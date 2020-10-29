 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Dumbarse cheating husband tries to slip a $100 Bill to iPhone repairman to kill his phone because of cheating calls, doesn't realize that an iPhone repairmen would never go on social media to laugh about the attempted payoff   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
18
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude.....it's just so ridiculously easy to remove stuff you don't want other people to see off of your IPhone. You can clear specific call records, you can delete text conversations and much more.

/ For example, you have to be able to unlock my phone before you can see any texts I have received.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Dude.....it's just so ridiculously easy to remove stuff you don't want other people to see off of your IPhone. You can clear specific call records, you can delete text conversations and much more.

/ For example, you have to be able to unlock my phone before you can see any texts I have received.


And if you really want to break your phone, a few seconds in the microwave will do the trick.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll do it for $80.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If your wife wants to see the history on your phone you're already dead.
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Please tell the NY Post this laptop is unfixable, and give it to Rudy Giuliani. He wants to see the stuff the Russians put on it. $100 is yours, thanks.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ask to see her phone.  Both of them.

Insist that you want to see both of her phones.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dude couldn't "lose" the phone?

"Oops I dropped in the toilet!"
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Keep the hundred, say the phone is broken, contact woman secretly and blackmail her for another hundred for the fixed phone.


Why are you looking at me like that??
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sure. He hid pried the phone open, then hid the note and cash inside. Seems totally legit

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

poorjon: Sure. He hid pried the phone open, then hid the note and cash inside. Seems totally legit

[Fark user image image 782x437]


At least I'd like to imagine he smashed it on the ground but who knows.  It's all background noise to me.
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Keep the hundred, say the phone is broken, contact woman secretly and blackmail her for another hundred for the fixed phone.


Why are you looking at me like that??


hell I'd call her in, show/give her the note and the $100. She'd probably have me keep the $100. Sorry dude but if you cheat on your wife, you deserve to get a crap storm. Be a man dude.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"What is wrong with people saying you should tell her. Please don't tell her and keep the 100 save his marriage."

and by 'save the marriage' they mean 'allow him to keep running around and keeping her in the dark about it'
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How hard is it not to be a cheating asshole. Really.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Much of TFA is a list of comments from social media, which were included in TFA as a screen shot from said social media.  I wish my job was as easy as using copy and paste.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
IMHO, the fact his wife wants to check the history of the phone, it tells me she already knows, and just wants to confirm it to his face.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
DNRTFA but...

1. Last I checked, infidelity is not illegal (just distasteful)
2. Asking someone to delete photos/call logs is not illegal
3. Crowing on social media about customers' private lives is unprofessional

In summary - that is not a repair person I would take ANY of my tech to.
Goodness knows what he does with other people's data. Instead of treating it professionally, is he downloading all your kids photos? swiping key logs and selling them on dark net? If he's so cavalier about trumpeting this, I'm sure he's doin other stuff on the side, too.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bro code dude! Bro code!
 
