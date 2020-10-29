 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   No injuries after car crashes into Dollar Tree. Damages in the lower teens   (wjactv.com) divider line
6
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 2:37 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damages in the lower teens

Judge Roy Moore is on the case!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Shoulda aimed for the Franklin Tree.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The store was completely demolished.  Experts estimate the damage to be hundred of dollars."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
causing tens of dollars of improvements
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've heard of Doorbuster sales, but this is ridiculous..

//Try the Veal
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mock all you want but the Dollar Tree near me has decent pesto. At a buck a jar it's the best pesto I can buy. Interestingly has cashews as well as pine nuts. Every day I go I pick up a jar so that I'll have quite a stash when it eventually disappears. I'm also fortunate enough to live in a low-income and therefore low-education neighborhood. The local rubes don't know what pesto sauce is and have been ignoring it.

/ Score!
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.