(Guardian)   Throwing money from your 30th floor window while on drugs is no way to go through life, son   (theguardian.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No it's not.
Call me first next time, so I can have a bucket ready.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bills or coins? My buddy and I used to drop pennies on people passing by. You know who you are.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money Out The Window
Youtube szwclmmKwLg
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a guy that flushed 20 grand down a Crown Plaza toilet in Columbus, OH in a fit of cocaine induced paranoia.  I helped him wad it bill by bill. It was his money and he was gone beyond the point of all reason. YOLO.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I know a guy that flushed 20 grand down a Crown Plaza toilet in Columbus, OH in a fit of cocaine induced paranoia.  I helped him wad it bill by bill. It was his money and he was gone beyond the point of all reason. YOLO.


Thanks for the help, but in retrospect I wish you tried to talk me out of it.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I know a guy that flushed 20 grand down a Crown Plaza toilet in Columbus, OH in a fit of cocaine induced paranoia.  I helped him wad it bill by bill. It was his money and he was gone beyond the point of all reason. YOLO.


So did that 10 Grand clog their plumbing?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When "Makin' it Rain" goes wrong, Chongqing edition
It's been under reported in western media but a lot of Asian countries have a serious meth problem..like worse than Wichita
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

berylman: When "Makin' it Rain" goes wrong, Chongqing edition
It's been under reported in western media but a lot of Asian countries have a serious meth problem..like worse than Wichita


Oh, come on- the only thing worse than Wichita is McPherson.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's why only exporting drugs from China is legal and possession or importing drugs are life sentences.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My First time in New Orleans in the Early 90's, it was a regular weekday night in the Quarter, when an extremely good looking girl who'd rented one of those rooms with a balcony overlooking the quarter, and perhaps hadn't realized how strong they mix the drinks in the Big easy, decided to make a gift of her clothes to the people below.  Not the ones in her suitcase, but the ones she was wearing.

Of course a crowd gathered and of course the cops intervened


the funny thing was I was close enough to the balcony to hear the cops' conversation with her.   They told her...and mind you she was naked as the day she was born at this point, that hey hoped she was enjoying her stay in the city, and they hoped she wasn't overdoing it, but they really needed her to do them a favor and take a break from her impromptu show for about 15 -20, because, they explained to her, a crowd like the one below was prime hunting territory for pickpockets, and she wouldn't want somebody to have their vacation ruined would she?   She agreed, they left and that was that.   No arrests, so screaming, not so much as a citation
 
