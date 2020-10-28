 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Oh yeah. A hurricane is about to make landfall in New Orleans, because why not. This is your official Fark Hurricane Zeta thread   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buckle down, Louisianan farkers.
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The next one is ripe for some dumb puns.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel so bad for these folks. They've been hammered this year. It's like it was for Florida in 2005, which was a nightmare to live through. That was the last year we went through the hurricane name alphabet into the Greek one. This year is proving to be as crazy as that one. The storm is moving quickly so at least it will be over fast.
 
corgic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I feel especially bad for the folks from Lake Charles, who were evacuated to NOLA, and are now being kicked out of their hotels to be bussed to a shelter. . It is insane. So fare it is windy and has been raining a while but nothing of note
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who cares? Louisiana is not a swing state so it doesn't matter what happens.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: I feel so bad for these folks. They've been hammered this year. It's like it was for Florida in 2005, which was a nightmare to live through. That was the last year we went through the hurricane name alphabet into the Greek one. This year is proving to be as crazy as that one. The storm is moving quickly so at least it will be over fast.


I think something like half or more of hurricane deaths are related to inland freshwater flooding so yeah, if thing could GTFO ASAP it'd probably be good

/Ivan killed 2 people in the Pittsburgh area from flash flooding
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Who cares? Louisiana is not a swing state so it doesn't matter what happens.


They should have raked!
Oh wait, wrong disaster.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Landfall at 95kts, right on the line between Category 2 and 3. Eyewall just crossing Galliano, LA in the bayou south of New Orleans. Storm track is taking this storm right into NoLa or just west of it.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What did you Louisiana folks do to piss of baby Jesus?
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This thread blows
 
LessO2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sorry, forgot my phone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Landfall at 95kts, right on the line between Category 2 and 3. Eyewall just crossing Galliano, LA in the bayou south of New Orleans. Storm track is taking this storm right into NoLa or just west of it.


where is it on the scale from
Fark user imageView Full Size


To

lentenlordoftherings.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nekom: dodecahedron: I feel so bad for these folks. They've been hammered this year. It's like it was for Florida in 2005, which was a nightmare to live through. That was the last year we went through the hurricane name alphabet into the Greek one. This year is proving to be as crazy as that one. The storm is moving quickly so at least it will be over fast.

I think something like half or more of hurricane deaths are related to inland freshwater flooding so yeah, if thing could GTFO ASAP it'd probably be good

/Ivan killed 2 people in the Pittsburgh area from flash flooding


Tropical Storm Juan, not even a hurricane, came ashore on Oct. 31 through the gulf and worked its way into West Virginia. By Nov. 4 it had killed 47 people here.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LessO2: Sorry, forgot my phone.

[Fark user image 850x496]


Looks like somebody forgot something.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Tragically Hip - New Orleans Is Sinking (.)
Youtube LAZUsCONjIQ
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Who cares? Louisiana is not a swing state so it doesn't matter what happens.


Thanks, Barbara Bush.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

akya: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Landfall at 95kts, right on the line between Category 2 and 3. Eyewall just crossing Galliano, LA in the bayou south of New Orleans. Storm track is taking this storm right into NoLa or just west of it.

where is it on the scale from
[Fark user image 486x314]

To

[lentenlordoftherings.files.wordpress.​com image 645x344]


Depends on the Storm Surge. The wind is strong and will cause some damage, the storm is fast moving so rain won't be horrible, but a big storm surge could move that to the "everything's farked' end of the scale.
 
dougermouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just awaiting the "Democratic Hurricane stops people from voting in Trump areas" twit.

Best of luck LA Farkers, hurricanes are no joke.
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thinkin' to yourself "It's not so bad, just a little wind and water"; then you see Jim Cantore.
oooooh. oops.

Stay safe Farkers, hope you weren't like the dipsh*t described above.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I want one of those blue jackets Jim Cantore and other Weather Channel folks wear out into the storms.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

akya: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Landfall at 95kts, right on the line between Category 2 and 3. Eyewall just crossing Galliano, LA in the bayou south of New Orleans. Storm track is taking this storm right into NoLa or just west of it.

where is it on the scale from
[Fark user image 486x314]

To

[lentenlordoftherings.files.wordpress.​com image 645x344]


Fark user imageView Full Size

The resulting force of wind is based on the square of the wind speed.   So, as speeds ratchet up, the destructive forces go up much faster.  1/2 * Pressure * Velocity^2 or something like that.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Apparently Trump also managed to offend both Murphy and Finagle. Sharpie in Alabama on a track once, now we get  at least the leftovers of almost every tropical system since. Thanks Cheeto.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

trvth: [Fark user image 679×799]
The next one is ripe for some dumb puns.

I nu you were gonna say that.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I want one of those blue jackets Jim Cantore and other Weather Channel folks wear out into the storms.


Maybe these?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: akya: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Landfall at 95kts, right on the line between Category 2 and 3. Eyewall just crossing Galliano, LA in the bayou south of New Orleans. Storm track is taking this storm right into NoLa or just west of it.

where is it on the scale from
[Fark user image 486x314]

To

[lentenlordoftherings.files.wordpress.​com image 645x344]

Depends on the Storm Surge. The wind is strong and will cause some damage, the storm is fast moving so rain won't be horrible, but a big storm surge could move that to the "everything's farked' end of the scale.


"Mangrove swamps? We don't need no dang mangrove swamps!"
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pensacola here.  We're gonna get backwash but we still made a run on toilet paper and whatnot.  Hope my new apartment holds up.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: What did you Louisiana folks do to piss of baby Jesus?


Well, the Evangelicals have gotten all judge-y of late, and that is supposed to be reserved for only the Most High, so...

...I am saying we need to pass out some weed in Louisiana?
 
COMALite J
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: akya: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Landfall at 95kts, right on the line between Category 2 and 3. Eyewall just crossing Galliano, LA in the bayou south of New Orleans. Storm track is taking this storm right into NoLa or just west of it.

where is it on the scale from
[Fark user image 486×314]

To

[lentenlordoftherings.files.wordpress.​com image 645×344]

Depends on the Storm Surge. The wind is strong and will cause some damage, the storm is fast moving so rain won't be horrible, but a big storm surge could move that to the "everything's farked' end of the scale.

RagnarD: [Fark user image]

The resulting force of wind is based on the square of the wind speed. So, as speeds ratchet up, the destructive forces go up much faster. ½ × Pressure × Velocity² or something like that.

Just west of NOLA? That could be worse than a direct hit, at least as far as winds go, especially since this is a fast mover.

Basically, since the winds spiral counter-clockwise around the eye, if the hurricane is headed north, being hit by the east eyewall is worse than centered on the eyewall, because the velocity of the hurricane itself is added to the speed of the wind relative to the eye. Conversely, west eyewall winds are slower in absolute terms because they're going opposite to the direction of the hurricane itself, so the speed of the eye is basically subtracted from the speed of the west eyewall (actually the eyewall 90° CCW from the direction of travel ― those 90° CW from the direction of travel get the biggest boost from the travel of the eye itself).

So if the eye is just west of NOLA, then depending on how big it is, the east eyewall is what would hit the city. This could be bad.

Myrdinn: bluenovaman: What did you Louisiana folks do to piss of baby Jesus?

Well, the Evangelicals have gotten all judge-y of late, and that is supposed to be reserved for only the Most High, so...

...I am saying we need to pass out some weed in Louisiana?

Elected a Democratic Governor. Twice.

/Seriously, I bet more than a few there think that for real.
 
