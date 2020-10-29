 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   The "White Thing" is a local creepy story here. What is your local creepy story?   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
60
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

1095 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom at last call

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunny Man Bridge is right down the road from me in my county.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bunny_M​a​n
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in the DC suburbs. Here kids frighten each other with stories of The Fat Orange Man.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: I live in the DC suburbs. Here kids frighten each other with stories of The Fat Orange Man.


Ah yes, the Great Blumpkin.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's this president.................
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghost Trestle. Haunted stretch of RR tracks by a family hit by a train, or some such nonsense.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Near me lurks a basket-weaving monster who lives on top of a mountain. He has a piece of celery as an arm and Patrick Duffy as a leg.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No local ghost stories that I know about, but I always wonder if some ancient Mescalero Apache god will some day purge the land of oil wells and Texans.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cameron County, huh? The least populous county in Pennsylvania and thus far the only county in the state without a COVID death.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a torso in a shoebox.  Never figured who it was or who did it.
https://www.newenglandhistoricalsocie​t​y.com/the-mystery-of-the-wallingford-s​hoebox-murder/
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Devil​%​27s_Tramping_Ground
 
CT Zeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the White Thing make your heart sing?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Floriduh, we have "The White Thing" too, but we have pictures:

media2.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jersey Devil, Mothman, Oveido Lights, blah blah blah.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some hotels and other older buildings in Deadwood that are alleged to be haunted. Other than that I don't know of any widely-known spooky shiat.
Oh, then there's our governor who's out campaigning for Trump instead of taking charge of anything to help with the out-of-control Covid epidemic she instigated here. That's actually scary.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pope Lick Monster
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lockport, NY, had the Summit Street Haunted Mansion; it was built in the 1840s from dolomite quarried from the Erie Canal at the end of the street. Back in my father's day it was abandoned and "haunted", and I grew up with his stories of it. a decade back when my grandparents died I drove by and saw that it was OPEN, and for a few dollars I got to fulfill a lifetime dream of touring that beautiful wreck of architecture. To this day I think it still stands with @ 30 year old scaffolding around it.

My In-laws used to live in Choccolocco, Alabama, home of the "Choccolocco Monster" of Steven Colbert fame.

Jacksonvile, FL, has the Skunk Ape, the abandoned Public School #4 "Satanist nest" downtown, and once upon a time there was allegedly a homeless man off Cesery in Arlington living in the bushes to whom you could call names by yelling out insults to his mother and magically summon... he never did when I was with the group.

Finally there was "GHOST LIGHT ROAD" in Switzerland, just south of Mandarin, FL (all Jax neighborhoods of a sort) and back in 1989 I went down there and saw nothing. 15 years ago it no longer exits as that long-forgotten caliché road in the middle of nowhere is now all multi-million dollar McMansions headed out to Whirld Golf Village. It did manage to make it into the "Weird Florida" book, but no one remembers it now.
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living in IL is scary enough but we also have Resurrection Mary and Bachelor's Grove Cemetery as feathers in our spooky cap
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: We had a torso in a shoebox.  Never figured who it was or who did it.
https://www.newenglandhistoricalsociet​y.com/the-mystery-of-the-wallingford-s​hoebox-murder/


Was it a baby torso
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.legendsofamerica.com/tx-gh​ostlychildren/
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masshole here.

Between the Bridgewater Triangle, Salem, and the Omni Parker House, we've got a little something for everyone.

But here in Somerville we also have our very own Yeti!
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dudleytown, which I will admit is kind of a spooky, eerily quiet place if you go there with the proper mindset.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in NYC. I heard that someone was murdered here once... and they NEVER CAUGHT THE KILLER!!
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cursed village of Dudleytown is nearby in Northwestern CT: https://www.damnedct.com/dudleyto​wn/
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Pretty sure he will eat your children.

/With extra gravy, by the looks of it.
//He hides them in his chins as he flies away on his private jet piloted by slave labor provided due to WS layoffs.
///With hot nurses since they're out of work because of him now, too.

WOOOOOOOoooooooo!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That big house on the edge of town?  There was a doctor that lived there.  Besides being a doctor, he liked to experiment on the mentally disabled (different phrase).  They were down in the basement and you'd see lights on down there all night.  Well, not too long ago, the mentally disabled got lose and killed the doctor and his wife.  Ripped them to pieces.  They ran out of the house and one got hit by a car.  The rest of 'em made it in to the woods and no one's seen them since.  But every now an then, a hunter goes missing in them woods.  If they find him, he's torn up.  Limb from limb but mostly the animals eat the pieces.
Now here's the important part.  Mentally disabled people live a lot longer than normal people.  That's a fact jack.  Now.  Do you want to go in to them woods?
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing up in San Jose, my brother and his friends told us about the Killer Nazi Albinos off Hicks Road. When I got older and made friends from other areas I was surprised to find out that other people knew of this urban legend.

https://backpackerverse.com/your-true​-​nightmare-blood-albinos-of-hicks-road/​
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was like 15 or 20 years ago, I think. This woman was driving home along a country highway with dark woods on either side that were eerily lit now by a forest fire high up in the mountains that had been burning for several days. And there was a car behind her, the only other car on the road. And then, suddenly, the car flicked on its high beams. The woman was a little confused by this because he was much closer than he should have been to her, anyway (she'd actually thought he was getting ready to pass her), and so she slowed down thinking he wanted to get by. He slowed down, too, but didn't pass. Then he turned his high beams off. Then he turned them on again, then off. Then again. Then again.

Well, by now she was getting very scared. There had been a recent rash of gang attacks in the area where gang members would drive around deliberately at night with their headlights turned off, just waiting for someone to flick their high beams at them as a reminder. Anyone who dead got shot dead in a drive-by. So she was worried that this might be some new twist on that even though the gang had supposedly moved on. So she started driving faster and faster to get away, but the car behind her just kept up with her. And kept flicking its high beams. And then she remembered also that there had been a news flash earlier about a murderer escaping from the local prison -- he had murdered his entire family with a meat hook. And so she started fearing that this person following her might be him, and started driving even faster. Still, the car kept up. And then she remembered that as a child she had heard stories about a terrible man who haunted these very woods -- a very tall and thin man with no face and a black suit who would stalk and abduct children. And at that thought she drove even faster, recklessly now, crying as she tried to get away. But the car kept up. And she was still looking at it in her rearview mirror when something large and black suddenly fell from the sky and crashed through her windshield. She screamed, losing control as her car veered sideways, sailing over an embankment to crash into a gully below.

She thought she was dead, of course. But she survived. She lost consciousness for a moment, but when she came to she was wedged in the front seat, trapped by her seatbelt. Her car was upside down. And she could hear footsteps coming, cracking their way through the branches and leaves. Approaching her. Frantically, she struggled to get free but she could not -- she could only hang there, her terror mounting as the steady footsteps drew closer and closer. Finally, a man's bearded face appeared in her window. His hand clutched a knife. She opened her mouth and screamed, her piercing cry filling the air.

"I'm not going to hurt you," the man said. He bent forward with the knife and she screamed again.

"I'm here to help you," the man said. "Hold still and I'll cut you free."

She screamed again, but then fell silent as the man leaned in the window and began to saw at her seatbelt with his knife. "There was someone in your back seat," he said. "He was hiding. He kept poking his head up and I could see a hook in his hand, a meat hook." With one final stroke of the knife, the seatbelt came free. The man sheathed his knife and pulled her from the car.  "He was going to kill you. But every time I turned on my high beams, he ducked down again. Look, there." He pointed to the back seat, and the woman saw a man's limp and bloody arm dangling from the window, a wickedly curved meat hook still clutched in his grip.

"Oh my God," the woman sobbed. "But...but...something hit me. Something from the sky."

The man nodded. He turned and pointed to the windshield, where another man's body was wedged into the nearly-shattered glass. He was dressed all in black, with webbed feet, and it took the woman a moment to realize he was wearing a wetsuit. "Who...who is he?" she stammered.

The man shook his head. "A diver. I'm guessing he was diving in the lake when one of the helicopters scooped him in its water bucket. He fell when they started their drop. What a terrible way to go."

"Oh my God," the woman said again. And suddenly everything that had happened to her overwhelmed her in a rush, and she sobbed and pressed herself against the man, and then they were kissing each other passionately, and they fell together on the ground in a carnal and hungry embrace as the smoke swirled around them and the forest crackled and burned.

When it was over, the man waited while she dressed and then helped her climb back to the road. "I'm going to drive and get help," he told her. "You wait here in case someone stops by. It won't be long." He reached into his pocket and pulled out a small box. "Here, I want you to have this."

"What is it?" she asked.

"Open it when I'm gone," he said.

So she nodded. And the man got in his car and drove away. She watched as his taillights vanished into the hazy air, then looked at the box in her hand. She turned its small latch and pulled it open. Inside was a folded piece of paper. She took it out and opened it. On it were written six words: Welcome to the world of AIDS.

I don't know what happened to her. Poor woman.
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: That big house on the edge of town?  There was a doctor that lived there.  Besides being a doctor, he liked to experiment on the mentally disabled (different phrase).  They were down in the basement and you'd see lights on down there all night.  Well, not too long ago, the mentally disabled got lose and killed the doctor and his wife.  Ripped them to pieces.  They ran out of the house and one got hit by a car.  The rest of 'em made it in to the woods and no one's seen them since.  But every now an then, a hunter goes missing in them woods.  If they find him, he's torn up.  Limb from limb but mostly the animals eat the pieces.
Now here's the important part.  Mentally disabled people live a lot longer than normal people.  That's a fact jack.  Now.  Do you want to go in to them woods?


So Danvers State Hospital?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creepy white thing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kobrakai: The Pope Lick Monster


_____'s mom is known locally as the Pole Lick Monster.
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Our local cryptid.
https://www.richlandsource.com/life_a​n​d_culture/what-monster-lurks-at-charle​s-mill-lake/article_4b08763a-72ac-11e5​-891c-2bacb759ce5f.html
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have two that I can think of

First one is Werewolf Bridge - supposedly the name relates back to the Native American days, but I don't know the story behind it

Then we have the tombstone with eyes.  If you drive into the cemetery at night one of the gravestones has two green eyes that look back at you.  Yes, it's the reflection of your headlights, but it's creepy just the same
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Grand Midway Hotel is a few blocks from me. It also has the world's largest ouija board on the roof.

The Lost Children of the Alleghenies are allegedly haunting the area where they were found. This is a couple miles from where I grew up.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Jersey Devil, Mothman, Oveido Lights, blah blah blah.


The Mothman Prophecy book scared the crap out of me when I read it in my younger days, back in the 70s.  The movie, not so much.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BooksontheBrain: Harry Freakstorm: That big house on the edge of town?  There was a doctor that lived there.  Besides being a doctor, he liked to experiment on the mentally disabled (different phrase).  They were down in the basement and you'd see lights on down there all night.  Well, not too long ago, the mentally disabled got lose and killed the doctor and his wife.  Ripped them to pieces.  They ran out of the house and one got hit by a car.  The rest of 'em made it in to the woods and no one's seen them since.  But every now an then, a hunter goes missing in them woods.  If they find him, he's torn up.  Limb from limb but mostly the animals eat the pieces.
Now here's the important part.  Mentally disabled people live a lot longer than normal people.  That's a fact jack.  Now.  Do you want to go in to them woods?

So Danvers State Hospital?


Altamont Illinois.  Only heard about it from a stupid teenage who lived there for a year in the early 1970's.  No one ever told me to not go in to the woods which is more of a windbreak.  I, too, was a stupid teenager.

Fark user imageView Full Size

The houses to the east weren't there in the 70's...   or maybe they were.
http://www.wrightmansion.org/

No mention of the misdeed.  Typical small town white washing.
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Here in Waukesha County we have:

Bigfoot wandering the woods near Holy Hill

Heaven City Restaurant (Mukwonago old restaurant/resort that was built on a Native American Burial Ground

Haunchyville (Muskego village of dwarves who cut off the legs of anyone who tried to visit)
 
jimjays
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Teen friends and I routinely spent nights drinking at a cemetery that was rumored to be frequented by Satan worshippers. We liked sitting at benches near the woods. We'd often hear shuffling in the leaves in the woods that sounded like a couple or a few people. From time to time they would run at us but never actually come out in the open. One time we all darted away and a friend that was sitting on a bench back leaped off as the sounds approached. Though very tall he was no athlete, and he'd jumped out 10-15 feet. Far more than any of us could do when testing ourselves later. He said he felt himself "psychically pushed."

We usually had 3-5, maybe 6 people at a time. When we'd leave via the railroad tracks where we'd gone in, there would usually be decapitated raccoons or possum on them matching the number of people we had on that visit.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Daddy ate my eyes
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't know what happened to her. Poor woman.


She became a subplot on CSI: LV.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Seven Gates of Hell in Collinsville, IL
 
Spego
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A couple I remember from my high school days:

Diana of the Dunes

Reder Road
 
EvilClosetMonkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I'd call it "creepy", but we do have one hilarious local legend...

I live in one of those older small industrial towns in Pennsylvania, used to be a few thousand people who were supported by a steel mill and a few other big industrial ventures.  Naturally, there is a train tracks right through town that's still in regular use by freight trains.  By federal law, the train has to blast its whistle multiple times at each at-grade street crossing.  Since we're a small, dense town with multiple crossings this can seem like it blasts literally from one side of town to the other.  People swear they can tell which engineers are running the train by how considerate or inconsiderate they are with late night whistles.

Now, to the legend...

LEGEND HAS IT that years ago, very late at night, a train stopped right dead smack in the middle of town because the conductor wanted to climb down and grab coffee at the local Wawa.  While the train was stopped, someone in town wanted to cross the tracks and got angry at the delay, so cursed out the conductor as he ran back from Wawa and then called the railroad company to complain, resulting in discipline for the conductor.  So now, late at night, when a particularly obnoxious train whistle blasts from one side of town to the other, everyone believes that it's the train conductor who harbors a grudge against our town for getting him in trouble over his Wawa run.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In Catalina they sing about Creepy Girl.
Tom Servo sings of his love for Creepy Girl
Youtube Tv0S2gzcEeU
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EvilClosetMonkey: I'm not sure I'd call it "creepy", but we do have one hilarious local legend...

I live in one of those older small industrial towns in Pennsylvania, used to be a few thousand people who were supported by a steel mill and a few other big industrial ventures.  Naturally, there is a train tracks right through town that's still in regular use by freight trains.  By federal law, the train has to blast its whistle multiple times at each at-grade street crossing.  Since we're a small, dense town with multiple crossings this can seem like it blasts literally from one side of town to the other.  People swear they can tell which engineers are running the train by how considerate or inconsiderate they are with late night whistles.

Now, to the legend...

LEGEND HAS IT that years ago, very late at night, a train stopped right dead smack in the middle of town because the conductor wanted to climb down and grab coffee at the local Wawa.  While the train was stopped, someone in town wanted to cross the tracks and got angry at the delay, so cursed out the conductor as he ran back from Wawa and then called the railroad company to complain, resulting in discipline for the conductor.  So now, late at night, when a particularly obnoxious train whistle blasts from one side of town to the other, everyone believes that it's the train conductor who harbors a grudge against our town for getting him in trouble over his Wawa run.


Wawa is what makes that legend awesome
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That our local city council has a clue what it is doing & isn't on the grift... wooOOOoOOOoooo!


\may apply to more than one council, city or otherwise
\\warranty void if sticker removed
\\\three
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is it named "Karen"?
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goatman​_​(Maryland)
 
Cleffer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I live in the DC suburbs. Here kids frighten each other with stories of The Fat Orange Man.


The answer is "three posts" before someone turned Halloween into a farking political thread.

Really idiots? We can't have anything nice around here.
 
Und Becks [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There was Black Aggie here in Baltimore county. Although the statue was moved a while back.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.