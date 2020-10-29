 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Washington DC - come for the monuments and history, stay for the (possible) legal psychedelic plants   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
22
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

516 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 12:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I watched a DC white woman being interviewed on the news about this. I mention her race because she seemed like a Karen. She said something like "I voted no on this, because even though I'm not against it, we have more important issues to be worrying about".

WTF does that mean?
DC can only handle one issue a year?
You can vote yes on this and the DC government won't come to a halt. Moron.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given what we hear out of D.C. every day, I thought they were already.

*drum fill*
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mushrooms are not plants.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People will all find some excuse to vote No.    Basically on most ballot initiatives the vote is made for entirely selfish reasons.  Do I or someone I know and care about need/want this?  Zero sum thinking.  Giving people This freedom will somehow reduce my own freedom in some way I can't articulate.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You all motherfu*kers be set tripping!"
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MDMA was not technically illegal in DC in 1988 when i first started going to nightclubs.  magical time.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I watched a DC white woman being interviewed on the news about this. I mention her race because she seemed like a Karen. She said something like "I voted no on this, because even though I'm not against it, we have more important issues to be worrying about".

WTF does that mean?
DC can only handle one issue a year?
You can vote yes on this and the DC government won't come to a halt. Moron.


corn-bread: Given what we hear out of D.C. every day, I thought they were already.

*drum fill*


Yes.....D.C. and the political machine....
(Frecking beltway baby since Nixon here...)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why see the Saturn V rocket when I can become the Saturn V rocket.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Decriminalized" doesn't mean "legal," subs.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Initiative 81, or the Entheogenic Plant and Fungus Policy Act of 2020, would make the investigation and arrest for adult cultivation and use of psychedelic plants one of the lowest law enforcement priorities for the district's police department."

Unless they're black, of course.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
On an interesting related note I was out hiking last weekend and found some Red cap mushrooms growing wild in a park. I was with the wife who doesn't really approve of drug use so I didn't get to collect them.
 
kindms
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
would be fun to do the museums again enhanced a bit most of them anyway,

dont think i want to be tripping in the holocaust museum
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Saw Washington D.C. in the headline then pictures of little shriveled mushrooms.
So glad the article wasn't about THAT.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

robodog: On an interesting related note I was out hiking last weekend and found some Red cap mushrooms growing wild in a park. I was with the wife who doesn't really approve of drug use so I didn't get to collect them.


"Poisonous Mushroom Identification by the Late Dr. Rebodog"
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They need to make Salvia illegal, that shiat is the farking real devil lettuce.
Worst experience of my life.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: I watched a DC white woman being interviewed on the news about this. I mention her race because she seemed like a Karen. She said something like "I voted no on this, because even though I'm not against it, we have more important issues to be worrying about".

WTF does that mean?
DC can only handle one issue a year?
You can vote yes on this and the DC government won't come to a halt. Moron.


If you vote on one thing, pretty soon they're asking you to vote on other things.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Neat, but we're still waiting on pot legalization to be implemented due to GOP intransigence and sabotage.

The city's citizens voted on it, and overwhelmingly passed it. Then Andy Harris, a GOP rep from my state, blocked it with a budget rider - and continued to block it. The Dems took over the House in 2019, and stripped it out - only to have the Senate put it back in for the final budget bill.

If you want your government to have any chance of actually representing the will of the people you can't vote GOP.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: to have the Senate put it back in for the final budget bill.

If you want your government to have any chance of actually representing the will of the people you can't vote GOP.


why aren't you thinking of the children?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oregon's is just to allow "them" to do research in a medical environment to use them as a therapeutic resource.  They're not selling it for medical or recreational purposes.
Anyway, it's regarding psilocybin, so tar it with the same brush, I guess.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: robodog: On an interesting related note I was out hiking last weekend and found some Red cap mushrooms growing wild in a park. I was with the wife who doesn't really approve of drug use so I didn't get to collect them.

"Poisonous Mushroom Identification by the Late Dr. Rebodog"


Redcaps are pretty freaking obvious, plus I used an app to double check my identification. They are toxic, but there are no recorded incidence of lethality in humans. Further unlike some species where there is a lookalike that is toxic or lethal there isn't one for redcaps. And like I said the wife's a bit of a party pooper when it comes to such things so I left them alone.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

robodog: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: robodog: On an interesting related note I was out hiking last weekend and found some Red cap mushrooms growing wild in a park. I was with the wife who doesn't really approve of drug use so I didn't get to collect them.

"Poisonous Mushroom Identification by the Late Dr. Rebodog"

Redcaps are pretty freaking obvious, plus I used an app to double check my identification. They are toxic, but there are no recorded incidence of lethality in humans. Further unlike some species where there is a lookalike that is toxic or lethal there isn't one for redcaps. And like I said the wife's a bit of a party pooper when it comes to such things so I left them alone.


Just kidding.

But I bet reading the TOS of a mushroom identification app would be bloody hilarious.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

asciibaron: mongbiohazard: to have the Senate put it back in for the final budget bill.

If you want your government to have any chance of actually representing the will of the people you can't vote GOP.

why aren't you thinking of the children?


When they get old enough, they should vote against the GOP too.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.