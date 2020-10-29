 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   In these uncertain times, more and more kids are putting down the tablets and picking up their parents' classic toys: Play-Doh, Tonka trucks, Hot Wheels, Barbie dolls. Subby has some old lawn darts downstairs that could spread their own brand of joy   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a classic here, but broke these out and taught the kids in the backyard.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring on the good stuff!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Not a classic here, but broke these out and taught the kids in the backyard.

[cdn.shopify.com image 850x850]


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size

?
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: [Roll Caps and Candy Ciggs]


I can both smell and taste that picture.
 
basicstock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.pinimg.com image 500x350]


Mommy Mommy - I want my garlic!
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get this out of the way now.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gimme some Lincoln Logs and ill be good for hours.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super Elastic Bubble Plastic - the gateway toy to airplane glue.  It gave off acetone fumes as you blew it up.

How about Clackers!  It's a toy! It's a bola! It can shatter in your face!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents toys, hey?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other day I jerked off using only the power of imagination.

When you unlock the minds hidden potential amazing things can happen.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: Let's get this out of the way now.
[i.imgur.com image 612x380]


And Happy Fun Ball.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: johnny_vegas: Not a classic here, but broke these out and taught the kids in the backyard.

[cdn.shopify.com image 850x850]

[i.etsystatic.com image 570x355]
?


I want that cool makeshift shotgun that Reg made.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Parents toys, hey?

[Fark user image image 800x800]


That's immediately where my mind went. Not that it had far to go, but I was waiting for an "x, y, vibrator, z; wait, back up a second there" headline.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
thebilliardsguy.comView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: [thebilliardsguy.com image 850x577]


Vampire slaying kit?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I love all these articles that insinuate parents these days only put their kids in front of screens.

Every parent I know have been allowing their kids to play with these types of toys for a long time.  shiat, my daughter is almost 3 and we've had to buy new batches of play doh a couple times at this point.

Quit with the bullshiat "kids these days" artocles.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We've got corn hole, badminton, volleyball, croquet, bocci, horse shoes, and frisbee.

I'm all about the classics, so if subby seriously has those jarts, I'm interested.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good news, kid gets great TV reception.  Bad news, it's Fox News.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Related story from the Uk, company that owns Hornby model trains, Scaletrix slot cars and air fix model kits was on the verge of bankruptcy at the start of the year, now having one of its strongest years ever.

People are buying stuff to do at home, it's not a surprise. (I work in videogames and we're doing *just fine* out of this mess so far too)
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Let's get this out of the way now.
[i.imgur.com image 612x380]


Leaving satisfied.
 
kindms
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: [thebilliardsguy.com image 850x577]


Sure they look innocent and all but everyone knows it leads to drainer cleaner in drinks
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until your mom beats you with a Hot Wheels track.
 
kindms
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.pinimg.com image 500x350]



I was going to buy my nephew some of those when on a family vacation, just to be a richardhead.  Couldn't find them, buy when I got there, someone else in my family had already bought him some.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My kids like playing with my guns!
 
RatBomb
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Halfabee64: Super Elastic Bubble Plastic - the gateway toy to airplane glue.  It gave off acetone fumes as you blew it up.

How about Clackers!  It's a toy! It's a bola! It can shatter in your face!



You're dang right!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
