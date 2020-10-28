 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Argus Leader)   Reagan National University, accredited by an agency sanctioned by Betsy DeVos, had no faculty and no students   (amp.argusleader.com) divider line
17
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

920 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 28 Oct 2020 at 11:20 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Everyone is sick," Yang said again. "No one will be on campus for two weeks."

Oh sh*t, it's the dreaded Trump "two weeks".
That's how you know they're part of the cult, when they start using the cult leader's fake time measurements.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But I bet they got the sweet sweet government checks
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: But I bet they got the sweet sweet government checks


THat's the part they haven't figured out yet. And who cashed the checks.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just the way Reagan would have wanted it <sniffle>

//they grow up so last...
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Their arch-rivals in college sports: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember her name for the after time. She never studied the trial at Nuremberg. People remember. Even when the most significant technology is a transistor. iPhone's a biatch, biatch.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow, so Republicans were garbage in the days of Reagan and they're still garbage today in the days of Devos?  Who knew?  Oh, wait, never mind, we all knew.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Reagan National? You went to school at an airport?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's fitting because Reagan had no faculties during his (second) term either.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I just heard Central Utah of National Technology got accredited.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Reagan National? You went to school at an airport?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Grifter Central.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dr. Spaceman did his undergrad there before going to the Ho Chi Minh City School of Medicine.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: I just heard Central Utah of National Technology got accredited.


I heard in England there was a City University, Newcastle upon Tyne. DeVos is probably an alumnus.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

amb: Funk Brothers: I just heard Central Utah of National Technology got accredited.

I heard in England there was a City University, Newcastle upon Tyne. DeVos is probably an alumnus.


Naw, her education came from
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: "Everyone is sick," Yang said again. "No one will be on campus for two weeks."

Oh sh*t, it's the dreaded Trump "two weeks".
That's how you know they're part of the cult, when they start using the cult leader's fake time measurements.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have no memory of that school.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.