(Guardian)   Three killed in Nice knife attack. Imagine how many it would have been if it was mean attack   (theguardian.com) divider line
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pax covid19 is over.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They killed their Niece? That was not nice.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Stranglers - Nice in Nice From the Album Dreamtime
Youtube 2NId9Po0nJc
 
gimlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another beheading! Turn the projectors back on.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said the man had said "Allahu Akbar" several times while he was being arrested and handcuffed by police.


I guess we'll never know what his motivation was.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the knives okay?

/somebody had to say it. I don't make the rules.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok France, serious question for you...

How the fark did you end up with the lion's share of nutjob radicalized Muslim extremists?

Every religion has a certain percentage (although the US seemsto be culivating nutjob christians), but you are way over the top compared to the averages.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bucket_pup: They killed their Niece? That was not nice.


at least they didn't use gneiss
 
Ray44512
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not very nice.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Ok France, serious question for you...

How the fark did you end up with the lion's share of nutjob radicalized Muslim extremists?

Every religion has a certain percentage (although the US seemsto be culivating nutjob christians), but you are way over the top compared to the averages.


Colonies in northern and western africa.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a bar right across the street from the cathedral?  Very Nice!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Ok France, serious question for you...

How the fark did you end up with the lion's share of nutjob radicalized Muslim extremists?

Every religion has a certain percentage (although the US seemsto be culivating nutjob christians), but you are way over the top compared to the averages.


Also, they were the picot in the sykes-picot treaty.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said the man had said "Allahu Akbar" several times while he was being arrested and handcuffed by police.


I guess we'll never know what his motivation was.


Star Wars 1,2 and 3?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned here the other day that we just have to accept this because someone somewhere drew a cartoon.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: GrogSmash: Ok France, serious question for you...

How the fark did you end up with the lion's share of nutjob radicalized Muslim extremists?

Every religion has a certain percentage (although the US seemsto be culivating nutjob christians), but you are way over the top compared to the averages.

Also, they were the picot in the sykes-picot treaty.


That being said, this is a mamzer who happens to be muslim, not a Muslim thing.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Ok France, serious question for you...

How the fark did you end up with the lion's share of nutjob radicalized Muslim extremists?


Like much of  Europe the policy is to dump them somewhere and forget. Let millions of them into the country because... dunno why, I guess it looks good on social media? I guess it's good if you want to weaken the middle and lower classes, too.
Meh, Western civilization made its choice and Islam will conquer it eventually, but at least I'll be dead by then.
 
focusthis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The French technique for shooting and "neutralizing" the attacker without killing him... is that how Philly should've handled their knife-weilding crazy guy?
 
cloudofdust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Ok France, serious question for you...

How the fark did you end up with the lion's share of nutjob radicalized Muslim extremists?

Every religion has a certain percentage (although the US seemsto be culivating nutjob christians), but you are way over the top compared to the averages.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Bat​t​le_of_Algiers
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice? Knifes? Thrice?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: hoodiowithtudio: GrogSmash: Ok France, serious question for you...

How the fark did you end up with the lion's share of nutjob radicalized Muslim extremists?

Every religion has a certain percentage (although the US seemsto be culivating nutjob christians), but you are way over the top compared to the averages.

Also, they were the picot in the sykes-picot treaty.

That being said, this is a mamzer who happens to be muslim, not a Muslim thing.


To him, it was absolutely a "Muslim thing"
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I hesitate to bring up the U.S. as a role model globally, it really does do a far better job than France of truly integrating Muslim immigrants into the mainstreams. American Muslims are among the most progressive in the world and even with a provocative President
like Trump, there hasn't been a major Islamist incident in the U.S.  Granted, France does have a larger percentage of Muslims but they are isolated in its crappiest neighborhoods and France has a much more in-your-face attitude to secularism over religion than the U.S.
 
hexiadetrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muslim fundamentalist are fascists. They demand unquestionable obedience and respect. Nazis and muslim fundamentalists are both anti democratic scum who would have us all live in chains with a muzzle for nicer aesthetics.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly don't know why this is even news - I mean back before covid when apparently we cared if people died, I'd have thought this was a tragedy, but this many people have been dying from covid every few minutes and there are a good proportion of the population that won't even wear a piece of cloth over their face to prevent it.

If they don't care about hundreds a day dying, why do they care about a mere 3 dying to terrorists?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: American Muslims are among the most progressive in the world and even with a provocative President
like Trump, there hasn't been a major Islamist incident in the U.S.


Well, not since the 2009 Fort Hood mass shooting.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

focusthis: The French technique for shooting and "neutralizing" the attacker without killing him... is that how Philly should've handled their knife-weilding crazy guy?


Shooting to wound isn't really a thing unless you're Keanu Reeves in Speed. They probably just missed center mass.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I learned here the other day that we just have to accept this because someone somewhere drew a cartoon.


I'm sure a Local Islamist will be along shortly to give a thorough explanation/apologia about how those churchgoers were really just asking for a beheading because a teacher hundreds of miles away showed his class a picture.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: While I hesitate to bring up the U.S. as a role model globally, it really does do a far better job than France of truly integrating Muslim immigrants into the mainstreams. American Muslims are among the most progressive in the world and even with a provocative President
like Trump, there hasn't been a major Islamist incident in the U.S.  Granted, France does have a larger percentage of Muslims but they are isolated in its crappiest neighborhoods and France has a much more in-your-face attitude to secularism over religion than the U.S.


The US is not without its incidents and problems, but the integration here is far better than in much of Europe. Muslims here are often quite successful, are often civically engaged, don't face a government that is hostile to outward displays of religion as there is in France.

Even though many farkers consider the US a third world country, nearly all US Muslims are extremely happy to be here even with its faults.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said the man had said "Allahu Akbar" several times while he was being arrested and handcuffed by police.


I guess we'll never know what his motivation was.


Paging all the Moderate Islam apologists to the thread
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Dr. Opossum: American Muslims are among the most progressive in the world and even with a provocative President
like Trump, there hasn't been a major Islamist incident in the U.S.

Well, not since the 2009 Fort Hood mass shooting.


I meant to say since Trump's Presidency.  There have been some in the past certainly but right wing terrorism has become more prevalent in recent years.
 
davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
hexiadetrix Muslim fundamentalist are fascists. They demand unquestionable obedience and respect. Nazis and muslim fundamentalists are both anti democratic scum who would have us all live in chains with a muzzle for nicer aesthetics.

So Republicans then.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Ok France, serious question for you...

How the fark did you end up with the lion's share of nutjob radicalized Muslim extremists?

Every religion has a certain percentage (although the US seemsto be culivating nutjob christians), but you are way over the top compared to the averages.


They're making up for being 2nd to Germany.

Some of the 9/11 terrorists lived in Hamburg.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

El_Dan: focusthis: The French technique for shooting and "neutralizing" the attacker without killing him... is that how Philly should've handled their knife-weilding crazy guy?

Shooting to wound isn't really a thing unless you're Keanu Reeves in Speed. They probably just missed center mass.


Or maybe they did, but it wasn't immediately fatal and he received adequate medical care.

Handguns (which the police likely shot him with) actually aren't all that efficient at killing people.  First of all, they are relatively hard to aim, and thus it's harder to hit accurately with them, especially under stress.   Secondly, they have less available energy to cause tissue damage than the typical rifle or shotgun.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: While I hesitate to bring up the U.S. as a role model globally, it really does do a far better job than France of truly integrating Muslim immigrants into the mainstreams. American Muslims are among the most progressive in the world and even with a provocative President
like Trump, there hasn't been a major Islamist incident in the U.S.  Granted, France does have a larger percentage of Muslims but they are isolated in its crappiest neighborhoods and France has a much more in-your-face attitude to secularism over religion than the U.S.


Where do you get the idea that they're "progressive" - because a couple Congresscritters are far-left?

Let me give you a hint: they're not progressive. For example, Many mosques don't let women in.

But keep carrying water for the religion of peace. They will thank you because demographics (and violence) is destiny.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let's see...

To bring this tread into harmony with the last few on similar subjects, I guess I should get in before the usual suspects, who suggest that this should function as yet more object lessons on: "If you don't want your citizens executed for blasphemy, do not blaspheme the beloved Prophet (pbuh) of nearly half of the entire world!"

Because, after all, criticising Islamic Fanaticism is slandering the Religion of Peace® as a whole, and criticising Islam is racist...

So...

(cues up that show tune from Chicago: "They had it comin'! They had it comin'!"

(blah blah blah)
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Ok France, serious question for you...

How the fark did you end up with the lion's share of nutjob radicalized Muslim extremists?

Every religion has a certain percentage (although the US seemsto be culivating nutjob christians), but you are way over the top compared to the averages.


Russia had more back in the 90's...but they were dealt with
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: GrogSmash: Ok France, serious question for you...

How the fark did you end up with the lion's share of nutjob radicalized Muslim extremists?

Every religion has a certain percentage (although the US seemsto be culivating nutjob christians), but you are way over the top compared to the averages.

Russia had more back in the 90's...but they were dealt with


Russia isn't a place civilized societies really want to emulate.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: ColonelCathcart: GrogSmash: Ok France, serious question for you...

How the fark did you end up with the lion's share of nutjob radicalized Muslim extremists?

Every religion has a certain percentage (although the US seemsto be culivating nutjob christians), but you are way over the top compared to the averages.

Russia had more back in the 90's...but they were dealt with

Russia isn't a place civilized societies really want to emulate.


Can't argue with success, and looks like Europe being limp-wristed just emboldens them.

You literally need to shut down the mosques preaching the hate, deport the people perpetrating it, and if you want to follow some Sharia - you punish the family members too like Kadyrov has done in Chechnya.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: NuclearPenguins: ColonelCathcart: GrogSmash: Ok France, serious question for you...

How the fark did you end up with the lion's share of nutjob radicalized Muslim extremists?

Every religion has a certain percentage (although the US seemsto be culivating nutjob christians), but you are way over the top compared to the averages.

Russia had more back in the 90's...but they were dealt with

Russia isn't a place civilized societies really want to emulate.

Can't argue with success, and looks like Europe being limp-wristed just emboldens them.

You literally need to shut down the mosques preaching the hate, deport the people perpetrating it, and if you want to follow some Sharia - you punish the family members too like Kadyrov has done in Chechnya.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size

Whatever you say, person of garbage opinions and room temperature IQ.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.