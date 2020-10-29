 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Melbourne emerges from four month lockdown with zero new cases of coronavirus. Typhoid America to continue being ignored   (nytimes.com) divider line
10
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

183 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 12:54 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats to them. I wish we were that civilized.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna lie, it's been boring here in lockdown. And very hard indeed for a lot of people (small business owners and their employees especially). My biggest gripe was being unable to see our daughters, especially the youngest who is pregnant with our first grandchild.
But totally worth it.
/I stand with Dan.
//Daniel Andrews, our state premier.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Congrats to them. I wish we were that civilized.


Speak for yourself you self loathing git.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Next lockdown in 3...2...1...
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We have plenty here in the US. We should share. It's never good to run out of Covid in the middle of a party!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm not having a lot of faith in the human spirit doing well on long space trips without being in a coma, based on our current inability to stay inside  a geographical region equal to THREE Rhode Islands for a couple of months.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: I'm not having a lot of faith in the human spirit doing well on long space trips without being in a coma, based on our current inability to stay inside  a geographical region equal to THREE Rhode Islands for a couple of months.


Send lazy introverts.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now that their lockdown is over, how long before new cases start?
/I genuinely hope never.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Nadie_AZ: Congrats to them. I wish we were that civilized.

Speak for yourself you self loathing git.


Either a bad joke or a wonderful self-own
 
mikalmd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A new daily record with 81,581 ..
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.