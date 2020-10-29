 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Duquesne University suspends all "Greek Life" activities because frats acted like frats   (wpxi.com) divider line
35
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

564 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Greek system should have ended years ago.  It out lived it's purpose, they're sexist and misogynistic.  .  Besides who wants to be in a club, whose main purpose, (other than to negatively objectify women), is to keep others out?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Naaaawww... realllyyyy?
 
xiakc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

growinthings: The Greek system should have ended years ago.  It out lived it's purpose, they're sexist and misogynistic.  .  Besides who wants to be in a club, whose main purpose, (other than to negatively objectify women), is to keep others out?


Frats are just paid friends. Unless you want to pay thousands of dollars to get liver failure by age 22, don't do it
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone get carried away with bouffing?

dnrtfa

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's why I never even considered Greek life in college. Better, smarter things to do with my time.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

growinthings: The Greek system should have ended years ago.  It out lived it's purpose, they're sexist and misogynistic.  .  Besides who wants to be in a club, whose main purpose, (other than to negatively objectify women), is to keep others out?


Im fine with excluding others.

To the point where I exclude all those other frat boy ass wipes.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xiakc: Frats are just paid friends. Unless you want to pay thousands of dollars to get liver failure by age 22, don't do it


I have the exact same recommendation about college. There isn't even any value in a High School diploma anymore.

/CMU grad
 
TheYeti
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: It's why I never even considered Greek life in college. Better, smarter things to do with my time.


I think that it depends on where you go to school...I went to a giant state school for undergrad and the frats were exactly what you think that they would be.  I also went to visit people at other schools and they were not so stereotypical...and with limited student housing, it was a way better choice than the dorms.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Have the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor yet?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Interesting.  My son almost went to Duquesne for Physics.  He loved the city when he visited.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It is easy for me to sit back at 45 years old and condemn these college kids and this COVID is serious biz, but how many of you can honestly say that at age 18 in college you may have ignored the rules for beer and girls even if it was a matter of life and death for you and others?

Again, I am not justifying it, just being realistic.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: It is easy for me to sit back at 45 years old and condemn these college kids and this COVID is serious biz, but how many of you can honestly say that at age 18 in college you may have ignored the rules for beer and girls even if it was a matter of life and death for you and others?

Again, I am not justifying it, just being realistic.


I was (am) a huge nerd and dork. I was nowhere near those things. Obviously not everyone is but yea no thanks.
 
goatharper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: just being realistic.


Hey, universities got their tuitions, and that was the important thing. You and I knew what would happen, and so did every university president. They didn't care.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Antidamascus: It's why I never even considered Greek life in college. Better, smarter things to do with my time.

I think that it depends on where you go to school...I went to a giant state school for undergrad and the frats were exactly what you think that they would be.  I also went to visit people at other schools and they were not so stereotypical...and with limited student housing, it was a way better choice than the dorms.


We have basically two types of frats/sororities where I went to school.  You've got the standard ones, all going down about 3 blocks of one street.  I refused to even drive my car down that street anytime from Thursday 4PM until Monday morning, even though it was faster and commonly would have made for easier/closer parking to where I was going.  At one point in the course of two weeks I nearly hit two drunk morons that stumbled out from between parked cars while trying to cross the street from one drunken party to another.  That was it for me.  Then there were the other ones that were actually respectable and focused on being basically large study/network groups for various types of students, like engineering or math.  The only time they made the news was when some student won some award or a group was presenting a cool side project they were working on at some conference.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They were already on double secret probation.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: It is easy for me to sit back at 45 years old and condemn these college kids and this COVID is serious biz, but how many of you can honestly say that at age 18 in college you may have ignored the rules for beer and girls even if it was a matter of life and death for you and others?

Again, I am not justifying it, just being realistic.


I agree, its about time we lowered standards for the overprivileged dipshiats that will soon be running things.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

goatharper: mcsiegs: just being realistic.

Hey, universities got their tuitions, and that was the important thing. You and I knew what would happen, and so did every university president. They didn't care.


Spot on...
 
Joe Satin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: It is easy for me to sit back at 45 years old and condemn these college kids and this COVID is serious biz, but how many of you can honestly say that at age 18 in college you may have ignored the rules for beer and girls even if it was a matter of life and death for you and others?

Again, I am not justifying it, just being realistic.


No one here was cool enough to join one.
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark, I am dissapoint.

Not one reference to pizza faced pencil necked nerds or top shelf pussy.

Jesus, do I have to do everything?
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

goatharper: mcsiegs: just being realistic.

Hey, universities got their tuitions, and that was the important thing. You and I knew what would happen, and so did every university president. They didn't care.


And they didn't have to touch those precious mythical elevnty brazillion doller endowments
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

growinthings: The Greek system should have ended years ago.  It out lived it's purpose, they're sexist and misogynistic.  .  Besides who wants to be in a club, whose main purpose, (other than to negatively objectify women), is to keep others out?


I thought that the main purpose was to enable underage drinking.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Oztemprom: Fark, I am dissapoint.

Not one reference to pizza faced pencil necked nerds or top shelf pussy.

Jesus, do I have to do everything?


*ahem*

All of you Farkers are hating on a tradition you know nothing about, you all must have been pencil-necked pizza-faced geeks in the Chess Club, fraternity brothers get access to more top-shelf pussy than you could shake a stick at, and the relationships you make in the Brotherhood will last you a lifetime.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Statute of limitation expired, so CSB time, maybe.

I went to school at a time in which wifi was a new thing. I rushed a frat. They wanted me to wire up their house for ethernet and wifi, so I did - I figured hey, I'll probably sleep here at least over the weekend so why not. I had run an internet cafe before college, so I did a good job and set it all up for possible LAN parties and so on.

Anyway, they voted against me joining after that. Fair enough, I don't mind having done the labor, but here's an itemized invoice for the stuff I had to buy (cables, a network switch etc). I was basically told to get lost.

Next time they had a party, I waited until everyone was passed out, and courtesy of a couple of steel beams tied to my own car, pushed all the cars parked outside the frat house into the drainage canal next to it. It was supposed to rain. It didn't, but they still got a giant towing bill getting them out the next day, they had to call a crane and so on.

Don't ever not pay the bill.

(Then there was the time a neighbor had her pastor perform an exorcism on me... San Antonio during the early 2000s was interesting).
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My fraternity operated under the warrior's code. Something you dorks couldn't possibly understand.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Interesting.  My son almost went to Duquesne for Physics.  He loved the city when he visited.


That isn't interesting, in any way
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chitownmike: johnny_vegas: Interesting.  My son almost went to Duquesne for Physics.  He loved the city when he visited.

That isn't interesting, in any way


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was a student manager in the duquesne cafeteria in the early 80's. The sororities and frats all sat in one area of the cafeteria at tables they claimed as their own.  The really stuck up princess sorority was lambda something and their pledges carried around little stuffed lambs. The worst frat of jock douchebag asses wasn't even Greek, they called themselves "The Sheiks".  Sheik condoms was their inspiration. Funny at a Catholic university.

The Lambdas had a big chalk board next to their table for announcements. Being a student manager I had to be at work early and one day I drew on the lambda chalkboard a Sheik character farking a lamb. Hey, I was also an art student, I couldn't help myself. They hated each other already but the screaming, shouting and food fight between them that day was epic.

Another duquesne story. The biggest muscle head jock in the sheiks grabbed a skinny helpless kid and held him out an 18th floor window of the towers dorm.  Nothing happened to the big jock, it was all in good fun.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And rapes went down 50%.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She don't lie, she don't lie, she don't lie

DUQUESNE!
 
snapperhead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

growinthings: The Greek system should have ended years ago.  It out lived it's purpose, they're sexist and misogynistic.  .  Besides who wants to be in a club, whose main purpose, (other than to negatively objectify women), is to keep others out?


Isn't that also called cult/religion?
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

growinthings: The Greek system should have ended years ago.  It out lived it's purpose, they're sexist and misogynistic.  .  Besides who wants to be in a club, whose main purpose, (other than to negatively objectify women), is to keep others out?


I've been adamantly against frats since I saw Revenge of the Nerds in 5th grade.
 
TheWaldo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Duque sucks
 
Khellendros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

growinthings: The Greek system should have ended years ago.  It out lived it's purpose, they're sexist and misogynistic.  .  Besides who wants to be in a club, whose main purpose, (other than to negatively objectify women), is to keep others out?


Unsurprisingly, the Greek organizations that fit your description are shrinking at most colleges.  The ones that don't are stable or growing.  Unlike the 70s - 90s, people aren't typically lining up to join fraternities in huge numbers like they used to.  Demand is getting pretty weak.  And most people willing to consider fraternities are choosing to join organizations that aren't abusive dumpster fires.

The Chet & Chad factories get a lot of media attention when they do... well, what they do.  But many of the ones you don't hear about are middle-of-the-road social clubs.  They're not massively expensive or absurdly exclusive.  They don't run credit checks on your family or hunt for legacies.  And they don't put up with abuse, hazing, misogyny, racism, etc.  None of that internal protection "blue wall" type bullshiat.

But most don't see them because they don't end up in headlines.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

growinthings: The Greek system should have ended years ago.  It out lived it's purpose, they're sexist and misogynistic.  .  Besides who wants to be in a club, whose main purpose, (other than to negatively objectify women), is to keep others out?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

growinthings: The Greek system should have ended years ago.  It out lived it's purpose, they're sexist and misogynistic.  .  Besides who wants to be in a club, whose main purpose, (other than to negatively objectify women), is to keep others out?


You know Greek systems include Sororities. 

Maybe they all have internalized misogyny.  Yeah.  That's it.

People are free to assemble in many ways.  It seems that you don't like this one.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.