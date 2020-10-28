 Skip to content
 
(News4Jax)   There She Goes, Miss America   (news4jax.com) divider line
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I laughed "oh no!" So, I'm not a horrible person, right?

Satan: laughs "oh no"
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Damn. I met her a few HS parties. Seemed nice enough back then but I hadn't thought of her in years (at least since they took down the signs about her winning as you enter the city/county limits).
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joshudan: I laughed "oh no!" So, I'm not a horrible person, right?

Satan: laughs "oh no"


Satan would have made a choking injury joke. Don't feel bad.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
did she died?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How many other people died today?


Oh right they dont matter because they were never on tv
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hadn't heard of her.. after about 1990, I stopped watching those things.

(scrolls down)  But it looks like she cleaned up well.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Head Injuries Midnight Oil is 3rd best Midnight Oil after 10>1 & Place Without a Postcard

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Per Miss America Organization  rules, the first runner-up now has to assume the former's  place at the hospital to await her death.
 
