(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man pretended to be CIA operative to steal $4 million in scheme, was about to reel in $4 billion payday when he got caught   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
a fella could go pretty far with $4 Trillion dollars...
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How much scheme will $4 million buy?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Uh... why would a CIA operative need donations? The government gives them all the money they need.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Uh... why would a CIA operative need donations? The government gives them all the money they need.


Yeah, and if they're running short typically they hold a telethon.

batrachoseps
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This guy gonna be a recidivist.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Pentagon's Bottomless Money Pit
When the Defense Department flunked its first-ever fiscal review, one of our government's greatest mysteries was exposed: Where does the DoD's $700 billion annual budget go?
by Matt Taibbi

"A retired Air Force auditor - we'll call him Andy - tells a story about a thing that happened at Ogden Air Force Base, Utah. Sometime in early 2001, something went wrong with a base inventory order. Andy thinks it was a simple data-entry error. "Someone ordered five of something," he says, "and it came out as an order for 999,000." He laughs. "It was probably just something the machine defaulted to. Type in an order for a part the wrong way, and it comes out all frickin' nines in every field." Nobody actually delivered a monster load of parts. But the faulty transaction - the paper trail for a phantom inventory adjustment never made - started moving through the Air Force's maze of internal accounting systems anyway. A junior-level logistics officer caught it before it went out of house. Andy remembers the incident because, as a souvenir, he kept the June 28th, 2001, email that circulated about it in the Air Force accounting world, in which the dollar value of the error was discussed.

'Wanted to keep you all informed of the massive inventory adjustment processed at [Ogden] on Wednesday of this week. It isn't as bad as we first thought ($8.5 trillion). The hit...$3.9 trillion instead of the $8.5 trillion as we first thought.'"

"The Air Force, which had an $85 billion budget that year, nearly created in one stroke an accounting error more than a third the size of the U.S. GDP, which was just over $10 trillion in 2001. Nobody lost money. It was just a paper error, one that was caught."
drayno76
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
First thing I would tell someone who just divulged to me that they were a covert operative.

"Ok, you're not a very good one."

True or not, I wouldn't trust another word they said, ever.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
PyroStock
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe Follow Up tag, but since it's been only 7days a Repeat tag might be better.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1099435​0​/Using-phony-documents-average-looking​-white-guy-also-managed-to-convince-go​vernment-employees-as-well-as-private-​citizens-that-they-had-been-selected-t​o-go-undercover-for-CIA#new
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"He lied and lied and lied."
O'Grady said it was clear to him that Courtney was motivated by greed as well as "the need to feel important".
"The arrogance you demonstrated is everywhere."

Sounds like another Florida resident we all know.

Although the guy was a crooked schemer, those who fell for his Ponzi-esque "I'm in the CIA" GoFundMe scam were pretty foolish indeed.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ha! I made more money than that just by getting a selfie with Trump and some Soviet pee girls.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What are we talking about?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 425x177]


You win. By seven minutes.
I shouldn't have taken a detour through the Jamie Lee Curtis dance gifs.
But it was worth it.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jeez, again! Looks like both of these men were once working with the DEA, maybe they should better vet their employees.

Oh, it's a repeat you say? Carry on.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Before Courtney, 44, of Tampa, worked at the DEA, he served as a spokesman for Florida Republican congresswoman Katherine Harris.

Way to bury the lede there.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.