 flavors and come up with a name for the combo. My entry was French vanilla and German chocolate, called the Blitzkrieg. I didn't win. Assholes, that was perfect.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, at least I have enough toilet paper to last me.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: The sooner you learn to be slaves the sooner we can end the lockdowns.


Presidente Mexico has something to say about this .

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-me​x​ico-politics-europe-idUSKBN27D2SC
 
dbaggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somacandra: It's not a lockdown if people still go to work and school, Macron.



I really have little idea what is happening.   We have the best clinical data gatherers we have had in history, and this is the biggest issue of our time, and we have millions infected.  We should have a really frickin' excellent idea of how this spreads and why it goes up and down.   They are even contact tracing in Asia and many parts of Europe.  The second lockdown could be incredibly precise.  It should be.

Is that what's happening?  is this a PR "lockdown" or do they really know that schools are OK ?   Would they just tell us how to open schools safely instead of letting us stumble through it blindly?!?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: CSB : A local ice cream shop had a contest to combine 2 flavors and come up with a name for the combo. My entry was French vanilla and German chocolate, called the Blitzkrieg. I didn't win. Assholes, that was perfect.


What you needed was dark cherry sauce rippling through the French vanilla.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Under the new French measures which come into force on Friday, people will be required to stay in their homes except to buy essential goods, seek medical attention, or exercise for up to one hour a day. They will be permitted to go to work if their employer deems it impossible for them to do the job from home. Schools will stay open.

Than why bother with a lockdown?


Probably because France hasn't figured out the whole childcare thing either and is figuring those millions of essential workers who cannot stay home are going to need somewhere their kids can be watched during the day, oh and I guess learn or some shiat.

In my opinion, this above all has been the single greatest challenge and issue uncovered by COVID outside of the virus itself. We have seen that child care is necessary for businesses to operate fully.

If we were in the 1950s or 60s where the traditional model was that there was 1 parent who worked and 1 that stayed home to raise the kids, we would be in a much better position. I am not advocating we return to that traditional model, but the problem is that the family model has changed and it is common that both parents work (or in many cases there is only 1 parent present). Extended families are not as close as they once were in all cultures and there might not be additional support available. We have grown comfortable with schools effectively being daycare, and true daycares are only affordable to the wealthier of our nation.

- So, businesses are sitting here saying that their employees cannot return to the office because kids have nowhere to go since schools are closed.

- Parents are burdened with trying to work, educate, discipline, and provide for their kids (which is impossible to do all of those things effectively).

- Schools are having to adapt to an entirely new model in most cases without the resources, leadership, or experience to make that work.

In the end, everyone ends up pushing for schools to reopen because there is not another alternative. Thus the spread of COVID continues unabated.
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: I can't believe Donald Trump has so badly mismanaged the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.


They are actively managing their second wave of infections.

According to Fauci, the USA is still in a first wave that has yet to pullback enough for us to brace for a second wave, where I'm sure Donald Trump will "manage" it perfectly.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Under the new French measures which come into force on Friday, people will be required to stay in their homes except to buy essential goods, seek medical attention, or exercise for up to one hour a day. They will be permitted to go to work if their employer deems it impossible for them to do the job from home. Schools will stay open.

Than why bother with a lockdown?


I don't know, maybe there's something you don't know?

Like that schools do not appear to contribute much to the spread? Especially for children from ages 0 - 14?

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/arc​h​ive/2020/10/schools-arent-superspreade​rs/616669/

And this is the Atlantic, not some right-wing conspiracy site like Fox News.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: 7th Son of a 7th Son: CSB : A local ice cream shop had a contest to combine 2 flavors and come up with a name for the combo. My entry was French vanilla and German chocolate, called the Blitzkrieg. I didn't win. Assholes, that was perfect.

What you needed was dark cherry sauce rippling through the French vanilla.


That would have really tied it all together, definitely!
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hammettman: GrinzGrimly: I can't believe Donald Trump has so badly mismanaged the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

They are actively managing their second wave of infections.

According to Fauci, the USA is still in a first wave that has yet to pullback enough for us to brace for a second wave, where I'm sure Donald Trump will "manage" it perfectly.


To be fair, Germany and France combined are less than half the US population also and encompass a much smaller land-mass. My neighborhood could be 100% COVID-free relatively easily. Expand that to my city and it becomes a much larger challenge.
 
turboke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Under the new French measures which come into force on Friday, people will be required to stay in their homes except to buy essential goods, seek medical attention, or exercise for up to one hour a day. They will be permitted to go to work if their employer deems it impossible for them to do the job from home. Schools will stay open.

Than why bother with a lockdown?


I'm speaking for Belgium, but I assume the reasoning is the same. The lockdown in March/April caused a larger setback in learning than we had anticipated. Especially children who already had learning problems and children in precarious home situations. The hope is that schools can be kept open as much as possible to avoid compounding the problem, by locking down everything else. Having your business closed now sucks, and might have repercussions in the long term for some. Having all schools closed will have a lasting impact on an entire generation.

Schools are doing all they can to keep infections from spreading: masks, washing hands, staying in bubbles on the playground, parent-teacher meetings can only be done digitally ... This only has a chance of succeeding if you can eliminate as much risk of infections being brought into the school in the first place.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hammettman: GrinzGrimly: I can't believe Donald Trump has so badly mismanaged the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

They are actively managing their second wave of infections.

According to Fauci, the USA is still in a first wave that has yet to pullback enough for us to brace for a second wave, where I'm sure Donald Trump will "manage" it perfectly.


People really haven't figured out that Fauci is pretty much spit balling?

Fauci knows about as much about this virus and the proper way to handle it as your mail man.

Anybody saying they know exactly what to do and have it all figured.....is lying through their teeth.
 
