(NL Times (Netherlands))   Google bans blackface Zwarte Piet and all alternative forms of the Sinterklaas character. We kijken naar jou, Krampus   (nltimes.nl) divider line
559 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)



27 Comments
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
David Sedaris reads 6 To 8 Black Men
Youtube hPfg20k5TE8
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
CSB: I lived in the Netherlands for a while.  Had no idea about it when I went.  Seeing white people dressed as Zwarte Pete, in full black face, was one of the biggest culture shocks I've experienced.  More so than going to the third world.  It's just so weird.  It's like going to another country and having a racial epithet be a common name.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: CSB: I lived in the Netherlands for a while.  Had no idea about it when I went.  Seeing white people dressed as Zwarte Pete, in full black face, was one of the biggest culture shocks I've experienced.  More so than going to the third world.  It's just so weird.  It's like going to another country and having a racial epithet be a common name.


I have a Farky girlfriend who is from Chicago, who moved to the Netherlands, still lives there. She couldn't believe that it still goes on, it's recockulous in this day and age. But then again, all I have to do is look around these here you-nited states of racism and realize it's 2020.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

darkhorse23: ShavedOrangutan: CSB: I lived in the Netherlands for a while.  Had no idea about it when I went.  Seeing white people dressed as Zwarte Pete, in full black face, was one of the biggest culture shocks I've experienced.  More so than going to the third world.  It's just so weird.  It's like going to another country and having a racial epithet be a common name.

I have a Farky girlfriend who is from Chicago, who moved to the Netherlands, still lives there. She couldn't believe that it still goes on, it's recockulous in this day and age. But then again, all I have to do is look around these here you-nited states of racism and realize it's 2020.


When I was there (over a decade ago) the young people all understood what the problem was.  There was a big push to change it to "He's black because he's covered in soot from delivering packages".  No one really believed that.  For some reason it always reminded me of this scene from Deuce Bigalow 2

Deuce Bigalow European Gigolo
Youtube Ep4rh2aj4VY
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most sensible people in The Netherlands realize it is a problem and has to go away.  The conservative right throws a hissy fit because 'tradition'.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bikkurikun: Most sensible people in The Netherlands realize it is a problem and has to go away.  The conservative right throws a hissy fit because 'tradition'.


A couple years old, but a pretty good article about it
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That isn't a ban.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm of Dutch heritage, and I can report that the majority of older Dutch people are fairly racist.  My Oma (grandmother) once expressed shock that a Black person was able to fix her car.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hPfg20k5​TE8]


I love that bit.  It's one of his best.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All else aside I'm totally cool with Krampus coming back
Fark user imageView Full Size
/him and Santa deserves an episode on claymation deathmatch
 
OldJames
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The new policy will take effect "sometime in the coming weeks". It means that Google will block ads on YouTube videos featuring Zwarte Piet, Chimney Piet or Piet in any of its forms.

Sounds like the Zwarte Piet YouTube video industry will doubtlessly lose tens of dollars in revenue.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: [Fark user image image 400x211]


It's your heritage, amirite?
*wink* *wink*
 
asciibaron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: I'm of Dutch heritage, and I can report that the majority of older Dutch people are fairly racist.  My Oma (grandmother) once expressed shock that a Black person was able to fix her car.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRcUa​p​Zm4K4
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are they deleting links to Papa Lazarou?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: I'm of Dutch heritage, and I can report that the majority of older Dutch people are fairly racist.  My Oma (grandmother) once expressed shock that a Black person was able to fix her car.


My Grandmother Was Dutch
Youtube SRcUapZm4K4
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have no clue what or who Zwarte Pete is.  I guess I have to goog


crap
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: CSB: I lived in the Netherlands for a while.  Had no idea about it when I went.  Seeing white people dressed as Zwarte Pete, in full black face, was one of the biggest culture shocks I've experienced.  More so than going to the third world.  It's just so weird.  It's like going to another country and having a racial epithet be a common name.


So my son went to a Vanguard (magnet school) in a very Hispanic part of Houston. His 2nd grade teacher assigned everyone a country to research and report on their Christmas traditions. Naturally, being the only white kid in the class, he somehow ended up with the Netherlands.

I don't think his teacher was trolling him, she just sucked at giving out assignments. Being hispanic herself she didn't know much black history. She basically just got a list of famous black people and handed them out. She gave my son Eldritch Cleaver. Despite writing soul on fire the guy was batshiat crazy (also a confirmed rapist, maker of "cleaver pants" and eventual crack addict republican candidate. Ended up having him write about the black panthers as a whole as I really didn't want him reading about cleaver in any
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: I'm of Dutch heritage, and I can report that the majority of older Dutch people are fairly racist.  My Oma (grandmother) once expressed shock that a Black person was able to fix her car.


You think he can use a term like "cancer Moroccan"-- and you're not a racist?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP Admiral Piett
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: ShavedOrangutan: CSB: I lived in the Netherlands for a while.  Had no idea about it when I went.  Seeing white people dressed as Zwarte Pete, in full black face, was one of the biggest culture shocks I've experienced.  More so than going to the third world.  It's just so weird.  It's like going to another country and having a racial epithet be a common name.

So my son went to a Vanguard (magnet school) in a very Hispanic part of Houston. His 2nd grade teacher assigned everyone a country to research and report on their Christmas traditions. Naturally, being the only white kid in the class, he somehow ended up with the Netherlands.

I don't think his teacher was trolling him, she just sucked at giving out assignments. Being hispanic herself she didn't know much black history. She basically just got a list of famous black people and handed them out. She gave my son Eldritch Cleaver. Despite writing soul on fire the guy was batshiat crazy (also a confirmed rapist, maker of "cleaver pants" and eventual crack addict republican candidate. Ended up having him write about the black panthers as a whole as I really didn't want him reading about cleaver in any


Cleaver pants? It's been done.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fireclown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not comfortable with this.  It's something that IS occurring, and it should be OK to talk about it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's just not Christmas if I can't put on a blackface minstrel show.  Baby Jesus must be rolling in his grave!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So I read the wiki page and I am even more confused now...
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fireclown: I'm not comfortable with this.  It's something that IS occurring, and it should be OK to talk about it.


FTA: It means that Google will block ads on YouTube videos featuring Zwarte Piet, Chimney Piet or Piet in any of its forms. The videos themselves won't be blocked, because Google "does not want to hinder the public debate". It will only be impossible to make money from these videos.


Talk about it all you like, google just isn't going to pay you for it.
 
