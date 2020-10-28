 Skip to content
 
(Local10 WPLG)   Surely, the leopard won't eat *my* face   (local10.com) divider line
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Got me subby
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, he got what he paid for.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wher Florida tag wher.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was he trying to have sex with it?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"full-contact experience"

Well, can't say he didn't get his money's worth.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
May be worth it, to make such a dangerous meme in the abstract, into a reality.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I clicked on the link thinking and hoping to myself, "Please be an actual leopard, please be an actual leopard,..."
JACKPOT!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoCortex42: "full-contact experience"

Well, can't say he didn't get his money's worth.


Ayup.  Play stupid games, etc.
 
