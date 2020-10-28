 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Nobody is safe from Covid-19. Not even The Space Force   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: News  
•       •       •

648 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 4:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Somebody protect Steve Carrell!
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
In space no one can hear you cough.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Mars ain't the kind of place to raise your kids. In fact its MAGA as hell...
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Mars ain't the kind of place to raise your kids. In fact its MAGA as hell...


In fact there's no one there to raise them, if you did, because Trump deported all the nannies.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Space Force - The Theme Song // Songify This
Youtube _AUXpnB065o
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I thought all those guys had face masks?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ah, Houston, we've had a problem.
 
MacWizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that something called a Space Force being instituted by an administration that doesn't believe in science had much of a chance to begin with.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason, Space Force makes me think of this

Fark user imageView Full Size


Put that guy in charge.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow they are going to wipe out a whole branch of the military.
There's a starman waiting in the sky he told us not to cough it.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it near impossible to find anything of worth in the Space Force as it is now, it's just this bad joke of an idea.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did Covid get into space?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: I find it near impossible to find anything of worth in the Space Force as it is now, it's just this bad joke of an idea.


But it sure made someone in the uniform industry a lot of money.
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: How did Covid get into space?


All the planets & stars refused to wear a mask and social distance?
Mars: six light years away and mask up Venus!
Venus: bug off!
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So now there's only six soldier left to defend the US from space?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I thought all those guys had face masks?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I still can't believe that there is a thing called 'Space Force' that isn't an animated series for 8 year olds.
 
turboke
‘’ 1 minute ago  

El Rich-o: I still can't believe that there is a thing called 'Space Force' that isn't an animated series for 8 year olds.


I thought it was amusing as an adult: https://www.netflix.com/title/​81021929
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.