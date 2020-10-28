 Skip to content
(Military.com)   Battleship Potemkin isn't supposed to be a Navy training film but here we are in 2020. Warning: Photos are NSFB (Not Safe for Breakfast)   (military.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF? Back in the day, Navy chow was great.

Except for the green eggs.

And the coffee you cut with scissors.

No, actually, that coffee was great. An acquired taste, you might say.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something, lesser of two weevils.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Navy chow should be, at a minimum, incredibly unhealthy yet hearty and delicious. I never thought I would enjoy a deep fried garden salad but I was very hungry.

Harlee: And the coffee you cut with scissors.

No, actually, that coffee was great. An acquired taste, you might say.


The secret is there's always a little salt in the freshwater supply.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Next time on Kitchen Nightmares.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harlee: WTF? Back in the day, Navy chow was great.

Except for the green eggs.

And the coffee you cut with scissors.

No, actually, that coffee was great. An acquired taste, you might say.


Learned to drink coffee, as a young Marine, coming off some stupid ass 2400 to 0400 watch, making sure the HMMWV's did just spontaneously burst in too flames on the LCAC's. 
Strong lesson to learn at such a young age.
Bug juice was not farking joke, either...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"No one loves the military more than me"
Fark user imageView Full Size

/why you serving them mold then?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Harlee: WTF? Back in the day, Navy chow was great.

Except for the green eggs.

And the coffee you cut with scissors.

No, actually, that coffee was great. An acquired taste, you might say.

Learned to drink coffee, as a young Marine, coming off some stupid ass 2400 to 0400 watch, making sure the HMMWV's didn't just spontaneously burst in too flames on the LCAC's. 
Strong lesson to learn at such a young age.
Bug juice was not farking joke, either...


My Kingdom for an Edit button.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reminder:
If you can see the mold, it is already ALL OVER THE BREAD. You can't see all the invisible hyphae, the tiny tendrils of growth .
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Simple solution, a good captain would get out of the wardroom and eat some of the food his crew eats every now and then.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In the early 80's, my brother took me on a Tiger cruise on CVN 69 Eisenhower. It was a dependents cruise so you could see what life was like in the navy. It was a weekend thing. I thought the food was pretty good. The gray hotdogs were off putting but literally everything else was good. I asked him if they always ate like that or was it a show for the visitors. He claimed he never had a bad meal on the ship, ever.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Didn't M*A*S*H cover this already?

/we want something else!
//we want something else!
///we want something else!
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Losers and suckers don't get the good chow.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So you thought the shiatty clothes, horrible working conditions and crap pay probably added up to amazing food?
 
Muta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am sure most of the sailors in the Navy are happy to give up edible food so defense contractors can build an unusable littoral ship.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I cannot believe how badly Biden is treating our military.

/s
 
lizyrd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...asking them why the standards for food served to service members be that low.

Yarr, they be that low because ye be scurvious scallywags not deserving of food fit for proper men. Ye be walking the plank if ye be whingeing on the morrow! Yarr.
 
hej
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"On a ship, if I were to report this, the highest it's going to go is to our captain. And there's no way our captain is going to turn around and tell his superior: 'Hey, the food on my ship is f---ed up;' because they're not going to rat on themselves like that."

I'm obvious not in the navy;  Do the commanding officers not eat from the same cafeteria as everyone else?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There was rotten Meat/ and Weevily bread
Leave her Johnny Leave her
Oh the Voyage is done/and the winds don't blow
and it's time for us to Le-ave her

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=-1M​g​aR51YeQ&list=RDAMVM-1MgaR51YeQ
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harlee: WTF? Back in the day, Navy chow was great.

Except for the green eggs.

And the coffee you cut with scissors.

No, actually, that coffee was great. An acquired taste, you might say.


The only thing I saw the E-7 in the 'dining facility' ever do was make the coffee.  And if the lifer juice wasn't acceptable, he'd hear about it.

The coffee maker was a WWII device about four feet high with multiple spouts.  The guy looked like a heart surgeon measuring the coffee just oh, so carefully.  Then he added the water; the exact amount.  He yelled "Stay the hell away from the coffee until I says so."  He went in to his office and chained smoked for half an hour.  Then, he went to the machine, drew a sip in a cup, tasted it and yelled "10 more minutes on the coffee.  KP stop eyeballin' me!"  Ten minutes later, he tested it again and decided it was drinkable.  The mess sergeant got his.  The E-4 s lined up and they all had a nice little coffee break at 5:30 in the AM.  Then the trainees started lining up and the Drill Sergeants came in for their coffee.
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No mention of shiat on a shingle yet?
 
