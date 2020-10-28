 Skip to content
(Vox)   The Covid-19 tipping point is nigh   (vox.com) divider line
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Perfect example of burying the lede. I know it is the stated point of the article, but that was a lot of preamble before the following paragraph.

"He and his co-authors chose to use the week of March 29 as the reference point for how mortality changed over time, because it was the peak of hospital admissions in the UK. But if they'd gone back to the first two weeks of March instead, pre-surge in the UK, the study would have found no improvement in mortality."

Mortality of Covid has only decreased if you measure it from when the hospitals were overwhelmed with patients.
If you measure it from before they were overwhelmed, then mortality has not decreased.

I hope there isn't any increase in cases. I would hate to see hospitals reach capacity, or exceed it.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I KNEW IT!

Never trust a man in a bowtie.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In another case massive irony, the doctors that all the Trump hayseeds hate are the reason that mortality rate is down.  Doctors are learning how to better treat it every day.

But, as others on this thread mentioned, the damn rate is just going to go back up if all the hospitals fill up.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gonna finally flip over to Covid-20?  About time.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"We have twelve chickens"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've been assured we're just about to turn the corner, and that it will go away on its own.

\and around 40% of Americans believe that.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anti-maskers:
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Perfect example of burying the lede. I know it is the stated point of the article, but that was a lot of preamble before the following paragraph.

"He and his co-authors chose to use the week of March 29 as the reference point for how mortality changed over time, because it was the peak of hospital admissions in the UK. But if they'd gone back to the first two weeks of March instead, pre-surge in the UK, the study would have found no improvement in mortality."

Mortality of Covid has only decreased if you measure it from when the hospitals were overwhelmed with patients.
If you measure it from before they were overwhelmed, then mortality has not decreased.

I hope there isn't any increase in cases. I would hate to see hospitals reach capacity, or exceed it.


So what's your point? That you can be an idiot as long as enough other people are smart that it lets you get exceptional career? That's the whole point of the article you absolute turnip. As soon as enough people are being idiots the entire capability to treat people goes out the window.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What the hell is with this caption?  Are they just trying to make a point?

(emphasis mine)

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

A pharmacy employee wearing a protective mask shows a box of Dectancyl (dexamethasone) on June 18, 2020, in Paris, France.
Chesnot/Getty Images
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Gonna finally flip over to Covid-20?  About time.


I hate that 19 is getting all the credit.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: What the hell is with this caption?  Are they just trying to make a point?

(emphasis mine)

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x566]
A pharmacy employee wearing a protective mask shows a box of Dectancyl (dexamethasone) on June 18, 2020, in Paris, France.
Chesnot/Getty Images


Could be that this is a cropped version of the original photo, which may have included ed a fuzzy imagee of a person wearing a mask.

And - please everyone, dont stop with the masking and distancing, even for a moment.
Act as if you could catch the virus at any time.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Harry Freakstorm: Gonna finally flip over to Covid-20?  About time.

I hate that 19 is getting all the credit.


🎶Hey Nineteen🎵
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damnit!
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I told you all months and months ago that a new detected case rate of 1/1400  per capita day was where hospitals get overwhelmed.  At the time, I stopped the color scale at 1/1000  .  At that rate it takes 2 months under total lockdown to drop an order of magnitude. We have no total lockdowns going, and I'm going to have to readjust the scale again next week.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Could be that this is a cropped version of the original photo, which may have included ed a fuzzy imagee of a person wearing a mask.


Maybe.

media.gettyimages.comView Full Size

A pharmacy customer with erect nipples and no bra shops for Dectancyl (dexamethasone) on June 18, 2020, in Paris, France.
Chesnot/Getty Images
 
