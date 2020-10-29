 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LGBTQ Nation)   Texas reverses rule allowing social workers the right to refuse LGBTQ clients   (lgbtqnation.com) divider line
20
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

634 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They struggle with the present, stumble into the future, hungover by the past.
A special state, with a gold star for effort.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark you gov hot wheels and lt gov nutso
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone LGBT in the Deep South, I'm actually more bothered by the allowance for discrimination against people with disabilities. I mean, I know what the chuckleheads dislike about me and all, but what's the problem with the disabled?

/Not that I want to be discriminated against, though.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Linked in the article: "Texas woman claimed COVID-19 is a media hoax & can be stopped by "faith." Days later she died."

It's little joys like this that make the day go by.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: As someone LGBT in the Deep South, I'm actually more bothered by the allowance for discrimination against people with disabilities. I mean, I know what the chuckleheads dislike about me and all, but what's the problem with the disabled?

/Not that I want to be discriminated against, though


Ableism
Ableism is discrimination and social prejudice against people with disabilities or who are perceived to have disabilities. Ableism characterizes persons as defined by their disabilities and as inferior to the non-disabled.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Boojum2k: As someone LGBT in the Deep South, I'm actually more bothered by the allowance for discrimination against people with disabilities. I mean, I know what the chuckleheads dislike about me and all, but what's the problem with the disabled?

/Not that I want to be discriminated against, though

Ableism
Ableism is discrimination and social prejudice against people with disabilities or who are perceived to have disabilities. Ableism characterizes persons as defined by their disabilities and as inferior to the non-disabled.


Seems like those might be the people who have the occasional need for a social worker!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either Texas is failing at failing or people here are seeing the writing on the wall as far as demographics.

/why not both?
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I am gay and in need of a social worker, I don't think I want the one who hates gay people.  Just sayin'
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Few people know this, but it's actually against the NASW's code of ethics to discriminate so I have no idea how this was even allowed to begin with. WTF Texas?
/social worker
//luckily in NY state
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You would think someone in a wheelchair (a minority group in itself) would sympathize with other minority groups and wouldn't be such a piece of shiat towards them, but there you go. Just another example showing all Republicans are pieces of shiat, be they handicapped, gay, black, etc.

How you doin Herman Cain? Still dead? Trump doesn't even mention you. Probably would say he doesn't even know you. You were just a glorified coffee boy.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That article is the weirdest Chick-fil-A ad I've ever seen.
 
OldJames
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was the "+" usually at the end of that excluded? Because they should be able to refuse the "+" people. No fatties.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: You would think someone in a wheelchair (a minority group in itself) would sympathize with other minority groups and wouldn't be such a piece of shiat towards them, but there you go. Just another example showing all Republicans are pieces of shiat, be they handicapped, gay, black, etc.

How you doin Herman Cain? Still dead? Trump doesn't even mention you. Probably would say he doesn't even know you. You were just a glorified coffee boy.


Gov hot wheels gets hit by tree branch, gets put on wheelchair, sues, gets multi million pay out
Then helps push through tort "reform" that ensures that nobody else can do what he did
 
Pichu0102 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: As someone LGBT in the Deep South, I'm actually more bothered by the allowance for discrimination against people with disabilities. I mean, I know what the chuckleheads dislike about me and all, but what's the problem with the disabled?

/Not that I want to be discriminated against, though.


The disabled have always been hated throughout history. That's never going to change.

/disabled
 
Pichu0102 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Either Texas is failing at failing or people here are seeing the writing on the wall as far as demographics.

/why not both?


Or they know they can pull some shiat with the new SCOTUS makeup and this is just pretending to do the right thing until SCOTUS steps in.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: As someone LGBT in the Deep South, I'm actually more bothered by the allowance for discrimination against people with disabilities. I mean, I know what the chuckleheads dislike about me and all, but what's the problem with the disabled?

/Not that I want to be discriminated against, though.


"Hello, this is Governor Abbott, and I need help."

*laughter on other side of phone, hangup*
 
Khellendros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: They struggle with the present, stumble into the future, hungover by the past.
A special state, with a gold star for effort.


It's far more direct than that.  Texas politics is a struggle between religious conservatives and business conservatives.  In general, they policy tends to fall on the side of business, which doesn't want to piss people off.  They strike down bathroom bills and other anti-LGBT provisions to ensure that businesses don't have a reason to flee the state, and we don't lose lucrative events and business development.

Occasionally, they get complacent and the religious nuts push something through, and it takes time to unwind.  But overall, business interests drive the state, regardless of the public rhetoric of Abbott/Perry/Paxton/etc.

The last 2 years have been interesting, since Dems are actually threatening to grow into a political threat again.  The 2020 census will significantly shift the state.  ~3 more U.S. House seats nationally is a big deal, but a lot of the movement has been into the cities and suburbs, and it's been college-educated professionals.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: Summoner101: Either Texas is failing at failing or people here are seeing the writing on the wall as far as demographics.

/why not both?

Or they know they can pull some shiat with the new SCOTUS makeup and this is just pretending to do the right thing until SCOTUS steps in.


They'll end up doing a lot of damage before the "imp of the perverse" effect kicks in, and between them and the courts they codify some rules or process that will rebound on them hard. But mark my words, that imp is still coming for them.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This was a thing? I know, Texas, but still, what the fark?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ now  
I'm sure Texas isn't worried about this.  They know where this case is heading and they know exactly how it will turn out for them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.