(The Smoking Gun)   Won't let me ride in your car without wearing a mask? That's a felony assault. Why yes, there's a photograph of the perp that looks exactly like you knew it would look   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...Vacha was arrested for aggravated battery on a person aged 65 or older, a felony. He was also charged with resisting for allegedly ignoring police orders to place his hands behind his back.

Vacha's rap sheet includes convictions for driving under the influence, theft, reckless driving, and resisting an officer with violence. Arrest records list Vacha's employer as a Treasure Island restaurant, while a web site indicates that he is also affiliated with an aerial photography firm specializing in drone images.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hm. I wonder who he voted for?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, no rides for him in the future.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at first glance I thought it was Justin Turner
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally, Uber won't even put your request for a ride through until you ACTIVELY click a box that says that you understand that mask is required before you ride, and that your driver is NOT allowed to let you in without a mask.

To be fair, the driver should have just driven away when the guy refused to wear a mask. Just NOPED out of there instead of giving Florida Man a chance to manifest. But the guy KNEW that this was a condition to ride. Before the driver got there.

Birds gotta fly. Fish gotta swim. Douchebags gotta douche...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What he couldn't get a car from his dads dealership?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yep, exactly how I thought he would look.

I took an Uber yesterday. You have to literally check a box that says you will wear a mask before you can even summon the Uber. So I guess he checked the box, knew he was lying, and then wanted to make a scene. Another Republican asshole who is all about "law and order" but only wants to follow the rules when he agrees with them.
 
cloudofdust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Why assume a guy like that bothers to vote?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I wonder who the two women who stabbed a security guard 27 times over their refusal to wear a mask were voting for.

I wonder who the asshole who shot and killed a Dollar General security guard over mask wearing was voting for.

Hint:  statistically speak, it wouldn't be Trump.

This game is fun, and by fun I mean your post sucks.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Way younger than I expected.
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Last week while grocery shopping there was a guy going into the store maskless maybe 10 feet ahead of me. The person at the entrance said he wasn't allowed in without a mask, and offered him one. He took it, put it on, walked into the store, then tore it off, crumpled it up and threw it aside onto the floor. When some employee told him he needed to be masked he said something like "They said I couldn't come in without one, I wore one coming in, now I'm in, so I say I don't need it. What are you gonna do about it?"

I really swear, the whole "BUT I DON'T WANNA!!!" crowd will be the death of us all.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


OIs that seagull crap on his hat?  You know?  He makes it work.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Looks like a backwards image of Florida....which makes sense, as Florida is backwards.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Vacha had a cow, man
 
snochick
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Last week, one of my FB groups posted a video by an Uber driver who literally had to drag a drunk asshole out of his Tesla when he wouldn't wear a mask.  Their argument went on and finally the rider dumped a drink in the driver's face inside his Tesla.  Driver showed great restraint not being down the maskhole.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: Last week while grocery shopping there was a guy going into the store maskless maybe 10 feet ahead of me. The person at the entrance said he wasn't allowed in without a mask, and offered him one. He took it, put it on, walked into the store, then tore it off, crumpled it up and threw it aside onto the floor. When some employee told him he needed to be masked he said something like "They said I couldn't come in without one, I wore one coming in, now I'm in, so I say I don't need it. What are you gonna do about it?"

I really swear, the whole "BUT I DON'T WANNA!!!" crowd will be the death of us all.


Vendors have to be aggressive in that regard..Simply telling them, that if you go without a mask, you

cannot buy and will not be sold anything from this store so you might as well either leave, or put on a mask..
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Eminem.
 
snochick
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Beating"...goddamn autocowreck.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: Last week while grocery shopping there was a guy going into the store maskless maybe 10 feet ahead of me. The person at the entrance said he wasn't allowed in without a mask, and offered him one. He took it, put it on, walked into the store, then tore it off, crumpled it up and threw it aside onto the floor. When some employee told him he needed to be masked he said something like "They said I couldn't come in without one, I wore one coming in, now I'm in, so I say I don't need it. What are you gonna do about it?"

I really swear, the whole "BUT I DON'T WANNA!!!" crowd will be the death of us all.


Said behavior warrants a 911 call and a trespassing charge in my opinion.

Jackhole probably thought he was soooo clever for that witty riposte.
 
godxam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I don't wonder who you voted for.
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Vacha's rap sheet includes convictions for driving under the influence, theft, reckless driving, and resisting an officer with violence. Arrest records list Vacha's employer as a Treasure Island restaurant, while a web site indicates that he is also affiliated with an aerial photography firm specializing in drone images

And cue response from Treasure Island saying he is no longer employed with the company as they distance themselves from this idiot..
 
darthaegis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: G. Tarrant: Last week while grocery shopping there was a guy going into the store maskless maybe 10 feet ahead of me. The person at the entrance said he wasn't allowed in without a mask, and offered him one. He took it, put it on, walked into the store, then tore it off, crumpled it up and threw it aside onto the floor. When some employee told him he needed to be masked he said something like "They said I couldn't come in without one, I wore one coming in, now I'm in, so I say I don't need it. What are you gonna do about it?"

I really swear, the whole "BUT I DON'T WANNA!!!" crowd will be the death of us all.

Said behavior warrants a 911 call and a trespassing charge in my opinion.

Jackhole probably thought he was soooo clever for that witty riposte.

I really swear, the whole "BUT I DON'T WANNA!!!" crowd will be the death of us all.

Said behavior warrants a 911 call and a trespassing charge in my opinion.

Jackhole probably thought he was soooo clever for that witty riposte.


Said jackhole probably remembers a scene from a movie.
"Hey buddy, the sign says no smoking."
"No, the sign says, 'thank you for not smoking,' since I'm smoking, I don't expect to be thanked."
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

godxam: gar1013: Harlee: ...Vacha was arrested for aggravated battery on a person aged 65 or older, a felony. He was also charged with resisting for allegedly ignoring police orders to place his hands behind his back.

Vacha's rap sheet includes convictions for driving under the influence, theft, reckless driving, and resisting an officer with violence. Arrest records list Vacha's employer as a Treasure Island restaurant, while a web site indicates that he is also affiliated with an aerial photography firm specializing in drone images.

[Fark user image image 275x274]

Hm. I wonder who he voted for?

I wonder who the two women who stabbed a security guard 27 times over their refusal to wear a mask were voting for.

I wonder who the asshole who shot and killed a Dollar General security guard over mask wearing was voting for.

Hint:  statistically speak, it wouldn't be Trump.

This game is fun, and by fun I mean your post sucks.

I don't wonder who you voted for.


steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Arrest records list Vacha's employer as a Treasure Island restaurant, while a web site indicates that he is also affiliated with an aerial photography firm specializing in drone images."

On my first read-through, I thought that said "aerial pornography" and I was suddenly very intrigued to discover a previously-unknown genre.  If aerial pornography isn't a thing yet, I suggest someone get on that right away.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gar1013: godxam: gar1013: Harlee: ...Vacha was arrested for aggravated battery on a person aged 65 or older, a felony. He was also charged with resisting for allegedly ignoring police orders to place his hands behind his back.

Vacha's rap sheet includes convictions for driving under the influence, theft, reckless driving, and resisting an officer with violence. Arrest records list Vacha's employer as a Treasure Island restaurant, while a web site indicates that he is also affiliated with an aerial photography firm specializing in drone images.

[Fark user image image 275x274]

Hm. I wonder who he voted for?

I wonder who the two women who stabbed a security guard 27 times over their refusal to wear a mask were voting for.

I wonder who the asshole who shot and killed a Dollar General security guard over mask wearing was voting for.

Hint:  statistically speak, it wouldn't be Trump.

This game is fun, and by fun I mean your post sucks.

I don't wonder who you voted for.

[steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net image 300x250]


You....actually think you are winning?

How special
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: gar1013: godxam: gar1013: Harlee: ...Vacha was arrested for aggravated battery on a person aged 65 or older, a felony. He was also charged with resisting for allegedly ignoring police orders to place his hands behind his back.

Vacha's rap sheet includes convictions for driving under the influence, theft, reckless driving, and resisting an officer with violence. Arrest records list Vacha's employer as a Treasure Island restaurant, while a web site indicates that he is also affiliated with an aerial photography firm specializing in drone images.

[Fark user image image 275x274]

Hm. I wonder who he voted for?

I wonder who the two women who stabbed a security guard 27 times over their refusal to wear a mask were voting for.

I wonder who the asshole who shot and killed a Dollar General security guard over mask wearing was voting for.

Hint:  statistically speak, it wouldn't be Trump.

This game is fun, and by fun I mean your post sucks.

I don't wonder who you voted for.

[steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net image 300x250]

You....actually think you are winning?

How special


Well, I mean I don't pay to comment on articles on a free website, so we know you're the real winner.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gar1013: MycroftHolmes: gar1013: godxam: gar1013: Harlee: ...Vacha was arrested for aggravated battery on a person aged 65 or older, a felony. He was also charged with resisting for allegedly ignoring police orders to place his hands behind his back.

Vacha's rap sheet includes convictions for driving under the influence, theft, reckless driving, and resisting an officer with violence. Arrest records list Vacha's employer as a Treasure Island restaurant, while a web site indicates that he is also affiliated with an aerial photography firm specializing in drone images.

[Fark user image image 275x274]

Hm. I wonder who he voted for?

I wonder who the two women who stabbed a security guard 27 times over their refusal to wear a mask were voting for.

I wonder who the asshole who shot and killed a Dollar General security guard over mask wearing was voting for.

Hint:  statistically speak, it wouldn't be Trump.

This game is fun, and by fun I mean your post sucks.

I don't wonder who you voted for.

[steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net image 300x250]

You....actually think you are winning?

How special

Well, I mean I don't pay to comment on articles on a free website, so we know you're the real winner.


You've made this dumb argument before. Just to let you know, it is still a dumb line of attack. Get some better material.
 
