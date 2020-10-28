 Skip to content
(Billings Gazette)   100 Montana hunters fire into herd of elk, resulting in 50 bagged animals, six citations from game wardens, and one hunter dead from a heart attack. "We didn't write as many tickets as you'd think. Hunters were fortunate that no more elk were injured"   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Relevant: https://www.youtube.com/wat​ch?v=MQyoSL​Olglw
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the "Vacation" hunters in West Texas.  You sit em down in a recliner then let loose a few deer 50 feet in front of them.  You can make bank off that.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Hunters."
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
rassleholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It ain't hunting unless you're out there at the crack of dawn freezing your ass off for hours on end.  No bait.
 
ocelot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rassleholic: It ain't hunting unless you're out there at the crack of dawn freezing your ass off for hours on end.  No bait.


Don't forget about coughing and smoking cigarettes.Nope didn't see nothing all day.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTFA: Meagher County Undersheriff Jerami West said one of the people in the group died from a heart complication that was unrelated to the hunt.

Good.
 
kab
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Only one dead?  A pity.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
the hunters were shooting at both sides of the herd
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now the elk have herd immunity.
 
