(News.com.au)   It is spring time in Australia and there is something new and deadly A) Venomous reptile B) Poisonous plant C) Thunderstorm asthma   (news.com.au) divider line
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not new. As the article pointed out.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That poor girl never got to grow out of duck face.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ok, that is NOT a real thing

All it actually is is a storm system stirring up a farkton of pollen and taking it along for a ride. Pay attention to your weather forecast and pollen alerts if you have said allergies and stay inside. And make sure to take your 24 hour allergy pills to make life better.

Mind you, stay inside should just be mandatory lifesaving advice in Aussie lands anyways.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You can make it through thunderstorm asthma, as long as you have a snake to chew on.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skinink: You can make it through thunderstorm asthma, as long as you have a snake to chew on.

[Fark user image image 425x283]


Good old Australian Snake Feed Beef. It's The Toughest.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mother Nature wants us dead
 
