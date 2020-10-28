 Skip to content
(MSN)   With limited resources, opportunities and time, and with nowhere else to turn during the pandemic, some have no choice but to turn to crime   (msn.com) divider line
202 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 1:30 AM



TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is what happens when you allow 1% of the population to hoard 99% of the resources and then tell the people 'fark you, I got mine'
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But enough about the current president...
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The cruelty is the point.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because we need a god-damned Supreme Court Justice before the people need financial relief.  Fark you, Mitch McConnell.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"There's nothing to do, Nowhere to go."

I wanna be sedated.

they're self-medicating, whether that be with alcohol, whether that be with drugs

OK then!
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 348x500]


Not much of a Jim Carey fan, but this was semi-watchable
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Buckle up, buttercup.  Mr. Toad's wild ride is just beginning.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Huh.

I was expecting this article to be about the trump administration.
 
MrScruffles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey, as long as it's directed towards Republicans, I'm not saying it's right, but I understand.
 
